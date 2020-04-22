FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 29, 2020 (the “March 2020 quarter”).

Highlights for the March 2020 quarter were as follows:

  • Revenue of $2.50 billion.
  • U.S. GAAP gross margin of 46.6%, U.S. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 27.7%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $3.88.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 46.3%, non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 26.9%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.98.

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended
March 29, 2020 and December 29, 2019
(in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points)

U.S. GAAP
  March 2020 December 2019 Change Q/Q
Revenue $2,503,625  $2,583,501  - 3%
Gross margin as percentage of revenue 46.6% 45.7% + 90 bps 
Operating income as percentage of revenue 27.7% 26.6% + 110 bps 
Diluted EPS $3.88  $3.43  + 13%
       
Non-GAAP
  March 2020 December 2019 Change Q/Q
Revenue $2,503,625  $2,583,501  - 3%
Gross margin as percentage of revenue 46.3% 45.7% + 60 bps 
Operating income as percentage of revenue 26.9% 27.1% - 20 bps 
Diluted EPS $3.98  $4.01  - 1%

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the March 2020 quarter, revenue was $2,504 million, gross margin was $1,167 million, or 46.6% of revenue, operating expenses were $473 million, operating income was 27.7% of revenue, and net income was $575 million, or $3.88 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $2,584 million, gross margin of $1,180 million, or 45.7% of revenue, operating expenses of $493 million, operating income of 26.6% of revenue, and net income of $515 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 29, 2019 (the “December 2019 quarter”).

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the March 2020 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $1,160 million, or 46.3% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $486 million, non-GAAP operating income was 26.9% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $590 million, or $3.98 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $1,181 million, or 45.7% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $481 million, non-GAAP operating income of 27.1% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $602 million, or $4.01 per diluted share, for the December 2019 quarter.

“Extraordinary efforts by Lam’s global teams helped to mitigate the operational impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in solid financial performance in the March quarter,” said Tim Archer, Lam Research’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “While there is limited visibility to near-term macroeconomic conditions and industry supply chain recovery, customer demand for our equipment remains strong. We believe in the long-term resiliency of the semiconductor industry and are focused on providing innovative technology to our customers and positioning Lam for outperformance as industry conditions normalize.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash and investments balances increased to $5.6 billion at the end of the March 2020 quarter compared to $4.9 billion at the end of the December 2019 quarter. This increase was primarily the result of a $1.25 billion draw down on the Company's revolving credit facility and $541.4 million of cash generated from operating activities. These sources of cash were partially offset by $617.6 million of principal payments on debt; $245.4 million of share repurchases, including net share settlement on employee stock-based compensation; $163.5 million of dividends paid to stockholders; and $51.4 million of capital expenditures.

Revenue

The geographic distribution of revenue during the March 2020 quarter is shown in the following table:

RegionRevenue
China32%
Korea23%
Taiwan21%
Japan10%
United States9%
Europe3%
Southeast Asia2%

The following table presents revenue disaggregated between system and customer support-related revenue:

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 March 29,
 2020		 March 31,
 2019		 March 29,
 2020		 March 31,
 2019
 (In thousands)
System revenue$1,647,560  $1,612,382  $4,759,881  $4,880,731 
Customer support-related revenue and other856,065  826,666  2,492,991  2,411,681 
 $2,503,625  $2,439,048  $7,252,872  $7,292,412 

System revenue includes sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch and clean markets.

Customer support-related revenue includes sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from our Reliant product line.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company’s non-GAAP results for both the March 2020 and December 2019 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, amortization of note discounts, and income tax expense (benefit) of non-GAAP items. Additionally, the March 2020 quarter non-GAAP results exclude the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities. To enhance the comparability relative to the prior period, the Company has included reconciliation of both the originally-reported December 2019 quarter non-GAAP results, and recast December 2019 quarter non-GAAP results that conform to the current presentation with respect to the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities, in the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release. The March 2020 quarter non-GAAP results also exclude the income tax benefit on conclusion of certain tax matters related to a prior business combination; and the December 2019 quarter non-GAAP results exclude the cumulative income tax benefit reversal due to the Ninth Circuit decision to deny a rehearing of the Altera stock-based compensation case.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating income as a percentage of revenue, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company’s operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view the Company’s results from management’s perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company’s website at http://investor.lamresearch.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our operations and financial results; macroeconomic conditions; the status of the industry supply chain; customer demand for our equipment; industry conditions; the long–term resiliency of the semiconductor industry; the relevance of our technology to our customers; our positioning within the industry; and our ability to outperform. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID–19 pandemic (and the related governmental, public health, business and community responses to it), and their impacts on our business, results of operations and financial condition, are evolving and are highly uncertain and unpredictable; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; and widespread outbreaks of illness may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, our quarterly reports on Form 10–Q for the fiscal quarters ended September 29, 2019 and December 29, 2019, and our current report of Form 8–K dated April 22, 2020. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 March 29,
 2020		 December 29,
2019		 March 31,
 2019		 March 29,
 2020		 March 31,
 2019
Revenue$2,503,625  $2,583,501  $2,439,048  $7,252,872  $7,292,412 
Cost of goods sold1,336,618  1,403,857  1,364,711  3,924,511  4,014,844 
Gross margin1,167,007  1,179,644  1,074,337  3,328,361  3,277,568 
Gross margin as a percent of revenue46.6% 45.7% 44.0% 45.9% 44.9%
Research and development307,914  318,861  318,514  913,602  895,742 
Selling, general and administrative164,979  174,272  190,306  496,679  534,179 
Total operating expenses472,893  493,133  508,820  1,410,281  1,429,921 
Operating income694,114  686,511  565,517  1,918,080  1,847,647 
Operating income as a percent of revenue27.7% 26.6% 23.2% 26.4% 25.3%
Other (expense) income, net(64,619) (13,924) 20,532  (91,271) (10,494)
Income before income taxes629,495  672,587  586,049  1,826,809  1,837,153 
Income tax expense(54,714) (158,077) (38,659) (271,729) (187,548)
Net income$574,781  $514,510  $547,390  $1,555,080  $1,649,605 
Net income per share:         
Basic$3.96  $3.57  $3.62  $10.75  $10.72 
Diluted$3.88  $3.43  $3.47  $10.39  $10.20 
Number of shares used in per share calculations:         
Basic145,301  143,987  151,201  144,654  153,891 
Diluted148,165  150,097  157,849  149,648  161,683 
Cash dividend declared per common share$1.15  $1.15  $1.10  $3.45  $3.30 

 LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 March 29,
 2020		 December 29,
2019		 June 30,
 2019
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (1)
ASSETS     
Cash and cash equivalents$3,961,586  $3,035,887  $3,658,219 
Investments1,431,550  1,647,867  1,772,984 
Accounts receivable, net2,191,070  2,030,490  1,455,522 
Inventories1,674,740  1,528,620  1,540,140 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets149,839  212,101  133,544 
Total current assets9,408,785  8,454,965  8,560,409 
Property and equipment, net1,048,619  1,047,254  1,059,077 
Restricted cash and investments254,155  253,907  255,177 
Goodwill and intangible assets1,666,732  1,677,940  1,701,547 
Other assets560,344  480,056  425,123 
Total assets$12,938,635  $11,914,122  $12,001,333 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations$42,407  $632,292  $667,131 
Other current liabilities2,063,254  1,933,209  1,704,519 
Total current liabilities2,105,661  2,565,501  2,371,650 
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations5,043,931  3,786,067  3,822,768 
Income taxes payable889,287  872,778  892,790 
Other long-term liabilities350,603  272,043  190,821 
Total liabilities8,389,482  7,496,389  7,278,029 
Temporary equity, convertible notes11,546  38,304  49,439 
Stockholders’ equity (2)4,537,607  4,379,429  4,673,865 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$12,938,635  $11,914,122  $12,001,333 


(1)Derived from audited financial statements.
(2)Common shares issued and outstanding were 145,156 as of March 29, 2020, 142,462 as of December 29, 2019, and 144,433 as of June 30, 2019.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 March 29,
 2020		 December 29,
2019		 March 31,
 2019		 March 29,
 2020		 March 31,
 2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:         
Net income$574,781  $514,510  $547,390  $1,555,080  $1,649,605 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:         
Depreciation and amortization67,248  65,530  82,274  197,442  243,873 
Deferred income taxes  77,508  (12,401) 74,516  (75,105)
Equity-based compensation expense47,414  45,725  53,240  136,044  142,389 
Amortization of note discounts and issuance costs1,361  1,575  2,861  4,611  5,137 
Other, net7,811  (327) (1,494) 11,510  (646)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities(157,187) (396,593) 260,951  (665,800) 330,273 
Net cash provided by operating activities541,428  307,928  932,821  1,313,403  2,295,526 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:         
Capital expenditures and intangible assets(51,375) (62,054) (75,522) (152,685) (237,543)
Net sale (purchase) of available-for-sale securities211,159  (662,287) (931,380) 339,350  (770,740)
Other, net9,988  (9,988) (1,269) (540) (5,288)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities169,772  (734,329) (1,008,171) 186,125  (1,013,571)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:         
Principal payments on debt(617,637) (17,987) (30,225) (664,589) (116,496)
Net proceeds (repayments) from issuance of commercial paper    297,850    (61,754)
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility1,250,000      1,250,000   
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs    2,476,720    2,476,720 
Treasury stock purchases(245,433) (1,005,067) (934,637) (1,328,632) (2,672,051)
Dividends paid(163,510) (166,721) (171,196) (489,099) (513,475)
Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock purchase plan  38,447    38,447  32,920 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock1,714  632  5,010  6,215  5,119 
Other, net328      328  (13,207)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities225,462  (1,150,696) 1,643,522  (1,187,330) (862,224)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash(10,715) 5,055  4,128  (9,853) (904)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash925,947  (1,572,042) 1,572,300  302,345  418,827 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period3,289,794  4,861,836  3,615,085  3,913,396  4,768,558 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$4,215,741  $3,289,794  $5,187,385  $4,215,741  $5,187,385 

Non-GAAP Financial Summary
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 March 29,
 2020		 December 29,
2019
   (As Previously Presented)
Revenue$2,503,625  $2,583,501 
Gross margin$1,159,981  $1,181,271 
Gross margin as percentage of revenue46.3% 45.7%
Operating expenses$486,494  $480,776 
Operating income$673,487  $700,495 
Operating income as a percentage of revenue26.9% 27.1%
Net income$590,359  $601,810 
Net income per diluted share$3.98  $4.01 
Shares used in per share calculation - diluted148,165  150,097 

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 March 29,
 2020		 December 29,
2019		 December 29,
2019
   (As Previously Presented) (As Adjusted)
U.S. GAAP net income$574,781  $514,510  $514,510 
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:     
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold1,627  1,627  1,627 
(Gain) loss on elective deferred compensation ("EDC") - related liability - cost of goods sold(8,653)   3,587 
(Gain) loss on EDC - related liability - research and development(15,575)   6,456 
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and administrative12,357  12,357  12,357 
(Gain) loss on EDC - related liability - selling, general and administrative(10,383)   4,304 
Amortization of note discounts - other expense, net953  1,158  1,158 
Loss (gain) on EDC - related asset - other expense, net33,828    (14,129)
Net income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP items1,700  (2,358) (4,029)
Income tax benefit on the conclusion of certain tax matters(276)    
Cumulative income tax benefit reversal due to a court ruling  74,516  74,516 
Non-GAAP net income$590,359  $601,810  $600,357 
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share$3.98  $4.01  $4.00 
U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share$3.88  $3.43  $3.43 
U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation148,165  150,097  150,097 

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 March 29,
 2020		 December 29,
2019		 December 29,
2019
   (As Previously Presented) (As Adjusted)
U.S. GAAP gross margin$1,167,007  $1,179,644  1,179,644 
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:     
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations1,627  1,627  1,627 
(Gain) loss on EDC-related liability(8,653)   3,587 
Non-GAAP gross margin$1,159,981  $1,181,271  $1,184,858 
U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue46.6% 45.7% 45.7%
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue46.3% 45.7% 45.9%
U.S. GAAP operating expenses$472,893  $493,133  $493,133 
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:     
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations(12,357) (12,357) (12,357)
Gain (loss) on EDC-related liability25,958    (10,760)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$486,494  $480,776  $470,016 
U.S. GAAP operating income$694,114  $686,511  $686,511 
Non-GAAP operating income$673,487  $700,495  $714,842 
U.S. GAAP operating income as percent of revenue27.7% 26.6% 26.6%
Non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue26.9% 27.1% 27.7%

Lam Research Corporation Contacts:

