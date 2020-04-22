Conference Call and Webcast Wednesday April 22, 2020 5:00 pm ET
PARSIPPANY, NJ, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDXG) today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and provided a business and financial update.
“Fiscal 2019 was a transformational year for us as we acquired the Biopharma business of Cancer Genetics in July and raised over $47 million from sophisticated laboratory private equity investors in 2019 and early 2020. We believe that the combination of our clinical services and acquired pharma services uniquely positions us for growth and expansion in the fast-growing biopharma sector where we can provide our unique diagnostic capabilities to a broad customer base.” said CEO Jack Stover. “We believe that our accomplishments this year have supported our aggressive growth plans and also de-risked our business during these uncertain times,” added Mr. Stover.
2019 Business and Financial Highlights
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
First Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Highlights
Cancer is relentless and we are committed to delivering critical answers to patients, even in the face of unprecedented challenges such as COVID-19. We believe we have taken all necessary precautions to safeguard our employees from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our labs are operational and all non-essential employees are on a work-from-home arrangement. However, there can be no assurance that key employees will not become ill or that we will be able to continue to operate our labs. We will continue to take all necessary actions to support our customers’ requirements and preserve the financial health of Interpace.
“The leadership team acted quickly to minimize business disruption and reduced spending in areas not critical to patient care to ensure we have the financial flexibility to meet patient needs. Further, we took immediate action to reduce lab and overhead support costs to match our physical needs. Actions include elimination of non-essential discretionary spending, temporary furlough of employees where activities were reduced, a hiring freeze, deferral of incentive bonuses anticipated to be paid in 2020 and a 10 to 15 percent reduction in base pay of all salaried employees including all members of our leadership team,” stated Jack Stover.
In response to customer interest we have acquired and installed processing equipment to perform serology antibody ELISA testing for COVID-19 at our CLIA lab in Pittsburgh, PA. We are in the process of validating processes while acquiring acceptable kits and reference samples and expect to be able to offer this testing to customers in the next several weeks.
“First quarter 2020 Net Revenue is expected to be in the range of $8.8 million to $9.3 million as compared to $6.0 million reported in the first quarter of 2019. In spite of our test volumes dropping throughout March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, diagnostic average daily test volume increased approximately 25% and pharma services average daily testing volume increased approximately 64% when compared to the first quarter of 2019. However, March 2020 diagnostic average daily test volume declined approximately 27% from February 2020 and declined a further 56% for the period of April 1 through April 20, 2020. Alternatively, Pharma services revenue improved throughout the quarter and leading indicators, bookings and backlog point to a strong back half of 2020. However, we have seen a softening of demand in the near term as a result of our global footprint and testing activity through April 20, 2020 was down 19% relative to March.,” stated Fred Knechtel CFO Interpace.
Jack Stover added, “As we look at the remainder of 2020, in this uncertain time, I am very excited about our prospects:
Recent Clinical and Reimbursement Highlights
We continue to generate and publish clinical evidence related to our key products, including ThyGeNEXT® and ThyraMIR® and PancraGEN® as well as our pipeline product, BarreGEN®. Below is a summary of the most important publications and presentations announced since the beginning of 2019:
Clinical Performance and Evidence
Clinical Reimbursement Expansion
Reimbursement for our clinical diagnostics tests are the lifeblood of our business and critical to our ability to serve our diverse customer base. Below are our most important reimbursement accomplishments since the beginning of 2019:
Other Business Announcements
Addition of Chairman of the Board, Robert Gorman
We are pleased to welcome Bob Gorman as our new Chairman of the Board. Bob has a tremendous amount of experience in helping to build successful laboratories and companies in our industry, having served in leadership roles with companies such as Quest Diagnostics and Eurofins Scientific Group. We look forward to Bob’s active involvement.
2020 Net Revenue Guidance
As a result of the uncertainty and potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic, we believe it is prudent to withdraw our previously announced annual revenue guidance for 2020.
About Interpace Biosciences
Interpace Biosciences is a leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.
Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has four commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP): PancraGEN® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGeNEXT® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDX® that differentiates lung cancer of primary vs. metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN® for Barrett’s Esophagus, is currently in a clinical evaluation program whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN® to assist us in positioning the product for full launch, partnering and potentially supporting reimbursement with payers.
Pharma services, through Interpace Pharma Solutions, provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Pharma services also advance personalized medicine by partnering with pharmaceutical, academic, and technology leaders to effectively integrate pharmacogenomics into their drug development and clinical trial programs with the goals of delivering safer, more effective drugs to market more quickly, and improving patient care.
For more information, please visit Interpace Biosciences’ website at www.interpace.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. The Company has attempted to identify forward looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the adverse impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, our history of operating losses and the limited revenue generated by our clinical and pharma solutions customers, our dependence on sales and reimbursements from our clinical services, our reliance on third parties to process and transmit claims to payers for our clinical services, and any delay, data loss, or other disruption in processing or transmitting such claims could have an adverse effect on our revenue and financial condition, our revenue recognition being based in part on our estimates for future collections which estimates may prove to be incorrect, that we will be able to meet our revenue projections and that there is no guarantee that we will be successful in completing development or realize any revenue or benefit from our efforts to launch a new product line of antibody testing of the COVID-19 virus. The preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2020 are subject to the completion of management’s final review and our other financial closing procedures and therefore are subject to change; Additionally, all forward-looking statements are subject to the “Risk Factors” detailed from time to time in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 22, 2020. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.
INTERPACE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|Years Ended
|(unaudited)
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue, net
|$
|4,073
|$
|5,834
|$
|24,079
|$
|21,896
|Cost of revenue
|5,399
|2,607
|15,888
|10,197
|Gross (loss) profit
|(1,326
|)
|3,227
|8,191
|11,699
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|2,990
|2,286
|11,116
|8,421
|Research and development
|778
|596
|2,810
|2,124
|General and administrative
|4,753
|2,518
|14,546
|8,499
|Acquisition related expense
|-
|-
|2,534
|-
|Acquisition related amortization expense
|1,031
|813
|3,652
|3,252
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(44
|)
|1,522
|(44
|)
|1,522
|Total operating expenses
|9,508
|7,735
|34,614
|23,818
|Operating loss
|(10,834
|)
|(4,508
|)
|(26,423
|)
|(12,119
|)
|Accretion expense
|(109
|)
|(83
|)
|(440
|)
|(331
|)
|Other income, net
|209
|405
|196
|263
|Loss from continuing operations before tax
|(10,734
|)
|(4,186
|)
|(26,667
|)
|(12,187
|)
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|(47
|)
|(3
|)
|(28
|)
|18
|Loss from continuing operations, net of tax
|(10,687
|)
|(4,183
|)
|(26,639
|)
|(12,205
|)
|Less Preferred stock dividends
|(354
|)
|-
|(429
|)
|-
|Loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders
|(11,041
|)
|(4,183
|)
|(27,068
|)
|(12,205
|)
|(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(38
|)
|146
|(88
|)
|16
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(11,079
|)
|$
|(4,037
|)
|$
|(27,156
|)
|$
|(12,189
|)
|Basic and diluted (loss) income per share of common stock:
|From continuing operations
|$
|(2.88
|)
|$
|(1.46
|)
|$
|(7.23
|)
|$
|(4.33
|)
|From discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|0.05
|(0.02
|)
|-
|Net loss per basic and diluted share of common stock
|$
|(2.89
|)
|$
|(1.41
|)
|$
|(7.25
|)
|$
|(4.33
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares and common share equivalents outstanding:
|Basic
|3,834
|2,861
|3,746
|2,816
|Diluted
|3,834
|2,861
|3,746
|2,816
Selected Balance Sheet Data
($ in thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,321
|$
|6,068
|Total current assets
|16,369
|17,721
|Total current liabilities
|17,298
|8,492
|Total assets
|69,051
|48,442
|Total liabilities
|29,853
|15,504
|Total stockholders equity
|13,026
|32,938
Selected Cash Flow Data
($ in thousands)
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Net loss
|$
|(26,727
|)
|$
|(12,189
|)
|Net cash used in operations
|$
|(18,957
|)
|$
|(8,673
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(13,947
|)
|(449
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|29,157
|(9
|)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|(3,747
|)
|(9,131
|)
|Cash and equivalents, Beginning
|6,068
|15,199
|Cash and equivalents, Ending
|$
|2,321
|$
|6,068
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, results provided throughout this document, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate the results of our performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP financial measures, are useful to both management and investors in analyzing our ongoing business and operating performance. We believe that providing the non-GAAP information to investors, in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view our financial results in the way that management views financial results.
In this document, we discuss Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management to measure cash flow of the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income or loss from continuing operations, plus depreciation and amortization, acquisition related expenses, transition expenses, non-cash stock based compensation, interest and taxes, and other non-cash expenses including asset impairment costs, bad debt expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, goodwill impairment and change in fair value of contingent consideration, and warrant liability. The table below includes a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Loss from continuing operations (GAAP Basis)
|$
|(10,687
|)
|$
|(4,183
|)
|$
|(26,639
|)
|$
|(12,205
|)
|Acquisition related expense
|-
|-
|2,534
|-
|Transition expenses
|-
|-
|836
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,276
|884
|4,187
|3,464
|Stock-based compensation
|289
|706
|1,535
|2,270
|Bad debt expense
|-
|-
|499
|-
|Taxes
|(47
|)
|(3
|)
|(28
|)
|18
|Accretion expense
|109
|83
|440
|331
|Mark to market on warrant liability
|(244
|)
|(372
|)
|(279
|)
|(112
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(44
|)
|1,522
|(44
|)
|1,522
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(9,348
|)
|$
|(1,363
|)
|$
|(16,959
|)
|$
|(4,712
|)
Interpace Biosciences, Inc.
