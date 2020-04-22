New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magnesium Alloys Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819614/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Cast Alloys will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$64.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$52.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cast Alloys will reach a market size of US$94.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$391.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Dead sea Magnesium Ltd.

Dynacast International, Inc.

Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd.

Magnesium Elektron Ltd.

MAGONTEC Limited

Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc.

Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co. Ltd.

POSCO

Rima Group

Smiths Advanced Metals

Spartan Light Metal Products







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819614/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Surge in Production of Light Weight Components and Advantages

of Magnesium Alloys over Other Alloys Drives Demand

Global Competitor Market Shares

Magnesium Alloys Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Preference for Light-Weight Components from

Aerospace & Defense Sector Drives Huge Demand for Magnesium

Alloys

Growing Use of Magnesium Alloys in Automotive Industry to

Enhance Fuel Efficiency and Control Emissions Bode Well for

the Magnesium Alloys Market

Global Production of Passenger Cars in Million Units for the

Years 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022

Global Production of Light Vehicles: Breakdown of Number of

Units by Region for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Market for Electric Vehicles and Passenger Cars

Supports the Demand for Nanostructured Mg Alloys

Production of Electric Vehicles Worldwide: Breakdown of Number

of Units in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Metals in Medical Sector

Propels Demand for Mg Alloys

Development of New Processes Such as Thixomolding and New

Rheocasting Support Growth of Mg Alloys

Emerging Applications of Mg Alloys in Electronics Market Boosts

Demand

Innovations and Advancements

Allite Introduces Super Magnesium Alloy for Humble Bicyle

Xiaomi Launches Smart Suitcase With Aluminium-Magnesium Alloy Body

Xiaomi Releases a Notebook With Magnesium-Lithium Chassis

LG to Use Magnesium Alloy Sheets of POSCO in its Ultra-Light Gram

Samsung Uses Metal 12 Magnesium Alloy in Phones and Watches

Acer Launches TravelMate P6 Series Notebook Made Using

Magnesium-Aluminium Alloy Chassis

Product Overview

Introduction to Magnesium Alloys

Types of Magnesium Alloys

Cast Alloys

Wrought Alloys





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Magnesium Alloys Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Magnesium Alloys Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Cast Alloys (Alloy Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Cast Alloys (Alloy Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Cast Alloys (Alloy Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Wrought Alloys (Alloy Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Wrought Alloys (Alloy Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Wrought Alloys (Alloy Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use Industry)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Electronics (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Electronics (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Electronics (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Power Tools (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Power Tools (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Power Tools (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Magnesium Alloys Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Magnesium Alloys Market in the United States by Alloy

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown

by Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Magnesium Alloys Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Magnesium Alloys Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Review by

Alloy Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 33: Magnesium Alloys Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Alloy Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Magnesium Alloys Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Magnesium Alloys Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Magnesium Alloys: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Magnesium Alloys Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis by

Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Magnesium

Alloys in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Magnesium Alloys Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 42: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Magnesium Alloys Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Magnesium Alloys Market by Alloy Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Magnesium Alloys in US$ Thousand

by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Magnesium Alloys Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Magnesium Alloys Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Magnesium Alloys Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Magnesium Alloys Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Magnesium Alloys Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Magnesium Alloys Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Alloy Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown by

Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Magnesium Alloys Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 56: Magnesium Alloys Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Magnesium Alloys Market in France by Alloy Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis by

Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Magnesium Alloys Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Magnesium Alloys Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown by

Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Magnesium Alloys Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Magnesium Alloys Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 69: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Magnesium Alloys Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Magnesium Alloys Market by Alloy Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Magnesium Alloys in US$ Thousand

by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Magnesium Alloys Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Magnesium Alloys: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Magnesium Alloys Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis

by Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Magnesium Alloys in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Magnesium Alloys Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 81: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Review by

Alloy Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 84: Magnesium Alloys Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Alloy Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Magnesium Alloys Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Magnesium Alloys Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Magnesium Alloys Market in Russia by Alloy Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown by

Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Magnesium Alloys Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Magnesium Alloys Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Magnesium Alloys Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Alloy Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Magnesium Alloys Market Share

Breakdown by Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Magnesium Alloys Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 98: Magnesium Alloys Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Magnesium Alloys Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Magnesium Alloys Market in Asia-Pacific by Alloy

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Magnesium Alloys Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis

by Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Magnesium Alloys Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Magnesium Alloys Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown

by Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Magnesium Alloys Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Magnesium Alloys Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 114: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Review by

Alloy Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 117: Magnesium Alloys Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Alloy Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Magnesium Alloys Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Magnesium Alloys Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for 2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Magnesium Alloys Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Magnesium Alloys Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Magnesium Alloys Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Magnesium Alloys Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 126: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Magnesium Alloys:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Alloy

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Magnesium Alloys Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Magnesium Alloys Market Share

Analysis by Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Magnesium Alloys in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018

to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Magnesium Alloys Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 132: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Magnesium Alloys Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 134: Magnesium Alloys Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Magnesium Alloys Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Magnesium Alloys Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Magnesium Alloys Market by Alloy

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Magnesium Alloys in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Magnesium Alloys Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Magnesium Alloys Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Magnesium Alloys Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Alloy Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown

by Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Magnesium Alloys Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 146: Magnesium Alloys Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Magnesium Alloys Market in Brazil by Alloy Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis by

Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Magnesium Alloys Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Magnesium Alloys Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown by

Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Magnesium Alloys Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Magnesium Alloys Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 159: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Magnesium Alloys Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 161: Magnesium Alloys Market in Rest of Latin America by

Alloy Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Magnesium Alloys Market Share

Breakdown by Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Magnesium Alloys Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Magnesium Alloys Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 165: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Magnesium Alloys Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Magnesium Alloys Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Magnesium Alloys Historic Market by

Alloy Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: Magnesium Alloys Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Alloy Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Magnesium Alloys Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: Magnesium Alloys Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Magnesium Alloys Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Magnesium Alloys: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Magnesium Alloys Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis by

Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Magnesium

Alloys in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Magnesium Alloys Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 180: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Magnesium Alloys Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Alloy Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown by

Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Magnesium Alloys Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 185: Magnesium Alloys Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Magnesium Alloys Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Magnesium Alloys Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Magnesium Alloys Market by Alloy Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Magnesium Alloys in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Magnesium Alloys Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Magnesium Alloys Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Magnesium Alloys Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Alloy Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Magnesium Alloys Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Magnesium Alloys Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Magnesium Alloys Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 198: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Magnesium Alloys Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Alloy Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Magnesium Alloys Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Magnesium Alloys Market Share

Breakdown by Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Magnesium Alloys Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Magnesium Alloys Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 204: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Alloy Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Magnesium Alloys Market in Africa by Alloy Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown by

Alloy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Magnesium Alloys Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Magnesium Alloys Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: Magnesium Alloys Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AHRESTY CORPORATION

ALBERT HANDTMANN HOLDING GMBH CO. KG

ALCOA

BELMONT METALS, INC.

CHINA MAGNESIUM CORPORATION

DEAD SEA MAGNESIUM LTD.

DYNACAST INTERNATIONAL

FERROGLOBE PLC

LUXFER MEL TECHNOLOGIES

KA SHUI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

MAGNESIUM ELEKTRON

MAGONTEC LIMITED

MERIDIAN LIGHTWEIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

NANJING YUNHAI SPECIAL METALS CO. LTD.

POSCO CO.

RIMA GROUP

SMITHS ADVANCED METALS

SPARTAN LIGHT METAL PRODUCTS

DONGGUAN EONTEC CO., LTD.

EDGETECH INDUSTRIES, LLC

GONLEER MAGNESIUM

KAMENSK-URALSKY METALLURGICAL WORKS J.S.CO

MAGNESIUM ALLOY PRODUCTS CO., INC.

SHANGHAI REGAL METAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.

SHANXI YANBISIN MAGNESIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

TERVES, INC.

US MAGNESIUM, LLC

AIRMETALS, INC.

ALLOYS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CALIFORNIA METAL & SUPPLY, INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819614/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001