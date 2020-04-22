New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658724/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.3 Billion by the year 2025, Nanoencapsulation for Food Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$160.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$160.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Nanoencapsulation for Food Products will reach a market size of US$731.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$596.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aquanova AG

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Southwest Research Institute

Thies Technology







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658724/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Nanoencapsulation to Transform Food Industry

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Nanotechnology in the Food Sector - Present and Future

Major Current & Potential Applications of Nanotechnology in

Food Science

Major Applications of Nanotechnology in Food Industry

Areas of Interest in Food Nanotechnology

Food Packaging - The Major Nanotechnology Application Area

Nanoencapsulation - A Technology with Multifarious Applications

New Technology Status Fails to Hinder Adoption of

Nanoencapsulation

Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area

Nanoencapsulation - A Comparison with Conventional

Encapsulation Technologies

Journey to Commercialization - A Focus on Few Nanoencapsulation

Efforts

Growing Interest in Nanofoods

Nanofoods - Progress So Far in a Gist

Nanomaterials - A Peek into Common Nanomaterials Used in Food

and their Perils

Select Food Products Using Nanoparticles of Titanium Dioxide

Disparity in Regulations around NMs - A Comparison of Major

Markets

New Regulation on Novel Foods in the EU

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Aquanova AG (Germany)

Frutarom Industries Ltd (Israel)

Southwest Research Institute (USA)

Thies Technology (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Drug Nanoencapsulation Technique Makes Inroads into Food Sector

Nanoencapsulation Gains Prominence in the Delivery of Botanical

Products

Nanoencapsulation of Probiotics using Agro-Waste

Enhanced Nanoencapsulation Procedure Finds Use in Food

Applications

Encapsulated Anthocyanins Show Promise in Enhancing Stability

of Functional Drinks

Nanoencapsulation of Omega-3 Fatty Acids using Whey Protein

Nanoemulsion - An Ideal Delivery System for Bioactive Peptides

Starch Encapsulation for Flavor Stability - A New Study

New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich

Transparent Beverages

Nanoencapsulation of Tea Catechins

Nanoclays - A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling

Select Trends in Other Sectors

Nanoencapsulated Neem Oil to Curb Increasing Menace of

Agricultural Pests/Insects

Robots to take Center-Stage in Crop Cultivation and Protection

Measures

Nanoencapsulation Method Finds Usage in Anti-Cancer Drugs/

Therapeutics

Food Encapsulation: A Survival Strategy in Food Development

Food Encapsulation: A Perfect Vehicle for Product Differentiation

Changing Food Habits Popularize Encapsulation

Technological Evolution in Food Encapsulation

Increased Shelf Life Drives Demand for Encapsulation Technologies

Surging Interest in Ethnic Cuisines, Flavors & Gourmet Food

Innovation Drives Interest

Newer Applications Expand the Boundaries of the Market

Encapsulating Prebiotics & Probiotics: A Lucrative Niche

High Costs & Complexity Stalemate Growth

Major Drivers in a Capsule

Increasing Demand for Functional Foods

Rising Demand for Better Food Packaging

Superior Bioavailability

Technological Advantages

Expansion of Targeted Applications

New Packaging Materials

Rising Popularity of Nano and Micro-Encapsulation

Issues Marring Nanoencapsulation

Safety Issues - A Major Concern

Potential Delivery to Unintended Targets Threatens Safety Profile





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Nanoencapsulation for Food Products

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in the

United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Nanoencapsulation for Food

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 16: French Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Nanoencapsulation for Food

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Nanoencapsulation for Food Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 24: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market in

Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Nanoencapsulation for Food Products

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Nanoencapsulation for Food Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Rest of World Nanoencapsulation for Food Products

Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 7

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658724/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001