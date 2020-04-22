New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$466.7 Million by the year 2025, IVUS Catheters will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, IVUS Catheters will reach a market size of US$23.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$80.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Boston Scientific Corp.

Infraredx Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)

Terumo Corp.

Siemens Healthineers







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - High Potential in

Interventional Cardiology

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints/Key Challenges

Recent Market Activity

US and Japan Take the Lead, Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

IVUS Catheters Remain the Key Revenue Spinners

Key Players

Select Approved IVUS Catheters in the Market

Coronary Artery - The Leading Target Area for IVUS

IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy

Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption

Strong Clinical Evidence and Technological Improvements Support

IVUS Sales

Providing Regional Observations to Study Predictors of Events

in the Coronary Tree (PROSPECT)

Clinical Studies Critical in Encouraging Physicians to Take Up

IVUS

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

Infraredx?, Inc. (USA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips) - The Netherlands

Terumo Corp. (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Are Integrated Systems the Future of IVUS?

IVUS-OCT and Other Multi-Modality Imaging Systems

Advanced Hybrid Imaging Modalities-Thing of the Future

Integrated IVUS Consoles Enhance Workflow

Virtual Histology Perceived to Improve IVUS Image Assessment;

However, Clinical Trials Lacking

Advanced IVUS Catheter Transducer Technology

Capacitive Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducers (cMUT) Capture

Manufacturers? Attention

Motorized or Manual Transducer Pullback

FL-IVUS - Expanding Indications of IVUS

New Launches/Innovations

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth

Driver

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Drive Growth

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS Devices

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

IVUS Imaging Aids Physicians in Filing Documentation for

Reimbursement Claims

Staff Training Vital for Realizing True Potential of IVUS in

Catheterization Labs

Software Component Adds Further Assessment Capabilities





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: IVUS Catheters (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: IVUS Catheters (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: IVUS Catheters (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: IVUS Consoles (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: IVUS Consoles (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: IVUS Consoles (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Segments (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Segments (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 14: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 15: United States Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 17: Canadian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 18: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 29: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Spanish Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 47: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 53: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 62: Indian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 63: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 71: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 77: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Argentina

in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Historic Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 98: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Israel in

US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 110: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 9

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001