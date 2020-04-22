New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test, End user - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04751616/?utm_source=GNW



The influenza diagnostic market is expected to grow from USD 695 million in 2020 to USD 1,012 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are expected to drive the overall growth of the influenza diagnostic market.



The traditional diagnostic segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019.

On the basis of test type, the market is broadly segmented into traditional diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests.The RIDT segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as a first line of diagnosis and screening process have been increased among the end-users. This is a major factor responsible for the largest share of the RIDT market.



The hospitals segment commanded the largest share of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019.

Based on end user, the influenza diagnostic market has been categorized into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other end user.The hospitals segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019.



The large number of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed in hospitals due to the presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals is a major factor driving market growth.



The Asia Pacific region to register the highest growth in the global MIS instruments market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Influenza disease diagnostics is commonly carried out in hospitals, as it is complex in nature and requires technologically advanced product, this is the major factor driving the growth of this segment.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the MIS instruments market.

• By Respondent Type: Supply Side (70%) and Demand Side (30%)

• By Designation: Managers (55%), CXOs (20%), and Executives (25%)

• By Region: North America (50%), Europe (20%), APAC (20%), and RoW (10%)



The influenza diagnostic market comprises major players such as Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Hologic Inc. (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the influenza diagnostic market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the influenza diagnostic market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on test type, end user, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall influenza diagnostic market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights so as to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

