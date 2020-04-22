TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading healthcare technology provider for specialty-specific practices, today announced the upcoming rollout of several new features and products to help evolve the provider and patient care experience to combat the disruption caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Since the start of the pandemic, Nextech has remained committed to ensuring users have the resources, information and technology needed to adapt to the dramatic changes taking place in healthcare. A main component of this process has included the redirection of all development efforts to focus on providing clients with new solutions in three primary areas:
“From the start of the crisis, we immediately redirected our focus to expedite the delivery of features and solutions our customers need to adapt to the current situation,” said Nextech President and CEO Mike Scarbrough. “Developing and releasing new features is just one of the ways Nextech is committed to supporting our clients and other specialty providers during this period. We are also focused on ensuring readily available access to critical education through webinars and other supporting resources. We will continue to remain committed to supporting healthcare providers by doing what we can to help evolve the provider and patient care experience to better adapt to these challenging times.”
To ensure users stay up to date on critical changes and have access to other relevant information, Nextech has created an online library of valuable resources including webinars, e-books, blogs etc. on topics such as regulatory changes, reducing financial impact, practice resiliency and more. This collection of regularly updated information is available to all Nextech users on the company’s Community Portal.
Nextech would like to take a moment to acknowledge the effort and sacrifice of those who are currently serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. From healthcare workers to scientific researchers and essential personnel, Nextech sincerely thanks each and every one of you for being our heroes in this time of need.
About Nextech
Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery.
