:RESTORE™ is a customizable nutrition solution that provides hydration to those who need it and allows them to sustain their body weight and maintain muscle mass. :RESTORE™ comes in four natural flavors — chocolate, vanilla, fruit punch and cranberry — and is made with 100% all-natural ingredients with zero colors or artificial sweeteners. The consumer has the ability to customize their beverage by mixing 1, 2 or 3 scoops in 12-20 ounces of water, depending on the amount of calories and protein that they need to supplement in their diet, or based on their flavor preferences.

Developed by INFINIT’s team of doctors, dietitians and sports nutrition experts, :RESTORE™ by INFINIT Wellness is a ready-to-mix meal supplement drink designed to provide relief to people who may be experiencing health issues that make eating difficult, those who may be experiencing stomach distress, and for those whose current health challenges are impacting their nutritional wellness and quality of life.

Cincinnati, OH, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINIT Nutrition, the original custom sports fuel company, this week unveiled a new company, INFINIT Wellness, and product line dedicated to serving the health and wellness nutrition market.

“We have been serving the sports community for years with INFINIT Performance, which is an all-natural, all-in-one nutritional solution for athletes,” said Michael Folan, President and CEO of INFINIT. “Now, after years of research by our R&D team, we are launching :RESTORE™ by INFINIT Wellness, a ready-to-mix drink supplement designed to provide nutritional relief to people who experience difficulty eating and stomach distress.”

“The idea to develop :RESTORE™ occurred when we first introduced INFINIT Performance. People immediately asked us to develop an alternative to processed canned meal replacement drinks,” Folan said. “With :RESTORE™, we provide simple, all-in-one isotonic drinks with calories and protein designed to taste good even when you’re not feeling great.

Folan said diseases like cancer, influenza, GI disorders, autoimmune disorders, and other chronic health issues could put the body under tremendous stress.

“Many of us take eating for granted, but for people with symptoms that make eating a chore, :RESTORE gives them a tasty alternative with the needed calories and protein to keep them strong,” Folan said.

About Infinit Wellness LLC

Infinit Wellness, LLC specializes in providing isotonic, all-natural nutrition solutions to support overall health and wellness. Researched and developed by Infinit Nutrition’s team of Doctors, Dietitians, and Sports Nutrition experts with years of experience fueling and hydrating athletes through extreme physical conditions. RESTORE, the company’s flagship product, is designed to provide easy-to-digest relief and vital nutrition to help individuals conquer their individual health battles.

To learn more, visit InfinitWellness.com.

