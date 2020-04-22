New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro-LED Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819699/?utm_source=GNW

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aledia

ALLOS Semiconductors GmbH

Apple, Inc.

AU Optronics Corporation

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

CEA-Leti

Changchun Institute Of Applied Chemistry

Crystalwise Technology Inc.

Epistar Corporation

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Forderung der angewandten Forschung e.V.

Glo AB

Himax Display, Inc.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn)

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Iii-V LAB

Industrial Technology Research Institute

Jasper Display Corporation

Jbd Inc.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Lumens

Luminit, LLC.

Lumiode, Inc.

Macroblock, Inc

Nichia Corporation

Oculus VR LLC

Ostendo Technologies, Inc.

PlayNitride Inc.

Plessey Semiconductors Ltd.

Rohinni LLC.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Unimicron Technology Corporation

Uniqarta, Inc.

VerLASE Technologies LLC

Vuereal







3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Interest towards Micro-LED Displays from Electronic

Giants to Bode Well for Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Power-Efficient and Brighter Display

Panels for AR/VR Devices, Mobile Devices, and SmartWatches to

Support Market Demand

Micro-LED Display Forecast in Millions of Units by Product Type

Collins Aerospace Pioneers the Launch of MicroLED Reading Light

Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices to Support Market Growth

Breakdown of Demand for Wearable Devices in Units (M) by

Region: 2015-2022

Adoption of Micro-LEDs in AR/VR Applications

MicroLED Adoption in AR Headsets (M Units): 2018-2027

Micro-LEDs in Advertisement Sector

MicroLEDs in Consumer Electronics

Innovations/ Technological Advancements to Advance Market

Opportunities

Product Introductions to propel Market Growth

Increasing Demand for OLEDs to Impact Market Growth

Total Shipments of Smartwatch Display by Technology: 2014-2018

Growing Demand for Folded and Flexible Displays to Restrain

Market Growth

A Prelude into Patent Landscape of Micro-LED Market

Breakdown of Patent Family by Company Type (2018)





