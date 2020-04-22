New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139087/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 27 Million Tons by the year 2025, Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 282.8 Thousand Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 233.5 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes will reach a market size of 1.6 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.4 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

JFE Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Wheatland Tube Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139087/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market - An Outline

Growing Demand for Improved Water Access to Drive Demand

Product Quality Gains Importance

Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Wheatland Tube Company (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Resurgence in Construction Spending Lends Optimism

Rise in Consumption of Natural Gas to Drive Demand

Growth Remains Buoyant in Pressure Applications

Fire Sprinklers - An Important Market for CW Pipes





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period

2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic Market

Analysis in China in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 16: French Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Scenario in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Continuous Welded Pipes and

Tubes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for

the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Russia:

A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025

Table 28: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of

Europe in Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 30: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Continuous Welded

Pipes and Tubes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for the

Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025

Table 41: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Latin

America in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025

Table 44: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Argentina

in Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Brazil:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Scenario in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Continuous Welded Pipes and

Tubes Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018

to 2025

Table 50: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of

Latin America: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 55: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period

2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025

Table 57: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Israel in

Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Continuous Welded Pipes and

Tubes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Africa:

A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 20

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139087/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001