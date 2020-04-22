SOUDERTON, Pa., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $838 thousand, or $0.03 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $16.1 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.



During these challenging times, we continue to responsibly serve the needs of our customers while prioritizing the health and safety of our employees. We have implemented drive-through only banking at all our locations that have drive-through capabilities. Additionally, we have controlled and limited access at our financial centers to allow customers to access their safe deposit boxes and to serve customers at locations without drive-through capabilities. We have enabled approximately 95% of our non-financial center personnel to work remotely. Our employees, systems and processes have managed this unprecedented change seamlessly and with great success.

As a direct result of the impact of COVID-19, we have taken various actions to support our customers and the communities they live in and serve, including modifying outstanding loans and waiving certain deposit service charges. As of April 16, 2020, we have modified, or were in the process of modifying, approximately 1,100 loans via principal and/or interest deferrals in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus and will not be categorizing these modifications as troubled debt restructurings. These loans had current principal balances of approximately $540 million. Additionally, we successfully processed approximately 1,050 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications and secured SBA funding of approximately $415 million for our customers prior to the allocated funding being exhausted on April 16, 2020. We will continue to support our customers during these challenging times.

CECL

The Corporation adopted Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2020. Upon adoption, the reserve for credit losses on loans and leases increased by $12.9 million, the reserve for credit losses on investments increased by $300 thousand and the reserve for unfunded commitments increased by $1.1 million. This resulted in an after-tax retained earnings adjustment of $11.3 million. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation recorded CECL related charges of $21.8 million, including a provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $20.4 million, a provision for credit losses on investment securities of $597 thousand and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $794 thousand.

The financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, included $20.3 million (after-tax charge of $16.1 million), or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, of expense related to COVID-19, which was the result of economic assumptions within the Corporation’s CECL model. This charge included a provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $19.4 million, a provision for credit losses on investment securities of $536 thousand and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $384 thousand.

One-Time Items

The results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, included a $652 thousand ($515 thousand after-tax), or $0.02 diluted earnings per share, gain on sale of investments securities and a $656 thousand ($518 thousand after-tax), or $0.02 diluted earnings per share, charge in other expense related to the extinguishment of long-term debt. Both of these items resulted from opportunistic balance sheet trades that were executed during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 based on market conditions.

Loans

Gross loans and leases increased $62.0 million, or 5.7% (annualized), from December 31, 2019 and $380.9 million, or 9.4%, from March 31, 2019. The growth in loans from December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 was primarily in commercial real estate and residential real estate loans.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $47.2 million, or 4.3% (annualized), from December 31, 2019 primarily due to increases in commercial and consumer deposits partially offset by a seasonal decrease in public funds deposits. Total deposits increased $404.2 million, or 10.1%, from March 31, 2019 primarily due to increases in commercial, public fund and consumer deposits.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $42.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 increased $945 thousand, or 2.3%, from the first quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to lower deposit and borrowing costs and growth in loans partially offset by a decrease in yield on loans.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.48% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.44% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.75% for the first quarter of 2019. Purchase accounting accretion had no impact on the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to a favorable impact of three basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and one basis point for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately six basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to twelve basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and had no impact on the quarter ended March 31, 2019. This excess liquidity was primarily driven by strong deposit balance growth over the last year. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 3.74% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $18.4 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 12.8%, from the first quarter of 2019.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities increased $2.3 million, or 468.1%, for the quarter primarily due to an increase in mortgage volume and expansion of margins. Net gain on sales of investment securities increased $694 thousand for the quarter primarily due to a $652 thousand gain on the sale of $58.3 million of agency backed mortgage backed securities. Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $466 thousand, or 12.3%, for the quarter primarily due to new client relationships and appreciation of assets under management, as a majority of investment advisory fees are billed based on the prior quarter-end assets under management balance.

Insurance commission and fee income decreased $412 thousand, or 8.0%, for the quarter primarily due to a decrease in contingent commission income of $389 thousand, which was $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Other service fee income decreased $397 thousand, or 17.5%, primarily due to an increase of $331 thousand of mortgage servicing rights amortization for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase in amortization for the quarter was primarily driven by the decline in interest rates and their impact on prepayment activity. BOLI income decreased $218 thousand, or 22.9%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 primarily due to income on our non-qualified annuity portfolio of $26 thousand in the first quarter of 2020 compared to income of $249 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. During the first quarter of 2019, in order to reduce future volatility, the Corporation transferred the funds invested within the non-qualified annuity portfolio to a stable fund investment strategy. Other income decreased $272 thousand, 80.2%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, primarily driven by a loss in the value of equity securities measured at fair value of $268 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to a gain of $4 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $39.6 million, an increase of $4.0 million, or 11.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $2.3 million, or 10.6%, for the quarter primarily attributable to additional staff hired, primarily during 2019, to support revenue generation across all business lines, expansion of our commercial lending groups in the first and second quarter of 2019, annual merit increases and increased variable compensation due to strong mortgage banking activity. Data processing expense increased $246 thousand, or 9.8%, for the quarter primarily due to continued investments in customer relationship management software and internal infrastructure improvements as well as outsourced data processing solutions. Other expense increased $1.6 million, or 31.4%, for the quarter primarily due to a one-time $656 thousand charge related to the extinguishment of long-term debt and an increase of $794 thousand in the reserve for unfunded commitments, which resulted from the adoption of CECL.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases

Nonperforming assets were $39.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $39.3 million at December 31, 2019 and $27.4 million at March 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019 was primarily due to one commercial banking relationship, totaling $11.8 million as of March 31, 2020, which was placed on non-accrual status during 2019.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $489 thousand during the first quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses on loans and leases was $20.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, as explained earlier in this release.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.53% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2019 and 0.78% at March 31, 2019.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was (261.2%) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to an effective income tax rate of 17.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The negative effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 reflects the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.

Dividend

On February 24, 2020, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on April 1, 2020. This represented a 5.24% annualized yield based on the closing price of Univest’s stock on the date the dividend was paid.

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Assets $ 5,464,768 $ 5,380,924 $ 5,353,611 $ 5,154,298 $ 5,035,527 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 423,521 441,599 448,447 468,833 466,883 Loans held for sale 11,417 5,504 2,893 1,498 921 Loans and leases held for investment, gross 4,448,825 4,386,836 4,251,933 4,167,904 4,067,879 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases 68,216 35,331 33,662 32,600 31,602 Loans and leases held for investment, net 4,380,609 4,351,505 4,218,271 4,135,304 4,036,277 Total deposits 4,407,303 4,360,075 4,337,991 4,122,110 4,003,153 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,318,270 1,279,681 1,198,425 1,166,301 1,103,674 NOW, money market and savings 2,452,021 2,474,384 2,421,466 2,246,372 2,260,795 Time deposits 637,012 606,010 718,100 709,437 638,684 Borrowings 323,363 263,596 273,855 304,241 313,083 Shareholders' equity 651,551 675,122 664,299 651,670 637,606 Balance Sheet (Average) For the three months ended, 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Assets $ 5,409,561 $ 5,400,591 $ 5,317,867 $ 5,170,448 $ 5,004,253 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 441,900 445,932 460,099 471,422 470,196 Loans and leases, gross 4,388,584 4,280,430 4,170,485 4,123,069 4,017,362 Deposits 4,349,984 4,374,586 4,288,170 4,145,411 3,931,199 Shareholders' equity 673,460 672,647 659,523 645,538 631,574 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual troubled debt restructured loans and leases $ 36,626 $ 38,578 $ 37,368 $ 25,147 $ 25,952 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 1,777 143 2,488 1,379 636 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans and leases 54 54 54 55 270 Total nonperforming loans and leases 38,457 38,775 39,910 26,581 26,858 Other real estate owned 516 516 495 540 540 Total nonperforming assets 38,973 39,291 40,405 27,121 27,398 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.82 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.60 % 0.64 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.86 % 0.88 % 0.94 % 0.64 % 0.66 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.71 % 0.73 % 0.75 % 0.53 % 0.54 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases 68,216 35,331 33,662 32,600 31,602 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.53 % 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.78 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 186.25 % 91.58 % 90.08 % 129.64 % 121.77 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment 177.38 % 91.12 % 84.34 % 122.64 % 117.66 % For the three months ended, 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 489 $ 558 $ 468 $ 1,078 $ 447 Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.05 %







Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the period: 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Interest income $ 52,019 $ 53,369 $ 54,300 $ 54,060 $ 52,364 Interest expense 9,551 10,940 11,655 11,425 10,841 Net interest income 42,468 42,429 42,645 42,635 41,523 Provision for credit losses 21,049 2,227 1,530 2,076 2,685 Net interest income after provision 21,419 40,202 41,115 40,559 38,838 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 1,890 1,912 1,973 2,054 1,887 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,397 1,551 1,513 1,447 1,435 Investment advisory commission and fee income 4,255 4,064 4,032 4,055 3,789 Insurance commission and fee income 4,732 3,609 3,877 3,941 5,144 Other service fee income 1,870 2,229 2,255 2,590 2,267 Bank owned life insurance income 734 741 743 743 952 Net gain on sales of investment securities 695 13 33 7 1 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 2,744 1,038 1,629 796 483 Other income 67 1,013 544 723 339 Total noninterest income 18,384 16,170 16,599 16,356 16,297 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 23,836 21,933 22,758 22,052 21,546 Net occupancy 2,574 2,534 2,475 2,601 2,611 Equipment 995 1,027 1,088 1,065 990 Data processing 2,760 2,685 2,624 2,627 2,514 Professional fees 1,317 1,475 1,517 1,307 1,264 Marketing and advertising 402 710 558 786 540 Deposit insurance premiums 504 342 (444 ) 430 452 Intangible expenses 330 374 378 417 426 Other expense 6,853 6,398 5,316 5,493 5,214 Total noninterest expense 39,571 37,478 36,270 36,778 35,557 Income before taxes 232 18,894 21,444 20,137 19,578 Income tax (benefit) expense (606 ) 3,384 3,782 3,669 3,499 Net income $ 838 $ 15,510 $ 17,662 $ 16,468 $ 16,079 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.55 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,286,200 29,327,169 29,305,524 29,287,754 29,277,339 Period end shares outstanding 29,164,782 29,334,629 29,312,534 29,294,942 29,272,502







Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 For the three months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Return on average assets 0.06 % 1.14 % 1.32 % 1.28 % 1.30 % Return on average shareholders' equity 0.50 % 9.15 % 10.62 % 10.23 % 10.32 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 0.68 % 12.40 % 14.52 % 14.10 % 14.36 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.48 % 3.44 % 3.52 % 3.67 % 3.75 % Efficiency ratio (2) 64.1 % 63.0 % 60.4 % 61.5 % 60.5 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 699.9 % 37.8 % 33.2 % 35.6 % 36.4 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 11.92 % 12.55 % 12.41 % 12.64 % 12.66 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.99 % 9.59 % 9.42 % 9.54 % 9.47 % Common equity book value per share $ 22.34 $ 23.01 $ 22.66 $ 22.25 $ 21.78 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 16.31 $ 17.01 $ 16.64 $ 16.20 $ 15.72 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.90 % 10.02 % 9.97 % 10.01 % 10.10 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.79 % 11.03 % 11.03 % 10.99 % 10.93 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.79 % 11.03 % 11.03 % 10.99 % 10.93 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.65 % 13.78 % 13.81 % 13.79 % 13.77 % (1 ) This consolidated selected financial data schedule contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The management of Univest Financial Corporation uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See below table for additional information. (a) Shareholders' equity $ 651,551 $ 675,122 $ 664,299 $ 651,670 $ 637,606 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (g) (3,333 ) (3,658 ) (4,026 ) (4,396 ) (4,805 ) (b) Tangible common equity $ 475,659 $ 498,905 $ 487,714 $ 474,715 $ 460,242 (c) Total assets $ 5,464,768 $ 5,380,924 $ 5,353,611 $ 5,154,298 $ 5,035,527 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (g) (3,333 ) (3,658 ) (4,026 ) (4,396 ) (4,805 ) (d) Tangible assets $ 5,288,876 $ 5,204,707 $ 5,177,026 $ 4,977,343 $ 4,858,163 (e) Average shareholders' equity $ 673,460 $ 672,647 $ 659,523 $ 645,538 $ 631,574 Average goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Average other intangibles (g) (3,506 ) (3,853 ) (4,234 ) (4,615 ) (5,031 ) (f) Average tangible common equity $ 497,395 $ 496,235 $ 482,730 $ 468,364 $ 453,984 (g) Amount does not include servicing rights (2 ) Noninterest expense to net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.







Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 118,108 $ 325 1.11 % $ 205,703 $ 860 1.66 % U.S. government obligations 7,298 37 2.04 7,297 37 2.01 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 33,595 289 3.46 35,938 324 3.58 Other debt and equity securities 401,007 2,668 2.68 402,697 2,684 2.64 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 31,450 527 6.74 30,653 514 6.65 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 591,458 3,846 2.62 682,288 4,419 2.57 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 821,267 8,631 4.23 830,757 9,197 4.39 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,139,369 23,917 4.50 2,040,442 23,526 4.57 Real estate—residential loans 991,550 11,052 4.48 966,370 11,566 4.75 Loans to individuals 30,016 407 5.45 31,694 458 5.73 Municipal loans and leases 317,006 3,265 4.14 325,939 3,323 4.04 Lease financings 89,376 1,554 6.99 85,228 1,528 7.11 Gross loans and leases 4,388,584 48,826 4.47 4,280,430 49,598 4.60 Total interest-earning assets 4,980,042 52,672 4.25 4,965,718 54,017 4.32 Cash and due from banks 50,891 50,794 Reserve for credit losses, loans and leases (44,372 ) (34,392 ) Premises and equipment, net 56,399 57,043 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,545 34,693 Other assets 332,056 329,735 Total assets $ 5,409,561 $ 5,400,591 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 584,391 $ 796 0.55 % $ 566,904 $ 941 0.66 % Money market savings 1,057,336 2,903 1.10 1,074,066 3,749 1.38 Regular savings 816,760 792 0.39 798,145 870 0.43 Time deposits 602,903 2,915 1.94 648,726 3,261 1.99 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,061,390 7,406 0.97 3,087,841 8,821 1.13 Short-term borrowings 40,126 106 1.06 30,404 63 0.82 Long-term debt 169,205 764 1.82 153,049 795 2.06 Subordinated notes 94,847 1,275 5.41 94,786 1,261 5.28 Total borrowings 304,178 2,145 2.84 278,239 2,119 3.02 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,365,568 9,551 1.14 3,366,080 10,940 1.29 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,288,594 1,286,745 Operating lease liabilities 37,766 37,867 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 44,173 37,252 Total liabilities 4,736,101 4,727,944 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 295,318 294,731 Retained earnings and other equity 220,358 220,132 Total shareholders' equity 673,460 672,647 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,409,561 $ 5,400,591 Net interest income $ 43,121 $ 43,077 Net interest spread 3.11 3.03 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.37 0.41 Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.44 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 147.97 % 147.43 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and cost and purchase accounting adjustments. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.







Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, Tax Equivalent Basis 2020 2019 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 118,108 $ 325 1.11 % $ 42,566 $ 269 2.56 % U.S. government obligations 7,298 37 2.04 20,039 82 1.66 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 33,595 289 3.46 64,167 546 3.45 Other debt and equity securities 401,007 2,668 2.68 385,990 2,631 2.76 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 31,450 527 6.74 32,360 586 7.34 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 591,458 3,846 2.62 545,122 4,114 3.06 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 821,267 8,631 4.23 811,071 10,758 5.38 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,139,369 23,917 4.50 1,822,276 21,559 4.80 Real estate—residential loans 991,550 11,052 4.48 938,299 11,412 4.93 Loans to individuals 30,016 407 5.45 32,524 518 6.46 Municipal loans and leases 317,006 3,265 4.14 332,299 3,221 3.93 Lease financings 89,376 1,554 6.99 80,893 1,435 7.19 Gross loans and leases 4,388,584 48,826 4.47 4,017,362 48,903 4.94 Total interest-earning assets 4,980,042 52,672 4.25 4,562,484 53,017 4.71 Cash and due from banks 50,891 44,714 Reserve for credit losses, loans and leases (44,372 ) (30,111 ) Premises and equipment, net 56,399 59,179 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,545 37,129 Other assets 332,056 330,858 Total assets $ 5,409,561 $ 5,004,253 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 584,391 $ 796 0.55 % $ 478,927 $ 714 0.60 % Money market savings 1,057,336 2,903 1.10 918,487 3,748 1.65 Regular savings 816,760 792 0.39 789,033 814 0.42 Time deposits 602,903 2,915 1.94 655,303 2,927 1.81 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,061,390 7,406 0.97 2,841,750 8,203 1.17 Short-term borrowings 40,126 106 1.06 117,664 638 2.20 Long-term debt 169,205 764 1.82 145,299 739 2.06 Subordinated notes 94,847 1,275 5.41 94,603 1,261 5.41 Total borrowings 304,178 2,145 2.84 357,566 2,638 2.99 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,365,568 9,551 1.14 3,199,316 10,841 1.37 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,288,594 1,089,449 Operating lease liabilities 37,766 40,090 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 44,173 43,824 Total liabilities 4,736,101 4,372,679 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 295,318 292,746 Retained earnings and other equity 220,358 181,044 Total shareholders' equity 673,460 631,574 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,409,561 $ 5,004,253 Net interest income $ 43,121 $ 42,176 Net interest spread 3.11 3.34 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.37 0.41 Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.75 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 147.97 % 142.61 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.

