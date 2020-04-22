Fourth Quarter 2019 revenue $4.8 million; Net Loss ($2.4 million); Adjusted EBITDA $479,000

Fiscal Year 2019 revenue $20.7 million; Net Loss ($2.9 million); Adjusted EBITDA $3.1 million

Atlanta, GA, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics to support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 which ended January 31, 2020.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 were $4.8 million, compared to $5.5 million in the prior year period. Recurring revenue comprised 84% of fourth quarter 2019 revenue. Fiscal year 2019 revenue was $20.7 million, compared to $22.4M in fiscal year 2018.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 was ($2.4 million), compared to a loss of ($3.1 million) during fourth quarter 2018. Fiscal year 2019 net loss was ($2.9 million) compared to a loss of ($5.9 million) during fiscal year 2018. The net loss for fiscal year 2019 included a number of non-recurring and transaction costs incurred by the Company to affect the sale of its enterprise content management (“ECM”) business, which was closed and funded on February 24, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $479,000, compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Total Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2019 was $3.1 million, up 8.4% compared to $2.9 million in fiscal year 2018.

“I believe fiscal year 2019 was a transformational one for our Company. In just the second half of the year, we fundamentally transformed our Company for future growth. It required numerous strategic moves such as raising capital to retire the Company’s preferred shares and changing our banking relationship,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “All of this was necessary to sell our legacy ECM business and thereby remove the most significant headwind to improving revenue growth while providing an influx of capital so that we could remove our bank debt and invest in our flagship eValuator™ technology.

“As we look ahead to 2020 and beyond, Streamline Health is a smaller, more nimble, SaaS- based technology company focused on helping healthcare provider customers improve efficiency in the middle of their revenue cycle.

“While the novel Coronavirus has changed the healthcare landscape, we believe that its effects will generate greater demand for our solutions and services once hospitals return to more normal operations. Our customers need every dollar of revenue since postponed elective procedures provide better margins. Our eValuator technology will help them better capture the full reimbursement they deserve for the care they provide.”

Highlights from the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2020 included

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2019 was $4.8 million

Net loss for the fourth quarter 2019 was ($2.4 million)

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2019 was $479,000

Bookings for the fourth quarter 2019 were $1.0 million

Highlights from the year ended January 31, 2020 included

Revenue for fiscal 2019 was $20.7 million

Net loss for fiscal 2019 was ($2.9 million)

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 was $3.1 million

Bookings for fiscal 2019 were $8.9 million

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-269-7756.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 13701674. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline Health website, www.streamlinehealth.net .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline Health reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Streamline Health's management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline Health's management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline Health's business operations.

Streamline Health defines "adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table illustrating this measure and a reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures is included in this press release.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge­ – providing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, services and analytics that enable providers to drive reimbursement in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare—for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net .

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Systems sales $ 173,000 $ 645,000 $ 1,219,000 $ 2,472,000 Professional services 186,000 250,000 1,801,000 1,336,000 Audit Services 446,000 277,000 1,712,000 1,118,000 Maintenance and support 2,772,000 3,009,000 11,309,000 12,586,000 Software as a service 1,228,000 1,284,000 4,702,000 4,853,000 Total revenues 4,805,000 5,465,000 20,743,000 22,365,000 Operating expenses: Cost of systems sales 631,000 179,000 1,022,000 942,000 Cost of professional services 487,000 578,000 2,103,000 2,657,000 Cost of audit services 306,000 356,000 1,255,000 1,373,000 Cost of maintenance and support 410,000 453,000 1,685,000 2,173,000 Cost of software as a service 479,000 187,000 1,415,000 992,000 Selling, general and administrative 2,066,000 2,394,000 9,811,000 10,554,000 Research and development 1,170,000 959,000 3,555,000 4,261,000 Executive Transition Costs 168,000 - 789,000 - Restructuring Charges 388,000 - 388,000 - Transaction Costs 861,000 - 861,000 - Impairment of Long-lived Assets 3,681,000 - 3,681,000 Loss on exit of operating lease - (334,000 ) - 1,034,000 Total operating expenses 6,966,000 8,453,000 22,884,000 27,667,000 Operating loss (2,161,000 ) (2,988,000 ) (2,141,000 ) (5,302,000 ) Other expense: Interest expense (70,000 ) (52,000 ) (309,000 ) (384,000 ) Miscellaneous expense (167,000 ) (61,000 ) (391,000 ) (179,000 ) Loss before income taxes (2,398,000 ) (3,101,000 ) (2,841,000 ) (5,865,000 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (6,000 ) 5,000 (22,000 ) - Net Loss $ (2,404,000 ) $ (3,096,000 ) $ (2,863,000 ) $ (5,865,000 ) Add: Redemption of Series A Preferred Stock 4,894,000 - 4,894,000 - Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 2,490,000 $ (3,096,000 ) $ 2,031,000 $ (5,865,000 ) Net income (loss) per common share – basic $ 0.08 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.30 ) Weighted average number of common shares – basic 29,653,550 19,676,686 22,739,679 19,540,980 Net loss per common share - diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average number of common shares – diluted 29,653,550 19,676,686 22,739,679 19,540,980

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

January 31, 2020 January 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,649,000 $ 2,376,000 Accounts receivable, net 3,166,000 2,933,000 Contract receivables 820,000 1,263,000 Prepaid hardware and other current assets 919,000 1,048,000 Total current assets 6,554,000 7,620,000 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 152,000 237,000 Contract Receivables, less current portion - 407,000 Capitalized software development costs 7,598,000 5,698,000 Intangible assets, net 1,115,000 1,669,000 Goodwill 15,537,000 15,537,000 Other non-current assets 695,000 572,000 Total non-current assets 25,097,000 24,120,000 $ 31,651,000 $ 31,740,000 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,270,000 $ 1,280,000 Accrued compensation 866,000 789,000 Accrued other expenses 671,000 1,025,000 Current portion of term loan 3,825,000 597,000 Deferred revenues 7,990,000 8,338,000 Royalty Liability 969,000 - Other - 94,000 Total current liabilities 15,591,000 12,123,000 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of current portion - 3,351,000 Royalty liability - 905,000 Deferred revenues, less current portion 55,000 432,000 Other liabilities - 41,000 Total non-current liabilities 55,000 4,729,000 Total liabilities 15,646,000 16,852,000 Series A 0% Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock - 8,686,000 Stockholders’ equity 16,005,000 6,202,000 $ 31,651,000 $ 31,740,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,863,000 ) $ (5,865,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 137,000 450,000 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 1,458,000 1,160,000 Amortization of intangible assets 554,000 937,000 Amortization of other deferred costs 480,000 415,000 Valuation adjustments 64,000 126,000 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 150,000 - Impairment of long-lived assets - 3,681,000 Loss on exit of operating lease - 1,034,000 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 7,000 Share-based compensation expense 934,000 629,000 Provision for accounts receivable (201,000 ) 13,000 Changes in assets and liabilities (721,000 ) (1,190,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (8,000 ) 1,397,000 Cash flows used in investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (52,000 ) (21,000 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment - 21,000 Capitalization of software development costs (3,358,000 ) (3,003,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,410,000 ) (3,003,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 9,663,000 - Payments for costs directly attributable to the issuance of common stock (711,000 ) - Proceeds from term loan 4,000,000 - Principal payments on term loan (4,030,000 ) (597,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and stock purchase plan 8,000 44,000 Redemption of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (5,791,000 ) - Fees paid for redemption of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (22,000 ) - Payments related to settlement of employee shared-based awards (99,000 ) (62,000 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (325,000 ) (23,000 ) Other (2,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,691,000 (638,000 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (727,000 ) (2,244,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,376,000 4,620,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,649,000 2,376,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

New Bookings

(Unaudited)

Table B

January 31, 2020 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Systems Sales $ 92,000 $ 1,209,000 Professional Services 178,000 1,666,000 Audit Services 9,000 288,000 Maintenance and Support 28,000 1,679,000 Software as a Service 698,000 4,004,000 $ 1,005,000 $ 8,846,000 Total FY 2018 bookings $ 1,123,000 $ 8,221,000 Total FY 2017 bookings $ 1,192,000 $ 4,756,000



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Table C This press release contains a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage the business, such as in establishing an annual operating budget. Streamline Health’s management in its operating and financial decision-making uses non-GAAP financial measures because management believes these measures reflect ongoing business in a manner that allows meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Accordingly, the Company believes it is useful for investors and others to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures in order to (a) understand and evaluate current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does and (b) compare in a consistent manner the Company’s current financial results with past financial results. The primary limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures are that these measures may not be directly comparable to the amounts reported by other companies and they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations. The Company’s management compensates for these limitations by considering the Company’s financial results and outlook as determined in accordance with GAAP and by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. Streamline Health defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, professional and advisory fees, and internal direct costs incurred to complete transactions.

Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended, Twelve Months Ended, January 31, 2020 January 31, 2019 January 31, 2020 January 31, 2019 Net loss $ (2,404 ) $ (3,095 ) $ (2,863 ) $ (5,865 ) Interest expense 70 52 309 384 Income tax benefit 6 (6 ) 22 - Depreciation 24 39 137 450 Amortization of capitalized software development 814 265 1,458 1,160 Amortization of intangible assets 130 232 554 937 Amortization of other costs 87 52 237 346 EBITDA (1,273 ) (2,461 ) (146 ) (2,588 ) Share-based compensation expense 215 136 934 629 Impairment of long-lived assets - 3,681 - 3,681 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 2 - 7 Non-cash valuation adjustments 17 55 64 126 Executive transition costs (1) 168 - 725 - Rationalization Charges 388 - 388 - Transaction costs 861 - 861 - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 150 - Loss on exit of operating lease - (334 ) 1,034 Other non-recurring expenses 103 - 157 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 479 $ 1,079 $ 3,133 $ 2,889 Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share: Net loss per common share – diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.30 ) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share (1) $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.13 Diluted weighted average shares 29,653,550 19,676,686 22,739,679 19,540,980 Includable incremental shares — Ad EBITDA (2) 442,627 3,161,821 2,343,382 3,065,402 Adjusted diluted shares (4) 30,096,176 22,838,507 25,083,061 22,606,382

(1) Executive transition cost on the consolidated statement of operations includes $64,000 in stock compensation expense for fiscal 2019, which is included within Share-based compensation expense in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation above.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP net revenues.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share for the Company’s common stock is computed using the more dilutive of the two-class method or the if-converted method.

(4) The number of incremental shares that would be dilutive under profit assumption, only applicable under a GAAP net loss. If GAAP profit is earned in the current period, no additional incremental shares are assumed.