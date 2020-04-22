New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market to 2027 - Country Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Product ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887405/?utm_source=GNW



The growth of the US irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome and associated conditions, and increasing numbers of FDA approvals and drug developments.However, the limitations with regard to product availability and treatment inefficiency are likely to continue to restrain the growth of market during the forecast years.



Further, the increasing number of FDA approvals and drug development activities is likely to accelerate the growth of the US irritable bowel syndrome treatment market during the forecast period.



Majority of the established as well as new players are coming forward to manufacture drugs for irritable bowel syndrome, which is likely to result in the availability of a wide range of drugs in the market. For instance, in 2019, Ardelyx, Inc., got FDA approval for its Ibsrela (tenapanor) for treating the adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The newly approved drug is a small molecule that is minimally absorbed, which acts locally in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to lower the abdominal pain and increase the bowel movements in IBS-C patients. Furthermore, in April 2019, SunGen Pharma received FDA approval for its Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL), to treat irritable bowel syndrome. The drug help reduce stomach and intestinal cramping.

The US irritable bowel syndrome treatment market players are also projected to introduce generic drugs in the coming years.In 2020, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Israel based drug manufacturing company, received FDA approval for its very first generic version irritable bowel syndrome drug—Linzess (linaclotide).



According to its estimates, the drug is likely to observe thriving sales in the US market in the coming years.

The US irritable bowel syndrome treatment market, by type, has been segmented into mixed IBS (IBS-M), IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D), and IBS with constipation (IBS-C).In 2019, the IBS-M segment held the largest share of the market, and it is further expected to report the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The US irritable bowel syndrome treatment market, based on the product was segmented into rifaximin, eluxadoline, lubiprostone, linaclotide, and others.The linaclotide segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the segment is further estimated to register the fastest CAGR during 2020–2027.



Moreover, based on distribution channel, the US irritable bowel syndrome treatment market has been segmented into hospitals pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.The hospitals pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the market for the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the CAGR during from 2020 to 2027.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market report are the World Health Organization, Food and Drug Administration, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887405/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001