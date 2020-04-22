New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01609839/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Telecommunication Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 44.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$57.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$92.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Telecommunication Equipment will reach a market size of US$90.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 38% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$329.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bridgewave Communications

E-Band Communications

Aviat Networks, Inc.

DragonWave, Inc.

ELVA-1 Millimeter Wave Division

Intracom Telecom

Nec Corporation

Siklu Communication Ltd

Trex Enterprises Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Millimeter Wave Technology - Changing the Wireless Future

Bandwidth Hungry Networks to Drive the Market

Recent Market Activity

Millimeter Wave Spectrum

Outlook

Overcoming the Limitations

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Millimeter Wave Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Applications to Drive the Market

Transforming Wireless Technology Landscape Offers Ripe

Opportunities

Evolution of Mobile Wireless Technologies

5G - The Future in Store

Small Cell Backhaul - A Lucrative Segment

Growing Need for High Frequency Bandwidths for Ultrahigh

Capacity Backhaul

Metrocells - A Step Ahead of Macrocells

Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force

Rapid Penetration of Smartphones: A Strong Growth Driver

Exploring Opportunities for Mm-Wave Technology

Radar on A Chip Penetrates New End Markets

Leveraging on the Controversies Surrounding X-Ray Scanners

Cracking the Quality Issues

Evolving to Suit New Generation Radio Access Network





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 36

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.



