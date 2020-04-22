Washington, D.C., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group today filed amicus briefs in two similar cases, U.S. v. Daniel Lovato and U.S. v. Malik Nasir, urging federal courts to re-examine the circuits’ treatment of “Stinson Deference.” These cases present an opportunity for the U.S. Courts of Appeals in the Tenth and Third Circuits of California to join a growing list of circuits correcting an erroneous and unconstitutional application of deference to the Sentencing Commission.

The 1993 Supreme Court decision, Stinson v. United States, commands federal judges to abandon their duty of independent judgment in violation of Article III and the judicial oath and to assign weight to a non-judicial entity’s interpretation of the law when imposing criminal sentences. It also raises serious due-process and separation-of-powers concerns when it causes courts to mandate judicial bias against a defendant, instead of lenity toward him.

In both Lovato and Nasir, the courts deferred to the Sentencing Commission’s interpretation of sentencing guidelines and increased the length of each man’s prison sentence. In cases like these, Stinson deference unjustly forces people to spend more time in prison.

Where the Circuits were once unified in reflexively granting such deference, two Circuits have now rethought that approach—the DC Circuit in United States v. Winstead (D.C. Cir. 2018) and the Sixth Circuit in United States v. Havis (6th Cir. 2019), for which NCLA filed a successful amicus brief. More recently, the Third Circuit in U.S. v. Nasir independently decided to grant en banc review of its precedent to re-examine whether “it remains appropriate to defer to the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s commentary.” NCLA has urged the Court to agree that it is not appropriate.

As this trend illustrates, the very idea of an Article III court “deferring” to mere commentary of the Sentencing Commission presents grave constitutional concerns, and none of these concerns has been considered or discussed in the Supreme Court rulings that established this deference regime in the first place.

Rather than wait for the Supreme Court to resolve this growing split in authority, NCLA urges the Tenth Circuit to follow its sister circuits and grant the petition for rehearing en banc in U.S. v. Lovato to consider the fundamental constitutional concerns at issue here.

NCLA released the following statements:

“Courts cannot allow an administrative agency to dramatically increase a person’s prison sentence out of ‘deference’ to its interpretation of the law. The Courts of Appeals must start acting like judges again and take back responsibility to say what the law is.”

—Caleb Kruckenberg, Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“The major problem with Stinson—reflexive deference to the Sentencing Commission—may, ironically, be the way out. In a rush to accept the Sentencing Commission’s legal interpretations, the Stinson progeny of cases failed to consider the 500-year-old rule of lenity. Nasir and Lovato present an opportunity for the Third and Tenth Circuits to prioritize the rule of lenity over deference and, in turn, prioritize the Constitution over bad case law.”

—Jared McClain, Staff Counsel, NCLA

