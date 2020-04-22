New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01609839/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Telecommunication Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 44.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$57.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$92.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Telecommunication Equipment will reach a market size of US$90.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 38% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$329.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Millimeter Wave Technology - Changing the Wireless Future
Bandwidth Hungry Networks to Drive the Market
Recent Market Activity
Millimeter Wave Spectrum
Outlook
Overcoming the Limitations
Competitive Scenario
Global Competitor Market Shares
Millimeter Wave Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aviat Networks, Inc.
BridgeWave Communications, Inc.
CableFree: Wireless Excellence Limited
DragonWave, Inc.
E-Band Communications, LLC
ELVA-1 Millimeter Wave Division
INTRACOM TELECOM
NEC Corporation
Siklu Communication Ltd
Trex Enterprises Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Applications to Drive the Market
Transforming Wireless Technology Landscape Offers Ripe
Opportunities
Evolution of Mobile Wireless Technologies
5G - The Future in Store
Small Cell Backhaul - A Lucrative Segment
Growing Need for High Frequency Bandwidths for Ultrahigh
Capacity Backhaul
Metrocells - A Step Ahead of Macrocells
Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force
Rapid Penetration of Smartphones: A Strong Growth Driver
Exploring Opportunities for Mm-Wave Technology
Radar on A Chip Penetrates New End Markets
Leveraging on the Controversies Surrounding X-Ray Scanners
Cracking the Quality Issues
Evolving to Suit New Generation Radio Access Network
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
