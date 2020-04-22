DALLAS, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the first quarter of 2020.

"Our focus during this unprecedented time is on keeping our employees safe and continuing to serve our clients and communities," said Keith Cargill, CEO. "We have taken deliberate actions to ensure that our balance sheet remains strong, including increases in liquidity and reserves supported by a strong capital position. We remain committed to a timely closing of our pending merger with Independent Bank Group and believe our combined strength will enable us to better serve our clients and build long-term shareholder value."

Strong balance sheet positioning in the first quarter of 2020 included deliberate increases in liquidity and funding sources to support current and future client needs.

Over 90% of employees working virtually since early March with little to no impact on client experience.

Net loss of $16.7 million ($0.38 per share) reported for the first quarter of 2020 attributable to a $96.0 million ($1.50 per share) provision for credit losses driven by the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, coupled with increases in charge-offs and criticized loans and reserve build related to the global COVID-19 pandemic, MSR impairment of $10.0 million ($0.16 per share) and merger-related expenses of $7.3 million ($0.11 per share).

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(Dollars and shares in thousands)

Q1 2020 Q1 2019 % Change QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net income/(loss) $ (16,687 ) $ 82,839 (120 )% Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ (19,125 ) $ 80,401 (124 )% Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ (0.38 ) $ 1.60 (124 )% Diluted common shares 50,475 50,345 — % ROA (0.20 )% 1.26 % ROE (2.85 )% 13.58 % BALANCE SHEET LHS $ 774,064 $ 1,901,637 (59 )% LHI, mortgage finance 7,588,803 6,299,710 20 % LHI 16,857,579 17,061,590 (1 )% Total LHI 24,446,382 23,361,300 5 % Total loans 25,220,446 25,262,937 — % Total assets 35,879,416 28,383,111 26 % Demand deposits 9,420,303 6,743,607 40 % Total deposits 27,134,263 20,650,127 31 % Stockholders’ equity 2,803,533 2,581,942 9 %

DETAILED FINANCIALS

During the first quarter of 2020, all of us have faced an unprecedented time as our country deals with the health challenges of COVID-19. Actions by US federal, state and foreign governments to address the pandemic, including travel bans and school, business and entertainment venue closures, have resulted in economic weakness and market volatility. Significant uncertainties as to future economic conditions exist, and we have acted in a deliberate way to ensure that we have the balance sheet strength to serve our clients. Our actions include record levels of on balance sheet liquidity and increased capital ratio levels. Additionally, the economic pressures, coupled with the implementation of an expected loss methodology as required by CECL have contributed to an increased provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020. We are more committed than ever to meeting the demands of our clients. We have responded quickly and nimbly to address changing economic pressures and our infrastructure has been resilient in dealing with the many demands of a dispersed workforce. Just as we were able to make quick and deliberate decisions to address near-term challenges, we will be equally ready when the world returns to more normal times and we will capitalize on the lessons learned from these unprecedented times.

For the first quarter of 2020, we reported a net loss of $16.7 million and net loss available to common stockholders of $19.1 million, compared to net income of $82.8 million and net income available to common stockholders of $80.4 million for the same period in 2019. On a fully diluted basis, earnings/(loss) per common share were $(0.38) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $1.60 for the same period of 2019. The decline in net income for the first quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from a $76.0 million increase in the provision for credit losses. The first quarter of 2020 also includes $10.0 million in MSR impairment ($0.16 per share) and $7.3 million ($0.11 per share) in merger-related expenses.

During the first quarter of 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-13 "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology. Upon adoption, the allowance for credit losses was increased by $9.1 million, with no impact to the consolidated statement of income. We recorded a $96.0 million provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 utilizing the newly adopted CECL methodology, a significant increase from prior quarters. The increase resulted primarily from increases in criticized loans and charge-offs, as well as the impact of reserve build related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the $96.0 million provision, $55.0 million related to two large energy loans that were previously identified as problem loans that experienced further deterioration during the first quarter of 2020 exacerbated by the sharp decline in commodity prices, and approximately $30.0 million related to COVID-19 reserve build. In total, $1.8 billion of loans in categories that are expected to be more significantly impacted by COVID-19 were proactively downgraded, primarily to lower pass-rated grades. We recorded $57.7 million in net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2020, including $37.3 million in energy charge-offs and $15.6 million in leveraged lending charge-offs, all of which were loans that have been previously identified, compared to $12.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 and $4.6 million during the first quarter of 2019. Criticized loans totaled $675.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $584.1 million at December 31, 2019 and $602.8 million at March 31, 2019.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $219.2 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $6.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of $85.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase is primarily related to our energy and leveraged lending portfolios, with non-accrual energy loans and non-accrual leveraged lending loans totaling $151.9 million (69% of total NPAs) and $50.0 million (23% of total NPAs), respectively, at March 31, 2020. The ratio of NPAs to total LHI plus other real estate owned ("OREO") for the first quarter of 2020 was 0.90 percent, compared to 0.91 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.57 percent for the first quarter of 2019.

Net interest income was $228.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $248.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $235.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease in net interest income was due primarily to decreases in yields on loans and liquidity assets, as well as a decrease in average total loans, partially offset by a decrease in funding costs. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 2.78 percent, a decrease of 17 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 95 basis points from the first quarter of 2019. LHI yields, excluding mortgage finance loans, decreased 27 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019, and decreased 93 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019. Mortgage finance LHI yields for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 3 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased 66 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019. The shift in earning assets, primarily the increase in liquidity assets, also contributed to the decrease in net interest margin. Total cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 9 basis points to 0.90 percent compared to 0.99 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, and decreased 43 basis points from 1.33 percent for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income decreased $6.0 million, or 34 percent, during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and decreased $18.2 million, or 61 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease is primarily related to decreases in net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS and other non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in swap fees. The year-over-year decrease is primarily related to decreases in net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS and other non-interest income, partially offset by increases in brokered loan fees, servicing income and swap fees.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 increased $6.7 million, or 4 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and increased $25.0 million, or 18 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The linked quarter increase in non-interest expense was primarily related to increases in servicing-related expenses and merger-related expenses, partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits, marketing and legal and professional expenses. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increases in legal and professional and communications and technology expenses, as well as servicing-related expenses and merger-related expenses, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expense.

Texas Capital Bank is well capitalized under regulatory guidelines as of March 31, 2020. Our CET 1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 9.3%, 10.2%, 12.0% and 8.5%, respectively, at March 31, 2020, compared to 8.9%, 9.8%, 11.4% and 8.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 7.3% percent compared 8.2% at December 31, 2019.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income $ 306,008 $ 337,757 $ 355,101 $ 346,893 $ 325,561 Interest expense 77,689 89,372 102,933 103,340 89,947 Net interest income 228,319 248,385 252,168 243,553 235,614 Provision for credit losses 96,000 17,000 11,000 27,000 20,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 132,319 231,385 241,168 216,553 215,614 Non-interest income 11,780 17,761 20,301 24,364 30,014 Non-interest expense 165,417 158,690 149,370 141,561 140,378 Income/(loss) before income taxes (21,318 ) 90,456 112,099 99,356 105,250 Income tax expense/(benefit) (4,631 ) 16,539 23,958 21,387 22,411 Net income/(loss) (16,687 ) 73,917 88,141 77,969 82,839 Preferred stock dividends 2,438 2,437 2,438 2,437 2,438 Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ (19,125 ) $ 71,480 $ 85,703 $ 75,532 $ 80,401 Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ (0.38 ) $ 1.42 $ 1.70 $ 1.50 $ 1.60 Diluted common shares 50,474,802 50,461,723 50,416,402 50,383,870 50,345,399 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 35,879,416 $ 32,548,069 $ 33,526,437 $ 29,970,384 $ 28,383,111 LHI 16,857,579 16,476,413 16,772,824 16,924,535 17,061,590 LHI, mortgage finance 7,588,803 8,169,849 7,951,432 7,415,363 6,299,710 LHS 774,064 2,577,134 2,674,225 1,057,586 1,901,637 Liquidity assets(1) 9,498,189 4,263,766 4,993,185 3,480,902 2,154,155 Investment securities 228,784 239,871 238,022 240,851 230,749 Demand deposits 9,420,303 9,438,459 10,289,572 7,685,340 6,743,607 Total deposits 27,134,263 26,478,593 27,413,303 22,999,077 20,650,127 Other borrowings 5,195,267 2,541,766 2,639,967 3,607,234 4,497,892 Subordinated notes 282,219 282,129 282,038 281,948 281,858 Long-term debt 113,406 113,406 113,406 113,406 113,406 Stockholders’ equity 2,803,533 2,832,258 2,757,433 2,668,452 2,581,942 End of period shares outstanding 50,407,778 50,337,741 50,317,654 50,297,552 50,263,611 Book value $ 52.64 $ 53.29 $ 51.82 $ 50.07 $ 48.38 Tangible book value(2) $ 52.28 $ 52.93 $ 51.46 $ 49.71 $ 48.02 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 2.78 % 2.95 % 3.16 % 3.41 % 3.73 % Return on average assets (0.20 )% 0.85 % 1.06 % 1.05 % 1.26 % Return on average common equity (2.85 )% 10.68 % 13.22 % 12.20 % 13.58 % Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.34 % 0.47 % Efficiency ratio(3) 68.9 % 59.6 % 54.8 % 52.8 % 52.8 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted(4) 65.8 % 57.7 % 51.2 % 49.5 % 50.1 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.00 % 1.87 % 1.86 % 1.97 % 2.21 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(5) 7.3 % 8.2 % 7.7 % 8.3 % 8.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 9.3 % 8.9 % 8.6 % 8.7 % 8.6 % Tier 1 capital 10.2 % 9.8 % 9.5 % 9.6 % 9.6 % Total capital 12.0 % 11.4 % 11.1 % 11.3 % 11.4 % Leverage 8.5 % 8.4 % 8.6 % 9.2 % 10.0 %





(1) Liquidity assets include Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in other banks. (2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end. (3) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (4) Non-interest expense, excluding deposit-related marketing fees and servicing related expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, net of deposit-related marketing fees and servicing related expenses. Deposit-related marketing fees totaled $5.2 million, $9.4 million, $11.9 million, $11.6 million and $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, as well as the fourth, third, second and first quarters of 2019, respectively. (5) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock and accumulated other comprehensive income, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less accumulated other comprehensive income and goodwill and intangibles.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 %

Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 162,386 $ 177,137 (8 )% Interest-bearing deposits 9,468,189 2,129,155 345 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 30,000 25,000 20 % Securities, available-for-sale 228,784 230,749 (1 )% LHS, at fair value 774,064 1,901,637 (59 )% LHI, mortgage finance 7,588,803 6,299,710 20 % LHI (net of unearned income) 16,857,579 17,061,590 (1 )% Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 240,958 208,573 16 % LHI, net 24,205,424 23,152,727 5 % Mortgage servicing rights, net 70,619 44,088 60 % Premises and equipment, net 29,663 24,200 23 % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 892,305 679,966 31 % Goodwill and intangibles, net 17,982 18,452 (3 )% Total assets $ 35,879,416 $ 28,383,111 26 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 9,420,303 $ 6,743,607 40 % Interest bearing 17,713,960 13,906,520 27 % Total deposits 27,134,263 20,650,127 31 % Accrued interest payable 16,969 24,488 (31 )% Other liabilities 333,759 233,398 43 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 295,267 897,892 (67 )% Other borrowings 4,900,000 3,600,000 36 % Subordinated notes, net 282,219 281,858 — % Trust preferred subordinated debentures 113,406 113,406 — % Total liabilities 33,075,883 25,801,169 28 % Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares - 10,000,000 Issued shares - 6,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and 2019 150,000 150,000 — % Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000 Issued shares - 50,408,195 and 50,264,028 at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 504 503 — % Additional paid-in capital 979,939 969,079 1 % Retained earnings 1,668,329 1,461,893 14 % Treasury stock (shares at cost: 417 at March 31, 2020 and 2019) (8 ) (8 ) — % Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 4,769 475 N/M Total stockholders’ equity 2,803,533 2,581,942 9 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 35,879,416 $ 28,383,111 26 %





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 283,625 $ 312,703 Investment securities 2,183 1,460 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 614 379 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 19,586 11,019 Total interest income 306,008 325,561 Interest expense Deposits 62,174 69,054 Federal funds purchased 669 3,516 Other borrowings 9,582 11,854 Subordinated notes 4,191 4,191 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 1,073 1,332 Total interest expense 77,689 89,947 Net interest income 228,319 235,614 Provision for credit losses 96,000 20,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 132,319 215,614 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 3,293 2,979 Wealth management and trust fee income 2,467 2,009 Brokered loan fees 8,015 5,066 Servicing income 4,746 2,734 Swap fees 2,757 1,031 Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS (13,000 ) (505 ) Other 3,502 16,700 Total non-interest income 11,780 30,014 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 76,667 77,823 Net occupancy expense 8,712 7,879 Marketing 8,460 11,708 Legal and professional 17,466 10,030 Communications and technology 13,608 9,198 FDIC insurance assessment 5,849 5,122 Servicing-related expenses 16,354 5,382 Merger-related expenses 7,270 — Other 11,031 13,236 Total non-interest expense 165,417 140,378 Income/(loss) before income taxes (21,318 ) 105,250 Income tax expense/(benefit) (4,631 ) 22,411 Net income/(loss) (16,687 ) 82,839 Preferred stock dividends 2,438 2,438 Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ (19,125 ) $ 80,401 Basic earnings/(loss) per common share $ (0.38 ) $ 1.60 Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ (0.38 ) $ 1.60





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (Dollars in thousands) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning balance $ 195,047 $ 190,138 $ 214,572 $ 208,573 $ 191,522 Impact of CECL adoption 8,585 — — — — Loans charged-off: Commercial 20,653 13,968 21,124 4,880 4,865 Energy 37,730 797 16,655 15,173 — Real estate — — — 177 — Total charge-offs 58,383 14,765 37,779 20,230 4,865 Recoveries: Commercial 257 1,754 799 224 277 Energy 423 209 107 — — Real estate — — — — — Total recoveries 680 1,963 906 224 277 Net charge-offs 57,703 12,802 36,873 20,006 4,588 Provision for credit losses on loans 95,029 17,711 12,439 26,005 21,639 Ending balance $ 240,958 $ 195,047 $ 190,138 $ 214,572 $ 208,573 Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses: Beginning balance $ 8,640 $ 9,351 $ 10,790 $ 9,795 $ 11,434 Impact of CECL adoption 563 — — — — Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 971 (711 ) (1,439 ) 995 (1,639 ) Ending balance $ 10,174 $ 8,640 $ 9,351 $ 10,790 $ 9,795 Total allowance for credit losses $ 251,132 $ 203,687 $ 199,489 $ 225,362 $ 218,368 Total provision for credit losses $ 96,000 $ 17,000 $ 11,000 $ 27,000 $ 20,000 Allowance for credit losses on loans to LHI 0.99 % 0.79 % 0.77 % 0.88 % 0.89 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average LHI 1.02 % 0.79 % 0.76 % 0.90 % 0.96 % Net charge-offs to average LHI(1) 0.98 % 0.21 % 0.58 % 0.34 % 0.09 % Net charge-offs to average LHI for last twelve months(1) 0.53 % 0.31 % 0.41 % 0.27 % 0.36 % Total provision for credit losses to average LHI(1) 1.63 % 0.27 % 0.17 % 0.45 % 0.37 % Total allowance for credit losses to LHI 1.03 % 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.93 % 0.93 %





(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS (Dollars in thousands) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Non-performing assets (NPAs): Non-accrual loans $ 219,165 $ 225,384 $ 120,686 $ 114,084 $ 133,690 Other real estate owned (OREO) — — — — — Total LHI NPAs $ 219,165 $ 225,384 $ 120,686 $ 114,084 $ 133,690 Non-accrual loans to LHI 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.57 % Total LHI NPAs to LHI plus OREO 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.57 % Total LHI NPAs to earning assets 0.63 % 0.71 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.49 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans 1.1x .9x 1.6x 1.9x 1.6x Loans past due 90 days and still accruing(1) $ 21,274 $ 17,584 $ 29,648 $ 15,212 $ 12,245 Loans past due 90 days to LHI 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.12 % 0.06 % 0.05 % LHS past due 90 days and still accruing(2) $ 9,014 $ 8,207 $ 9,187 $ 11,665 $ 13,693





(1) At March 31, 2020, loans past due 90 days and still accruing includes premium finance loans of $8.6 million. These loans are primarily secured by obligations of insurance carriers to refund premiums on canceled insurance policies. The refund of premiums from the insurance carriers can take 180 days or longer from the cancellation date. (2) Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as LHS and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government. Also includes loans that, pursuant to Ginnie Mae servicing guidelines, we have the unilateral right, but not obligation, to repurchase and thus must record as LHS on our balance sheet regardless of whether the repurchase option has been exercised.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 283,625 $ 312,147 $ 329,344 $ 329,842 $ 312,703 Investment securities 2,183 2,618 2,316 2,260 1,460 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 614 439 554 157 379 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 19,586 22,553 22,887 14,634 11,019 Total interest income 306,008 337,757 355,101 346,893 325,561 Interest expense Deposits 62,174 70,987 80,967 72,529 69,054 Federal funds purchased 669 1,319 1,835 5,202 3,516 Other borrowings 9,582 11,712 14,703 20,124 11,854 Subordinated notes 4,191 4,191 4,191 4,191 4,191 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 1,073 1,163 1,237 1,294 1,332 Total interest expense 77,689 89,372 102,933 103,340 89,947 Net interest income 228,319 248,385 252,168 243,553 235,614 Provision for credit losses 96,000 17,000 11,000 27,000 20,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 132,319 231,385 241,168 216,553 215,614 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 3,293 2,785 2,707 2,849 2,979 Wealth management and trust fee income 2,467 2,342 2,330 2,129 2,009 Brokered loan fees 8,015 8,645 8,691 7,336 5,066 Servicing income 4,746 4,030 3,549 3,126 2,734 Swap fees 2,757 1,559 1,196 601 1,031 Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS (13,000 ) (7,757 ) (6,011 ) (5,986 ) (505 ) Other 3,502 6,157 7,839 14,309 16,700 Total non-interest income 11,780 17,761 20,301 24,364 30,014 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 76,667 80,262 80,106 76,889 77,823 Net occupancy expense 8,712 9,075 8,125 7,910 7,879 Marketing 8,460 12,807 14,753 14,087 11,708 Legal and professional 17,466 21,032 11,394 10,004 10,030 Communications and technology 13,608 13,801 10,805 11,022 9,198 FDIC insurance assessment 5,849 5,613 5,220 4,138 5,122 Servicing-related expenses 16,354 2,960 8,165 6,066 5,382 Merger-related expenses 7,270 1,370 — — — Other 11,031 11,770 10,802 11,445 13,236 Total non-interest expense 165,417 158,690 149,370 141,561 140,378 Income/(loss) before income taxes (21,318 ) 90,456 112,099 99,356 105,250 Income tax expense/(benefit) (4,631 ) 16,539 23,958 21,387 22,411 Net income/(loss) (16,687 ) 73,917 88,141 77,969 82,839 Preferred stock dividends 2,438 2,437 2,438 2,437 2,438 Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ (19,125 ) $ 71,480 $ 85,703 $ 75,532 $ 80,401





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL SUMMARY - UNAUDITED Consolidated Daily Average Balances, Average Yields and Rates (Dollars in thousands) 1st Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Investment securities - Taxable $ 42,799 $ 274 2.57 % $ 40,904 $ 693 6.72 % $ 39,744 $ 357 3.56 % $ 38,887 $ 287 2.96 % $ 30,625 $ 274 3.62 % Investment securities - Non-taxable(2) 195,578 2,417 4.97 % 197,591 2,437 4.89 % 200,090 2,480 4.92 % 192,115 2,498 5.21 % 114,341 1,501 5.33 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 199,727 614 1.24 % 102,320 439 1.70 % 100,657 554 2.18 % 28,436 157 2.22 % 63,652 379 2.41 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 6,225,948 19,586 1.27 % 5,387,000 22,553 1.66 % 4,184,217 22,887 2.17 % 2,491,827 14,634 2.36 % 1,823,106 11,019 2.45 % LHS, at fair value 3,136,381 27,480 3.52 % 3,567,836 33,411 3.72 % 2,555,269 26,206 4.07 % 2,494,883 27,607 4.44 % 2,122,302 25,303 4.84 % LHI, mortgage finance loans 7,054,682 55,324 3.15 % 7,870,888 63,114 3.18 % 8,118,025 68,660 3.36 % 7,032,963 63,523 3.62 % 4,931,879 46,368 3.81 % LHI(1)(2) 16,598,775 201,781 4.89 % 16,667,259 216,686 5.16 % 16,901,391 235,557 5.53 % 16,781,733 239,829 5.73 % 16,866,456 242,155 5.82 % Less allowance for credit losses on loans 201,837 — — 189,353 — — 212,898 — — 206,654 — — 192,122 — — LHI, net of allowance 23,451,620 257,105 4.41 % 24,348,794 279,800 4.56 % 24,806,518 304,217 4.87 % 23,608,042 303,352 5.15 % 21,606,213 288,523 5.42 % Total earning assets 33,252,053 307,476 3.72 % 33,644,445 339,333 4.00 % 31,886,495 356,701 4.44 % 28,854,190 348,535 4.84 % 25,760,239 326,999 5.15 % Cash and other assets 976,520 974,866 1,000,117 940,793 894,797 Total assets $ 34,228,573 $ 34,619,311 $ 32,886,612 $ 29,794,983 $ 26,655,036 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Transaction deposits $ 3,773,067 $ 13,582 1.45 % $ 3,817,294 $ 16,428 1.71 % $ 3,577,905 $ 18,442 2.04 % $ 3,475,404 $ 18,037 2.08 % $ 3,263,976 $ 16,001 1.99 % Savings deposits 11,069,429 35,961 1.31 % 11,111,326 40,603 1.45 % 10,331,078 45,586 1.75 % 8,896,537 40,994 1.85 % 8,751,200 41,673 1.93 % Time deposits 2,842,535 12,631 1.79 % 2,453,655 13,956 2.26 % 2,706,434 16,939 2.48 % 2,227,460 13,498 2.43 % 2,010,476 11,380 2.30 % Total interest bearing deposits 17,685,031 62,174 1.41 % 17,382,275 70,987 1.62 % 16,615,417 80,967 1.93 % 14,599,401 72,529 1.99 % 14,025,652 69,054 2.00 % Other borrowings 3,020,255 10,251 1.37 % 2,822,465 13,031 1.83 % 2,896,477 16,538 2.27 % 4,018,231 25,326 2.53 % 2,412,254 15,370 2.58 % Subordinated notes 282,165 4,191 5.97 % 282,074 4,191 5.89 % 281,979 4,191 5.90 % 281,889 4,191 5.96 % 281,799 4,191 6.03 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures 113,406 1,073 3.80 % 113,406 1,163 4.07 % 113,406 1,237 4.33 % 113,406 1,294 4.58 % 113,406 1,332 4.76 % Total interest bearing liabilities 21,100,857 77,689 1.48 % 20,600,220 89,372 1.72 % 19,907,279 102,933 2.05 % 19,012,927 103,340 2.18 % 16,833,111 89,947 2.17 % Demand deposits 10,003,495 10,933,887 9,992,406 7,929,266 7,047,120 Other liabilities 270,868 278,964 264,506 220,305 223,142 Stockholders’ equity 2,853,353 2,806,240 2,722,421 2,632,485 2,551,663 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 34,228,573 $ 34,619,311 $ 32,886,612 $ 29,794,983 $ 26,655,036 Net interest income(2) $ 229,787 $ 249,961 $ 253,768 $ 245,195 $ 237,052 Net interest margin 2.78 % 2.95 % 3.16 % 3.41 % 3.73 %



