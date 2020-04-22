New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Infection Control Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591576/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Dental Infection Control Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dental Infection Control Products will reach a market size of US$68.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$59.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Dental Infection Control Products: Essential to Prevent Cross-
Infections and Occupational Exposures to Pathogens in Dental
Facilities
Recent Market Activity
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth in Dental Infection
Control Products Market
Rising Significance of Infection Control in Dental Practices
Global Competitor Market Shares
Dental Infection Control Products Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M (USA)
Air Techniques, Inc. (USA)
Biotrol (USA)
Coltène/Whaledent AG (Switzerland)
Crosstex International, Inc. (USA)
Dentisan (UK)
Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (USA)
First Medica? (USA)
Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., Inc. (USA)
KaVo Kerr Group (USA)
Laboratoire Septodont (France)
maxill, Inc. (Canada)
Owens & Minor, Inc. (USA)
Schülke & Mayr GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Noteworthy Trends and Issues
Personal Protective Equipment: Protection against Infectious
Material
Gloves: The First Line of Defense in Dental Offices
Low Latex Protein Gloves - A Solution to Address Latex-Related
Allergies
Powdered Vs Non-Powdered Gloves
Ban on Use of Powdered Medical Gloves
Mask - Another Critical Protective Wear to Prevent Spread of
Infections
Surface Cleaning & Disinfection: Vital for Infection Control in
Dental Practices
Comparing Alcohol-based and Non-Alcohol Based Disinfectants
Go Green: Order of the Day
Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence
Need to Achieve Eco-Friendliness Brings Newer Green Methods to
the Fore
Reusables & Disposables: Drawing a Parallel
Advancing Dentistry Technologies Necessitate Greater Focus on
Infection Control
Stemming Tuberculosis Cases: Vital Role of Infection Control
Practices in Dental Clinics
Recent Incidents of Infections & Epidemics Present Infection
Control Challenges for Dental Clinics
Ebola Virus Disease: Implications for Dental Practices
MERS Infection: Emphasis on Adopting Infection Control in
Dental Practices
Zika Virus Threat & Implications for Dentistry
Infection Control in Dental Unit Water Lines
Inadequate Cleaning of Surgical Equipment: High Risk for Patients
Rising Cost of Infection Control: A Matter of Concern for
Dental Practices
Reading the Fine Print: Essential for Appropriate Usage of
Products
Bib Clips: Likely Risk of Infection
Regulations Putting Global Dental Infection Control Market on
the Fast Track
A Peek into the Regulatory Framework for Dental Infection
Control Products in the US
IV. COMPETITION
