1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.2 Billion by the year 2025, Display will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 87.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$383.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$834.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Display will reach a market size of US$920 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 74.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Micro-LED Market to Witness Rapid Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Micro-LED Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
An Overview of Leading Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Interest towards Micro-LED Displays from Electronic
Giants to Bode Well for Market Growth
Increasing Demand for Power-Efficient and Brighter Display
Panels for AR/VR Devices, Mobile Devices, and SmartWatches to
Support Market Demand
Micro-LED Display Forecast in Millions of Units by Product Type
Collins Aerospace Pioneers the Launch of MicroLED Reading Light
Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices to Support Market Growth
Breakdown of Demand for Wearable Devices in Units (M) by
Region: 2015-2022
Adoption of Micro-LEDs in AR/VR Applications
MicroLED Adoption in AR Headsets (M Units): 2018-2027
Micro-LEDs in Advertisement Sector
MicroLEDs in Consumer Electronics
Innovations/ Technological Advancements to Advance Market
Opportunities
Product Introductions to propel Market Growth
Increasing Demand for OLEDs to Impact Market Growth
Total Shipments of Smartwatch Display by Technology: 2014-2018
Growing Demand for Folded and Flexible Displays to Restrain
Market Growth
A Prelude into Patent Landscape of Micro-LED Market
Breakdown of Patent Family by Company Type (2018)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
