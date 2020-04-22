CALGARY, Alberta, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Petroleum Inc. (“Condor” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPI) announces with profound sadness, that Mr. William Hatcher, cherished friend and a long-time and valued member of Condor’s executive team, has passed away.



The employees, management and board of directors of Condor extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Hatcher’s family.

Bill had a long and distinguished career in the oil and gas sector working in numerous international locations. He positively impacted countless lives by applying his exceptional technical knowledge and experience, active mentoring, endless energy and passion, and humorous outlook. Bill’s presence will be deeply missed. He had been an officer of the Company since 2009.