FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.



What: ACM Research First Quarter (ended March 31, 2020) Earnings Call

When: 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Webcast: ir.acmrcsh.com/events

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1594794

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until May 15, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 1594794.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696 Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117 Mainland China +86 8008700206

+86 4006022065 Other International +61 281990299

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the ACM Research website at www.acmrcsh.com .

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM Research develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: