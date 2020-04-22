NEWS RELEASE

April 22, 2020

Southfield, Michigan, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities, today reported its first quarter results for 2020 and provided an update on the effects of, and its response to, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, total revenues increased $23.0 million, or 8.0 percent, to $310.3 million compared to $287.3 million for the same period in 2019. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $16.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $34.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

  • Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”)(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $1.22 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.18 in the prior year, an increase of 3.4 percent.
     
  • Same Community(2) Net Operating Income (“NOI”)(1) increased by 6.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.
     
  • Revenue Producing Sites increased by 300 sites for the three months ended March 31, 2020, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 96.7 percent.
     
  • MH rent collections for the month of April total approximately 98 percent as of April 21, 2020.

Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Communities stated, “We want to convey our best wishes for the health and safety of all of our stakeholders during these unprecedented times. Sun is deeply committed to prioritizing the welfare of its residents, guests and team members every day, and in light of the widespread concern over COVID-19 across the nation, we have re-doubled our efforts. We have moved swiftly to develop a rent deferral program for residents that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic and we have taken decisive measures to reduce controllable expenses and preserve the Company’s financial flexibility.”

Mr. Shiffman continued, “The ultimate impact of disruption from the virus will be determined by the length of time that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat and depends on a multitude of variables over which we have no control. It is important to remember the pandemic is not a permanent condition, but a point in time that has dramatically impacted consumers, businesses and travel. We know that with time, this disruption will cease, and we firmly believe the fundamental thesis of manufactured housing communities and recreational vehicle resorts remains intact. We offer unparalleled value to our residents and guests in housing and vacationing options. We are confident Sun is prepared to withstand these challenges and navigate this evolving situation with its strong balance sheet, superior properties and dedicated team members.”

COVID-19 and Impact on Operations

Since the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic at the beginning of March, the Company has adopted recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and federal, state and local authorities where it operates, to ensure the safety and well-being of its team members, residents and guests.

The Company is continuing to provide essential services using social distancing techniques and minimal contact. The Company’s community and resort offices are partially staffed with reduced hours and open for essential services only. To promote social distancing, the Company is encouraging its residents to use its online rent payment portals and other payment methods. Amenities have been closed at the direction of state and local municipalities and to prevent social gathering.

Certain of the Company’s RV resorts remain open, where government regulations permit, however all indoor and outdoor activities have been suspended to encourage social distancing. Forty four RV resorts in the northern United States and Canada, that normally would commence operations in early spring, have had their openings delayed and do not yet have confirmed opening dates from local municipalities.

The Company has implemented measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the business. These efforts include increasing its cash position, bolstering liquidity and eliminating, reducing or deferring non-essential expenditures. Additionally, the Board of Directors and executive officers have elected to forgo base compensation for at least the second quarter. Cost containment measures have also included the additional furlough of team members and reductions in base compensation for non-furloughed team members. The Company will provide health benefit coverage to furloughed team members, if enrolled, at no cost to the team members.

The impact of stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions is expected to have a significant impact on the Company’s transient RV financial results including a reduction of revenue earned from the rental of sites, ancillary income and fee generation.  These reductions, combined with the potential impact on manufactured housing operations and home selling activities, offset by the Company’s implementation of cost saving measures, could have an estimated net reduction for the second quarter of 2020 of $15.0 - $18.0 million from the Company’s original expectations.


OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total portfolio occupancy was 96.7 percent at March 31, 2020, compared to 96.4 percent at March 31, 2019.

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, revenue producing sites increased by 300 sites, as compared to an increase of 571 revenue producing sites during the three months ended March 31, 2019.


Same Community(2) Results

For the 367 communities owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2019, NOI(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 6.7 percent over the same period in 2019, as a result of a 5.2 percent increase in revenues and a 1.8 percent increase in operating expenses. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.4 percent at March 31, 2020 from 96.6 percent at March 31, 2019.


Home Sales

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company sold 763 homes as compared to 798 homes sold during the same period in 2019.  New home sales volume was 119 and 125 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Rental home sales volume, which are included in total home sales, were 234 and 210 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.


PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company acquired the following communities:

Community Name Type Sites Development sites State Total Purchase Price (in millions) Month Acquired
Cape Cod (1) RV 230    MA $13.5  January
Jellystone Natural Bridge RV 299    VA $11.5  February

(1)      In conjunction with the acquisition, we issued Series E Preferred Operating Partnership (“OP”) Units. As of March 31, 2020, 90,000 Series E Preferred OP Units were outstanding.


BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

Debt Transactions

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company completed a 15-year, $230.0 million term loan transaction that carries an interest rate of 3.0 percent.  The Company repaid a $99.6 million term loan due to mature in 2021 with an interest rate of 5.8 percent.  Also, during the quarter, the Company repaid four term loans secured by two properties with a weighted average interest rate of 5.8 percent totaling $19.9 million which were set to mature in 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $3.9 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.64 percent and the weighted average maturity was 10.6 years. The Company had $382.5 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At period-end the Company’s net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.6 times.

2020 Distributions

As previously announced, the Company increased its annual distribution by 5.3 percent to $3.16 per common share from $3.00 per common share. The increase began with the distribution declared in March 2020 that was paid after quarter end. While the Company has adopted the annual distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company’s common stock will be subject to approval by its Board of Directors.


GUIDANCE 2020 UPDATE

The duration of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis is unknown and its impact is continually evolving. Given the uncertainty surrounding the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, the Company has withdrawn full year 2020 operational and financial guidance previously issued on February 19, 2020.

When the Company has more clarity on the suspension of travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders, it expects to provide updated guidance for the balance of 2020.


Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 424 communities comprising nearly 142,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “intends,” “should,” “plans,” “estimates,” “approximate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations; national, regional and local economic climates; the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; competitive market forces; the performance of recent acquisitions; the ability to integrate future acquisitions smoothly and efficiently; changes in market rates of interest; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing and the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.


Portfolio Overview                                                                           
(As of March 31, 2020)



Financial and Operating Highlights                                                                                                           
(amounts in thousands, except for *)


 Quarter Ended
 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Financial Information         
Total revenues$310,302  $301,819  $362,443  $312,445  $287,330 
Net income / (loss)$(15,478) $30,685  $64,451  $45,116  $37,127 
Net Income / (loss) attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders$(16,086) $28,547  $57,002  $40,385  $34,331 
Basic earnings / (loss) per share*$(0.17) $0.31  $0.63  $0.46  $0.40 
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share*$(0.17) $0.31  $0.63  $0.46  $0.40 
          
Cash distributions declared per common share*$0.79  $0.75  $0.75  $0.75  $0.75 
          
Recurring EBITDA (1)$156,552  $144,738  $179,953  $151,502  $147,714 
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

$95,046  $105,533  $119,496  $108,112  $106,779 
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

$117,267  $104,534  $137,369  $108,002  $106,259 
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted*$0.98  $1.11  $1.27  $1.18  $1.19 
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted*$1.22  $1.10  $1.46  $1.18  $1.18 
          
Balance Sheet         
Total assets$8,209,047  $7,802,060  $7,397,854  $7,222,084  $7,098,662 
Total debt$3,926,494  $3,434,402  $3,271,341  $3,107,775  $3,448,117 
Total liabilities$4,346,127  $3,848,104  $3,720,983  $3,542,188  $3,846,325 


 Quarter Ended
 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Operating Information*         
Communities424  422  389  382  379 
          
Manufactured home sites93,834  93,821  88,024  87,555  87,425 
Annual RV sites26,148  26,056  25,756  25,009  24,750 
Transient RV sites21,880  21,416  20,882  20,585  20,173 
Total sites141,862  141,293  134,662  133,149  132,348 
          
MH occupancy95.8% 95.5% 95.7% 95.7% 95.4%
RV occupancy100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
Total blended MH and RV occupancy96.7% 96.4% 96.7% 96.6% 96.4%
          
New home sales119  140  167  139  125 
Pre-owned home sales644  668  739  788  673 
Total home sales763  808  906  927  798 


 Quarter Ended
 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Net Leased Sites (24)         
MH net leased sites287  437  296  410  398 
RV net leased sites13  232  470  258  173 
Total net leased sites300  669  766  668  571 


Balance Sheets                                                                                                                                              
(amounts in thousands)


  (Unaudited)  
  March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Assets    
Land $1,418,985  $1,414,279 
Land improvements and buildings 6,697,376  6,595,272 
Rental homes and improvements 640,709  627,175 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment 285,922  282,874 
Investment property 9,042,992  8,919,600 
Accumulated depreciation (1,754,591) (1,686,980)
Investment property, net 7,288,401  7,232,620 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 394,740  34,830 
Marketable securities 55,602  94,727 
Inventory of manufactured homes 64,436  62,061 
Notes and other receivables, net 186,692  157,926 
Other assets, net 219,176  219,896 
Total Assets $8,209,047  $7,802,060 
Liabilities    
Mortgage loans payable $3,273,808  $3,180,592 
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249  35,249 
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663  34,663 
Lines of credit (5) 582,774  183,898 
Distributions payable 75,636  71,704 
Advanced reservation deposits and rent 151,144  133,420 
Accrued expenses and accounts payable 110,512  127,289 
Other liabilities 82,341  81,289 
Total Liabilities 4,346,127  3,848,104 
Commitments and contingencies    
Series D preferred OP units 50,387  50,913 
Equity Interests - NG Sun LLC and NG Whitewater 26,063  27,091 
Stockholders' Equity    
Common stock 933  932 
Additional paid-in capital 5,211,678  5,213,264 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,325) (1,331)
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,479,424) (1,393,141)
Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,724,862  3,819,724 
Noncontrolling interests    
Common and preferred OP units 52,234  47,686 
Consolidated variable interest entities 9,374  8,542 
Total noncontrolling interests 61,608  56,228 
Total Stockholders' Equity 3,786,470  3,875,952 
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity $8,209,047  $7,802,060 



Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date Comparison
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)


 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Change % Change
Revenues       
Income from real property (excluding transient revenue)$212,530  $190,565  $21,965  11.5%
Transient revenue25,255  24,518  737  3.0%
Revenue from home sales40,587  39,618  969  2.4%
Rental home revenue15,472  13,971  1,501  10.7%
Ancillary revenue10,195  10,178  17  0.2%
Interest income2,350  4,800  (2,450) (51.0)%
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net3,913  3,680  233  6.3%
Total Revenues310,302  287,330  22,972  8.0%
Expenses       
Property operating and maintenance64,057  57,909  6,148  10.6%
Real estate taxes17,176  15,330  1,846  12.0%
Cost of home sales30,032  29,277  755  2.6%
Rental home operating and maintenance5,494  4,832  662  13.7%
Ancillary expenses7,482  7,101  381  5.4%
Home selling expenses3,992  3,324  668  20.1%
General and administrative expenses25,517  21,887  3,630  16.6%
Catastrophic weather-related charges, net606  782  (176) (22.5)%
Depreciation and amortization83,689  76,556  7,133  9.3%
Loss on extinguishment of debt3,279  653  2,626  402.1%
Interest expense32,416  34,014  (1,598) (4.7)%
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity1,041  1,094  (53) (4.8)%
Total Expenses274,781  252,759  22,022  8.7%
Income Before Other Items35,521  34,571  950  2.7%
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities(28,647) 267  (28,914) N/M (a)
Gain / (loss) on foreign currency translation(17,479) 1,965  (19,444) N/M (a)
Other expense, net (6)(302) (67) (235) 350.7%
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable(2,112)   (2,112) N/A
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates52  388  (336) (86.6)%
Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates(2,191)   (2,191) N/A
Current tax expense(450) (214) (236) 110.3%
Deferred tax benefit130  217  (87) (40.1)%
Net Income / (Loss)(15,478) 37,127  (52,605) (141.7)%
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity1,570  1,323  247  18.7%
Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests(962) 1,041  (2,003) (192.4)%
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc.(16,086) 34,763  (50,849) (146.3)%
Less: Preferred stock distribution  432  (432) (100.0)%
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders$(16,086) $34,331  $(50,417) (146.9)%
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic92,410  85,520  6,890  8.1%
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted92,935  86,033  6,902  8.0%
        
Basic earnings / (loss) per share$(0.17) $0.40  $(0.57) (142.5)%
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share$(0.17) $0.40  $(0.57) (142.5)%

(a) Percentage change is not meaningful, (“N/M”)


Outstanding Securities and Capitalization
(amounts in thousands except for *)

Outstanding Securities - As of March 31, 2020
          
 Number of Units/Shares Outstanding Conversion Rate* If Converted Issuance Price per unit* Annual Distribution Rate*
Non-convertible Securities         
Common shares93,327 N/A N/A N/A $3.16^
          
Convertible Securities         
Series A-1 preferred OP units303 2.4390 738 $100 6.0%
Series A-3 preferred OP units40 1.8605 75 $100 4.5%
Series C preferred OP units310 1.1100 345 $100 4.5%
Series D preferred OP units489 0.8000 391 $100 3.8%
Series E preferred OP units90 0.6897 62 $100 5.25%
Common OP units2,408 1.0000 2,408 N/A Mirrors common shares distributions
^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.


Capitalization - As of March 31, 2020      
       
Equity Shares Share Price* Total
Common shares 93,327  $124.85  $11,651,876 
Common OP units 2,408  $124.85  300,639 
Subtotal 95,735    $11,952,515 
       
Series A-1 preferred OP units 738  $124.85  $92,139 
Series A-3 preferred OP units 75  $124.85  9,364 
Series C preferred OP units 345  $124.85  43,073 
Series D preferred OP units 391  $124.85  48,816 
Series E preferred OP units 62  $124.85  7,741 
Total diluted shares outstanding 97,346    $12,153,648 
       
Debt      
Mortgage loans payable     $3,273,808 
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable     35,249 
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable     34,663 
Lines of credit (5)     582,774 
Total debt     $3,926,494 
       
Total Capitalization     $16,080,142 


Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)
(amounts in thousands except for per share data)


 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders$(16,086) $34,331 
Adjustments   
Depreciation and amortization83,752  76,712 
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities28,647  (267)
Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates2,191   
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable2,112   
Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests(882) 723 
Preferred return to preferred OP units874  527 
Preferred distribution to Series A-4 preferred stock  432 
Gain on disposition of assets, net(5,562) (5,679)
FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (7)

$95,046  $106,779 
Adjustments   
Other acquisition related costs (8)385  160 
Loss on extinguishment of debt3,279  653 
Catastrophic weather-related charges, net606  782 
Loss of earnings - catastrophic weather related (9)300   
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation17,479  (1,965)
Other expense, net (6)302  67 
Deferred tax benefits(130) (217)
Core FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible
Securities (1) (7)

$117,267  $106,259 
    
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic92,410  85,520 
Add   
Common OP units2,412  2,722 
Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options1  1 
Restricted stock524  512 
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-3 preferred OP units75  75 
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-1 preferred OP units746  803 
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series C preferred OP units345   
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred stock  472 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted96,513  90,105 
    
FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (7) Per Share - Fully Diluted

$0.98  $1.19 
Core FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (7) Per Share - Fully Diluted

$1.22  $1.18 



Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA (1)
(amounts in thousands)


 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders$(16,086) $34,331 
Adjustments   
Depreciation and amortization83,689  76,556 
Loss on extinguishment of debt3,279  653 
Interest expense32,416  34,014 
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity1,041  1,094 
Current tax expense450  214 
Deferred tax benefit(130) (217)
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates(52) (388)
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net(5,562) (5,679)
EBITDAre (1)$99,045  $140,578 
Adjustments   
Catastrophic weather related charges, net606  782 
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities28,647  (267)
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation17,479  (1,965)
Other expense, net (6)302  67 
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable2,112   
Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates2,191   
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity1,570  1,323 
Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests(962) 1,041 
Preferred stock distribution  432 
Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net5,562  5,679 
Recurring EBITDA (1)$156,552  $147,670 



Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI (1)
(amounts in thousands)


 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders$(16,086) $34,331 
Other revenues(6,263) (8,480)
Home selling expenses3,992  3,324 
General and administrative expenses25,517  21,887 
Catastrophic weather-related charges, net606  782 
Depreciation and amortization83,689  76,556 
Loss on extinguishment of debt3,279  653 
Interest expense32,416  34,014 
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity1,041  1,094 
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities28,647  (267)
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation17,479  (1,965)
Other expense, net (6)302  67 
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable2,112   
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates(52) (388)
Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates2,191   
Current tax expense450  214 
Deferred tax benefit(130) (217)
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity1,570  1,323 
Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests(962) 1,041 
Preferred stock distribution  432 
NOI (1) / Gross Profit$179,798  $164,401 


 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Real Property NOI (1)$156,552  $141,844 
Home Sales NOI (1) / Gross Profit10,555  10,341 
Rental Program NOI (1)27,985  26,017 
Ancillary NOI (1) / Gross Profit2,713  3,077 
Site rent from Rental Program (included in Real Property NOI) (1) (10)(18,007) (16,878)
NOI (1) / Gross Profit$179,798  $164,401 



Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures


Debt Analysis
(amounts in thousands)


 Quarter Ended
 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Debt Outstanding         
Mortgage loans payable$3,273,808  $3,180,592  $2,967,128  $2,863,485  $2,879,017 
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)    93,669  98,299  102,676 
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable35,249  35,249  35,249  35,249  35,249 
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable34,663  34,663  34,663  34,663  34,663 
Lines of credit (5)582,774  183,898  140,632  76,079  396,512 
Total debt$3,926,494  $3,434,402  $3,271,341  $3,107,775  $3,448,117 
          
% Fixed / Floating         
Fixed85.2% 94.7% 95.7% 97.6% 88.5%
Floating14.8% 5.3% 4.3% 2.4% 11.5%
Total100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
          
Weighted Average Interest Rates         
Mortgage loans payable3.91% 4.05% 4.13% 4.24% 4.24%
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable6.00% 6.00% 6.00% 6.00% 6.00%
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable5.93% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50%
Lines of credit (5)1.85% 2.71% 3.23% 3.34% 3.73%
Average before secured borrowings (4)3.64% 4.03% 4.14% 4.27% 4.22%
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)% % 9.92% 9.93% 9.94%
Total average3.64% 4.03% 4.30% 4.44% 4.39%
          
Debt Ratios         
Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM)5.6  5.5  5.3  5.2  6.0 
Net Debt / Enterprise Value22.6% 19.0% 18.7% 20.2% 24.1%
Net Debt / Gross Assets35.6% 36.0% 36.0% 35.1% 39.8%
          
Coverage Ratios         
Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest4.5 4.4 4.4 4.2 4.1
Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution4.3 4.2 4.2 4.0 3.9


Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
Mortgage loans payable         
Maturities$  $51,053  $82,155  $185,618  $315,330 
Principal amortization44,024  60,499  61,326  60,604  57,082 
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable    35,249     
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable        27,373 
Lines of credit (5)7,206  13,977  10,000  551,912   
Total$51,230  $125,529  $188,730  $798,134  $399,785 
          
Weighted average rate of maturities% 5.97% 4.46% 4.08% 4.47%


Real Property Operations – Same Community(2)                                                     
(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Change % Change
Financial Information       
Income from real property (11)$214,672  $204,138  $10,534  5.2%
        
Property operating expenses       
Payroll and benefits18,812  18,424  388  2.1%
Legal, taxes, and insurance2,888  2,339  549  23.5%
Utilities (11)15,110  15,720  (610) (3.9)%
Supplies and repair (12)6,129  6,302  (173) (2.7)%
Other5,567  5,405  162  3.0%
Real estate taxes15,964  15,160  804  5.3%
Property operating expenses64,470  63,350  1,120  1.8%
Real Property NOI (1)$150,202  $140,788  $9,414  6.7%


 As of     
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Change % Change 
Other Information        
Number of properties367  367  -   
         
MH occupancy (3)96.1%       
RV occupancy (3)100.0%       
MH & RV blended occupancy (3)97.0%       
         
Adjusted MH occupancy (3)97.9%       
Adjusted RV occupancy (3)100.0%       
Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy (3)98.4% 96.6% 1.8%   
         
Monthly base rent per site - MH$589  $567  $22  4.0%(14)
Monthly base rent per site - RV (13)$495  $467  $28  5.8%(14)
Monthly base rent per site - Total (13)$567  $544  $23  4.3%(14)



Home Sales Summary           
(amounts in thousands except for *)


 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Change % Change
Financial Information       
New homes       
New home sales$15,596  $15,381  $215  1.4%
New home cost of sales12,610  13,146  (536) (4.1)%
NOI (1) / Gross Profit  – new homes2,986  2,235  751  33.6%
Gross margin % – new homes19.1% 14.5% 4.6%  
Average selling price – new homes*$131,059  $123,048  $8,011  6.5%
        
Pre-owned homes       
Pre-owned home sales$24,991  $24,237  $754  3.1%
Pre-owned home cost of sales17,422  16,131  1,291  8.0%
NOI (1) / Gross Profit – pre-owned homes7,569  8,106  (537) (6.6)%
Gross margin % – pre-owned homes30.3% 33.4% (3.1)%  
Average selling price – pre-owned homes*$38,806  $36,013  $2,793  7.8%
        
Total home sales       
Revenue from home sales40,587  39,618  969  2.4%
Cost of home sales30,032  29,277  755  2.6%
NOI (1) / Gross Profit – home sales$10,555  $10,341  $214  2.1%
        
Statistical Information       
New home sales volume*119  125  (6) (4.8)%
Pre-owned home sales volume*644  673  (29) (4.3)%
Total home sales volume *763  798  (35) (4.4)%

               


Rental Program Summary    
(amounts in thousands except for *)


 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Change % Change
Financial Information       
Revenues       
Rental home revenue$15,472  $13,971  $1,501  10.7%
Site rent from Rental Program (1) (10)18,007  16,878  1,129  6.7%
Rental Program revenue33,479  30,849  2,630  8.5%
        
Expenses       
Repairs and refurbishment2,953  2,349  604  25.7%
Taxes and insurance2,013  1,864  149  8.0%
Other528  619  (91) (14.7)%
Rental Program operating and maintenance5,494  4,832  662  13.7%
Rental Program NOI (1)$27,985  $26,017  $1,968  7.6%
        
Other Information       
Number of sold rental homes*234  210  24  11.4%
Number of occupied rentals, end of period*11,431  11,170  261  2.3%
Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period$596,319  $547,844  $48,475  8.8%
Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period*$1,009  $963  $46  4.8%



Acquisitions and Other Summary (15)
(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020
Financial Information  
Revenues  
Income from real property $14,148 
   
Property and operating expenses  
Payroll and benefits 2,518 
Legal, taxes & insurance 292 
Utilities 1,699 
Supplies and repairs 901 
Other 1,176 
Real estate taxes 1,212 
Property operating expenses 7,798 
Net operating income (NOI) (1) $6,350 
   
   
Other Information March 31, 2020
Number of properties 57 
Occupied sites 7,730 
Developed sites 8,327 
Occupancy % 92.8%
Transient sites 3,300 



Property Summary          
(includes MH and Annual RVs)
           
COMMUNITIES 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
FLORIDA          
Communities 125  125  125  125  125 
Developed sites (16) 39,380  39,230  39,067  38,879  38,878 
Occupied (16) 38,526  38,346  38,155  37,944  37,932 
Occupancy % (16) 97.8% 97.7% 97.7% 97.6% 97.6%
Sites for development 1,527  1,527  1,633  1,638  1,685 
MICHIGAN          
Communities 72  72  72  72  72 
Developed sites (16) 27,883  27,905  27,906  27,891  27,777 
Occupied (16) 26,863  26,785  26,677  26,591  26,430 
Occupancy % (16) 96.3% 96.0% 95.6% 95.3% 95.2%
Sites for development 1,115  1,115  1,115  1,115  1,202 
TEXAS          
Communities 23  23  23  23  23 
Developed sites (16) 7,627  7,615  7,098  6,997  6,953 
Occupied (16) 7,076  7,006  6,834  6,683  6,529 
Occupancy % (16) 92.8% 92.0% 96.3% 95.5% 93.9%
Sites for development 555  555  1,086  1,100  1,107 
CALIFORNIA          
Communities 31  31  31  31  31 
Developed sites (16) 5,986  5,981  5,963  5,946  5,949 
Occupied (16) 5,948  5,941  5,917  5,896  5,902 
Occupancy % (16) 99.4% 99.3% 99.2% 99.2% 99.2%
Sites for development 302  302  302  56  56 
ARIZONA          
Communities 13  13  13  13  13 
Developed sites (16) 4,268  4,263  4,239  4,235  4,238 
Occupied (16) 3,923  3,892  3,852  3,842  3,830 
Occupancy % (16) 91.9% 91.3% 90.9% 90.7% 90.4%
Sites for development          
ONTARIO, CANADA          
Communities 15  15  15  15  15 
Developed sites (16) 3,977  4,031  4,022  3,929  3,832 
Occupied (16) 3,977  4,031  4,022  3,929  3,832 
Occupancy % (16) 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
Sites for development 1,608  1,611  1,675  1,675  1,675 
INDIANA          
Communities 11  11  11  11  11 
Developed sites (16) 3,087  3,087  3,089  3,089  3,089 
Occupied (16) 2,914  2,900  2,870  2,849  2,823 
Occupancy % (16) 94.4% 93.9% 92.9% 92.2% 91.4%
Sites for development 277  277  277  277  277 
OHIO          
Communities 9  9  9  9  9 
Developed sites (16) 2,768  2,770  2,770  2,770  2,770 
Occupied (16) 2,702  2,716  2,703  2,705  2,704 
Occupancy % (16) 97.6% 98.1% 97.6% 97.7% 97.6%
Sites for development 59  59  59  59  59 
           
COLORADO          
Communities 10  10  10  8  8 
Developed sites (16) 2,423  2,423  2,423  2,335  2,335 
Occupied (16) 2,318  2,322  2,325  2,323  2,323 
Occupancy % (16) 95.7% 95.8% 96.0% 99.5% 99.5%
Sites for development 1,867  1,867  1,973  2,129  2,129 
OTHER STATES          
Communities 115  113  80  75  72 
Developed sites (16) 22,583  22,572  17,203  16,493  16,354 
Occupied (16) 21,749  21,678  16,657  16,026  15,826 
Occupancy % (16) 96.3% 96.0% 96.8% 97.2% 96.8%
Sites for development 2,980  2,980  2,437  2,705  2,987 
TOTAL - PORTFOLIO          
Communities 424  422  389  382  379 
Developed sites (16) 119,982  119,877  113,780  112,564  112,175 
Occupied (16) 115,996  115,617  110,012  108,788  108,131 
Occupancy % (16) 96.7%(17)96.4% 96.7% 96.6% 96.4%
Sites for development (18) 10,290  10,293  10,557  10,754  11,177 
% Communities age restricted 34.0% 34.1% 30.8% 31.4% 31.7%
           
TRANSIENT RV PORTFOLIO SUMMARY          
Location          
Florida 5,311  5,465  5,506  5,693  5,650 
California 1,947  1,952  1,970  1,985  1,975 
Texas 1,612  1,623  1,642  1,693  1,717 
Maryland 1,488  1,488  1,426  1,380  1,375 
Arizona 1,392  1,397  1,421  1,424  1,421 
Ontario, Canada 1,009  939  937  1,043  1,131 
New York 916  923  924  935  929 
New Jersey 875  864  868  875  906 
Maine 828  811  821  848  857 
Utah 750  753  560  562  562 
Virginia 630  324  329  358  369 
Michigan 590  570  569  584  611 
Other states 4,532  4,307  3,909  3,205  2,670 
Total transient RV sites 21,880  21,416  20,882  20,585  20,173 



Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions   
(amounts in thousands except for *)


  Recurring Capital Expenditures
Average/Site*		Recurring
Capital Expenditures (19)		 Lot Modifications (20)Acquisitions (21) Expansion &
Development (22)		Revenue Producing/Expense Reduction projects (23)
YTD 2020$50 $5,889 $7,923 $37,076 $60,218 $4,351 
2019$345 $30,382 $31,135 $930,668 $281,808 $9,638 
2018$263 $24,265 $22,867 $414,840 $152,672 $3,864 



Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs


LOCATIONS Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (24) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered  Re-sales
Florida 376  180  40  63  358 
Michigan 215  78  8  298  31 
Ontario, Canada 375  (54) 6  6  21 
Texas 79  70  11  77  11 
Arizona 20  31  14  6  42 
Indiana 25  14  1  63  3 
Ohio 47  (14)   30  2 
California 25  7  7  3  22 
Colorado 4  (4)   7  8 
Other states 580  (8) 32  91  61 
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 1,746  300  119  644  559 


TOTAL FOR YEAR ENDED Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (24) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered  Re-sales
2019 4,139  2,674  571  2,868  2,231 
2018 3,435  2,600  526  3,103  2,147 


PERCENTAGE TRENDS Resident Move-outs Resident  Re-sales
2020 (TTM) 2.8% 6.8%
2019 2.6% 6.6%
2018 2.4% 7.2%


Footnotes and Definitions                                                                

(1)Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations (“FFO”), net operating income (“NOI”), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

•   FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. 

•   NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses. 

•   EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business (“Core FFO”). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT’s ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company’s interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and/or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as “EBITDAre”) is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company’s performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure (“Recurring EBITDA”).

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company’s cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2)  Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2020 actual exchange rates.

(3)   The Same Community occupancy percentage is 96.1 percent for MH, 100.0 percent for RV, and 97.0 percent for the blended MH and RV. The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 111,655 developed sites, of which 108,266 were occupied. The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2019 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from filled expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites. The adjusted Same Community occupancy percentage for 2020 is derived from 110,001 developed sites, of which 108,266 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and approximately 1,700 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites.

(4)  This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as a secured borrowing. The interest income and interest expense accrue at the same rate and amount. In November 2019, the Company derecognized the transferred financial assets and secured borrowing as legal isolation criteria to be accounted for as a true sale were satisfied pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement.

(5)  Lines of credit includes the Company’s MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for all periods presented. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.

(6)   Other expense, net was as follows (in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Foreign currency remeasurement loss$(220) $4 
Contingent liability remeasurement loss(82) (71)
Other expense, net$(302) $(67)

(7)  The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(8)   These costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(9)   Core FFO(1) includes an adjustment of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, for estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible in relation to the Company’s Florida Keys communities that required redevelopment due to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

(10) The renter’s monthly payment includes the site rent and an amount attributable to the home lease. The site rent is reflected in Real Property Operations’ segment revenue. For purposes of management analysis, site rent is included in Rental Program revenue to evaluate the incremental revenue gains associated with the Rental Program, and to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and financial impact on the Company’s operations.

(11) Same Community results net $9.0 million and $8.5 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(12) Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(13) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.

(14) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(15) Acquisitions and other is comprised of 2 properties acquired and 3 properties that we have an interest in, but do not operate in 2020, forty-two properties acquired in 2019, one property being operated under a temporary use permit, three Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, five recently opened ground-up developments, one property undergoing redevelopment, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.

(16) Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.

(17) As of March 31, 2020, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.8 percent inclusive of the impact of approximately 1,900 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(18) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 76.3 percent for expansion, 17.6 percent for greenfield development and 6.1 percent for redevelopment.

(19) Recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the community. These capital expenditures include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.

(20) Lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer’s installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.

(21) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating communities and land parcels to develop expansions or new communities. These costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 include $10.9 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company’s operating standards.  For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, these costs were $50.7 million and $94.6 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.

(22) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping.

(23) Capital costs related to revenue generating activities consist primarily of garages, sheds, sub-metering of water, sewer and electricity. Revenue generating attractions at our RV resorts are also included here and, occasionally, a special capital project requested by residents and accompanied by an extra rental increase will be classified as revenue producing.

(24) Net leased sites do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

        Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.

