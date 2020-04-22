New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658724/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.3 Billion by the year 2025, Nanoencapsulation for Food Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$160.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$160.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Nanoencapsulation for Food Products will reach a market size of US$731.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$596.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658724/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Nanoencapsulation to Transform Food Industry
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Nanotechnology in the Food Sector - Present and Future
Major Current & Potential Applications of Nanotechnology in
Food Science
Major Applications of Nanotechnology in Food Industry
Areas of Interest in Food Nanotechnology
Food Packaging - The Major Nanotechnology Application Area
Nanoencapsulation - A Technology with Multifarious Applications
New Technology Status Fails to Hinder Adoption of
Nanoencapsulation
Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area
Nanoencapsulation - A Comparison with Conventional
Encapsulation Technologies
Journey to Commercialization - A Focus on Few Nanoencapsulation
Efforts
Growing Interest in Nanofoods
Nanofoods - Progress So Far in a Gist
Nanomaterials - A Peek into Common Nanomaterials Used in Food
and their Perils
Select Food Products Using Nanoparticles of Titanium Dioxide
Disparity in Regulations around NMs - A Comparison of Major
Markets
New Regulation on Novel Foods in the EU
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aquanova AG (Germany)
Frutarom Industries Ltd (Israel)
Southwest Research Institute (USA)
Thies Technology (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Drug Nanoencapsulation Technique Makes Inroads into Food Sector
Nanoencapsulation Gains Prominence in the Delivery of Botanical
Products
Nanoencapsulation of Probiotics using Agro-Waste
Enhanced Nanoencapsulation Procedure Finds Use in Food
Applications
Encapsulated Anthocyanins Show Promise in Enhancing Stability
of Functional Drinks
Nanoencapsulation of Omega-3 Fatty Acids using Whey Protein
Nanoemulsion - An Ideal Delivery System for Bioactive Peptides
Starch Encapsulation for Flavor Stability - A New Study
New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich
Transparent Beverages
Nanoencapsulation of Tea Catechins
Nanoclays - A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling
Select Trends in Other Sectors
Nanoencapsulated Neem Oil to Curb Increasing Menace of
Agricultural Pests/Insects
Robots to take Center-Stage in Crop Cultivation and Protection
Measures
Nanoencapsulation Method Finds Usage in Anti-Cancer Drugs/
Therapeutics
Food Encapsulation: A Survival Strategy in Food Development
Food Encapsulation: A Perfect Vehicle for Product Differentiation
Changing Food Habits Popularize Encapsulation
Technological Evolution in Food Encapsulation
Increased Shelf Life Drives Demand for Encapsulation Technologies
Surging Interest in Ethnic Cuisines, Flavors & Gourmet Food
Innovation Drives Interest
Newer Applications Expand the Boundaries of the Market
Encapsulating Prebiotics & Probiotics: A Lucrative Niche
High Costs & Complexity Stalemate Growth
Major Drivers in a Capsule
Increasing Demand for Functional Foods
Rising Demand for Better Food Packaging
Superior Bioavailability
Technological Advantages
Expansion of Targeted Applications
New Packaging Materials
Rising Popularity of Nano and Micro-Encapsulation
Issues Marring Nanoencapsulation
Safety Issues - A Major Concern
Potential Delivery to Unintended Targets Threatens Safety Profile
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Nanoencapsulation for Food Products
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in the
United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Nanoencapsulation for Food
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 16: French Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Nanoencapsulation for Food
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Nanoencapsulation for Food Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 24: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Nanoencapsulation for Food Products
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Nanoencapsulation for Food Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World Nanoencapsulation for Food Products
Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 7
