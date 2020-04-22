Dallas, TX, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisees are supporting their local communities in inspiring ways. Even as the restaurant industry experiences challenges amid COVID-19, franchisees continue to perform acts of kindness such as feeding first responders and essential workers, along with collecting donations for those in need. While Dickey’s Barbecue continues to have national reach, their roots are strong in the communities they serve.
"Now more than ever, communities need to support one another and it’s heartening to see our franchise family lift spirits everywhere with the gift of comfort food and great barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
Dickey’s guests can also give the gift of free barbecue by purchasing a First Responder Relief Pack that will go towards feeding local first responders in their area. Dickey’s will match every sandwich donated in honor of those serving on the front line. The First Responder Packs available on dickeys.com include bundles of 5 or 10 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches and guests can also add any desired number of individual sandwiches to their donation.
Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting dickeys.com/franchise or call (866) 340-6188. To find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, visit dickeys.com/location.
Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.
###
Attachment
Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Pit 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Dallas, Texas
Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Pit 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com
871586.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Dickey's Barbecue Pit LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: