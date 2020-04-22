New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139087/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 27 Million Tons by the year 2025, Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 282.8 Thousand Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 233.5 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes will reach a market size of 1.6 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.4 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market - An Outline
Growing Demand for Improved Water Access to Drive Demand
Product Quality Gains Importance
Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
Wheatland Tube Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Resurgence in Construction Spending Lends Optimism
Rise in Consumption of Natural Gas to Drive Demand
Growth Remains Buoyant in Pressure Applications
Fire Sprinklers - An Important Market for CW Pipes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period
2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic Market
Analysis in China in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period
2018-2025
Table 16: French Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Scenario in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Continuous Welded Pipes and
Tubes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for
the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Russia:
A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 28: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of
Europe in Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 30: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes
Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Continuous Welded
Pipes and Tubes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes
Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 41: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Latin
America in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 44: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Argentina
in Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Scenario in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Continuous Welded Pipes and
Tubes Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018
to 2025
Table 50: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period
2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 57: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Israel in
Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes
Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Continuous Welded Pipes and
Tubes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes
Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Africa:
A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 20
