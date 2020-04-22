New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Infection Control Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591576/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Dental Infection Control Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dental Infection Control Products will reach a market size of US$68.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$59.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M

Air Techniques Inc.

Biotrol

Coltène/Whaledent AG

Crosstex International Inc.

Dentisan

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

First Medica

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. Inc.

KaVo Kerr Group

Laboratoire Septodont

maxill Inc.

Owens & Minor Inc.

Schülke & Mayr GmbH







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Dental Infection Control Products: Essential to Prevent Cross-

Infections and Occupational Exposures to Pathogens in Dental

Facilities

Recent Market Activity

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth in Dental Infection

Control Products Market

Rising Significance of Infection Control in Dental Practices

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dental Infection Control Products Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Noteworthy Trends and Issues

Personal Protective Equipment: Protection against Infectious

Material

Gloves: The First Line of Defense in Dental Offices

Low Latex Protein Gloves - A Solution to Address Latex-Related

Allergies

Powdered Vs Non-Powdered Gloves

Ban on Use of Powdered Medical Gloves

Mask - Another Critical Protective Wear to Prevent Spread of

Infections

Surface Cleaning & Disinfection: Vital for Infection Control in

Dental Practices

Comparing Alcohol-based and Non-Alcohol Based Disinfectants

Go Green: Order of the Day

Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence

Need to Achieve Eco-Friendliness Brings Newer Green Methods to

the Fore

Reusables & Disposables: Drawing a Parallel

Advancing Dentistry Technologies Necessitate Greater Focus on

Infection Control

Stemming Tuberculosis Cases: Vital Role of Infection Control

Practices in Dental Clinics

Recent Incidents of Infections & Epidemics Present Infection

Control Challenges for Dental Clinics

Ebola Virus Disease: Implications for Dental Practices

MERS Infection: Emphasis on Adopting Infection Control in

Dental Practices

Zika Virus Threat & Implications for Dentistry

Infection Control in Dental Unit Water Lines

Inadequate Cleaning of Surgical Equipment: High Risk for Patients

Rising Cost of Infection Control: A Matter of Concern for

Dental Practices

Reading the Fine Print: Essential for Appropriate Usage of

Products

Bib Clips: Likely Risk of Infection

Regulations Putting Global Dental Infection Control Market on

the Fast Track

A Peek into the Regulatory Framework for Dental Infection

Control Products in the US





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

