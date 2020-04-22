New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US DoD Training and Simulation Market, Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04932449/?utm_source=GNW

Demand for increasingly immersive virtual training environments and adaptive distributed learning programs for providing desired training when and where it is needed continues to drive innovation and investment.



US defense suppliers must continue to invest in research and development and seek out strategic, synergistic partnerships, especially with commercial companies that specialize in hardware and software designed to make virtual training more immersive, to gain an advantage on competitors.A series of "mergers of equals" has created more competition between large defense original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



This competition will only intensify as other companies seek to fill the void in the mid-tier supplier segment and new, innovative companies seek to disrupt the market with advanced technologies. This study provides a wealth of information about current and future trends that will shape tomorrow’s military training processes and programs.This study also contains an evaluation of significant growth opportunities within the DoD training and simulation market based on trends and supported by a collection of market insights. Strategic imperatives, for executives to consider when deciding whether to act on the listed growth opportunities, are highlighted as well.

