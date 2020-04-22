GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced record net sales and net earnings for the first quarter of 2020, as well as record EPS of $0.65 per diluted share, a 12 percent increase over the same period of 2019.

“Our team jumped out of the gates quickly, extending our record-setting performance from 2019 while delivering an excellent first quarter,” stated CEO Matthew J. Missad. “The realignment we announced last year is going very well, and we are seeing additional opportunities for improvement as a result of these changes. When COVID-19 changed the business landscape late in the first quarter, our business unit and segment leaders adapted quickly, working hard to ensure the safety of our employees while providing essential products and services to our customers. I would like to congratulate our team for seamlessly handling our organizational changes while simultaneously battling the headwinds that came with COVID-19."

The vast majority of UFP Industries’ employees are deemed essential critical infrastructure workers and continue to serve customers. In other cases, the company serves customers who have temporarily shut down, and the company has reduced operations and temporarily furloughed employees as necessary.

UFP Industries has a strong balance sheet with long-term credit facilities and cash that currently provide over $390 million in available liquidity. As a result of its strong financial position and the confidence it has in its future performance after COVID-19 restrictions are eased, the company repurchased approximately 750,000 shares of its common stock during the first quarter at an average price of $38.62. These repurchases substantially reduced the dilutive effect of shares issued in 2019 and 2020 under the company’s various share-based compensation programs. 

On April 22, 2020, the company’s board approved a quarterly dividend payment of 12.5 cents a share, a prorated 25 percent increase over the dividends paid in 2019. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2020. Effective April 22, 2020, the company’s shareholders approved the change in the company’s name from Universal Forest Products, Inc. to UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries will provide further detail on the impact of the COVID-19 virus on its operations during its first quarter earnings call, which has been rescheduled from April 23, 2020, to May 7, 2020.

"We realize most investors will have questions about the impact of COVID-19 on financial results for the second quarter and the balance of 2020,” stated Missad. “Since those results very much depend on the future status of various state directives, and given the assumption that federal stay-at-home guidance is due to expire April 30, we expect to have better insight on May 7 and more detail on our new business segments. On behalf of our employees and other stakeholders, I encourage our elected officials to safely and expeditiously allow a targeted, risk-based resumption of business as soon as reasonably practical.”

First Quarter 2020 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis):

  • Earnings from operations of $58.6 million were up 21 percent, and net earnings attributable to controlling interest of $40.2 million were up 13 percent
  • EBITDA of $77.1 million increased by 17 percent
  • Net sales of $1.03 billion represent a 2 percent increase; lower lumber prices reduced gross sales by 3 percent

By business segment, the company reported the following first-quarter results:

UFP Retail

  • $365.0 million in gross sales, up 6 percent over the first quarter of 2019. Retail unit sales increased 9 percent, while lower selling prices reduced the gross sales figure by 3 percent. The following business units drove unit sales growth: Home and Décor (up 26 percent), UFP-Edge (up 14 percent), ProWood (up 14 percent) and Fence, Lawn and Garden (up 8 percent).

UFP Industrial

  • $258.6 million in gross sales, down 7 percent from the first quarter of 2019. Unit sales were flat, with lower lumber prices accounting for the 7 percent reduction in gross sales.  

UFP Construction

  • $384.9 million in gross sales, up 4 percent over the first quarter of 2019, due to a 6 percent increase in unit sales and a 2 percent decrease in selling prices. Unit sales rose in all business units: Concrete Forming (up 15 percent), Factory Built (up 12 percent), Commercial (up 3 percent) and Site Built (up 1 percent).

CONFERENCE CALL

UFP Industries will conduct a conference call to discuss information included in this news release and related matters at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The call will be hosted by CEO Matthew J. Missad and CFO Michael Cole, and will be available for analysts and institutional investors domestically at 866-518-4547 and internationally at 213-660-0879. Use conference pass code 3838977. The conference call will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and news media through a webcast at http://www.ufpi.com. A replay of the call will be available through August 6, 2020, at 855-859-2056, 404-537-3406 or 800-585-5367.

UFP Industries, Inc. (formerly Universal Forest Products, Inc.)

UFP Industries is a holding company whose subsidiaries supply wood, wood composite and other products to three robust markets: retail, construction and industrial.  Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.  Management considers EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, an alternative performance measure which may provide useful information to investors.

---------------AT THE COMPANY---------------

Dick Gauthier
VP, Business Outreach
(616) 365-1555


CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 2020/2019
 
  Quarter Period    Year to Date  
(In thousands, except per share data) 2020    2019    2020    2019   
                     
                     
                     
NET SALES $  1,032,062  100% $  1,015,125  100% $  1,032,062  100% $  1,015,125  100.0%
                     
COST OF GOODS SOLD  861,934  83.5 860,858  84.8 861,934  83.5 860,858  84.8
                     
GROSS PROFIT 170,128  16.5 154,267  15.2 170,128  16.5 154,267  15.2
                     
SELLING,  GENERAL  AND                     
ADMINISTRATIVE  EXPENSES 112,231  10.9 105,317  10.4 112,231  10.9 105,317  10.4
FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE (GAIN) LOSS  (450) - 626  0.1 (450) - 626  0.1
NET GAIN ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS (285) - (122) - (285) - (122) -
                     
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 58,632  5.7 48,446  4.8 58,632  5.7 48,446  4.8
                     
OTHER EXPENSE, NET 4,740  0.5 867  0.1 4,740  0.5 867  0.1
                     
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 53,892  5.2 47,579  4.7 53,892  5.2 47,579  4.7
                     
INCOME TAXES 13,322  1.3 11,577  1.1 13,322  1.3 11,577  1.1
                     
NET EARNINGS 40,570  3.9 36,002  3.5 40,570  3.9 36,002  3.5
                     
LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO                    
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST  (411) - (462) - (411) - (462) -
                     
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO                    
CONTROLLING INTEREST $  40,159  3.9 $  35,540  3.5 $  40,159  3.9 $  35,540  3.5
                     
                     
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC  $  0.65    $  0.58    $  0.65    $  0.58   
                     
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $  0.65    $  0.58    $  0.65    $  0.58   
                     
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 32,014    37,375    32,014    37,375   
                     
LESS COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE                    
TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 1,924    (686)   1,924    (686)  
                     
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME                    
ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $  33,938    $  36,689    $  33,938    $  36,689   
                     

 

SUPPLEMENTAL SALES AND SG&A DATA
  Quarter Period Year to Date
Segment Classification 2020    2019  % 2020    2019  %
Retail $  365,030    $  343,544  6.3% $  365,030    $  343,544  6.3%
Industrial 258,603    277,016  -6.6% 258,603    277,016  -6.6%
Construction 384,860    369,052  4.3% 384,860    369,052  4.3%
International 36,343    36,626  -0.8% 36,343    36,626  -0.8%
Other 5,870    5,366  9.4% 5,870    5,366  9.4%
Total Gross Sales 1,050,706    1,031,604  1.9% 1,050,706    1,031,604  1.9%
Sales Allowances (18,644)   (16,479) -13.1% (18,644)   (16,479) 13.1%
Total Net Sales $  1,032,062    $  1,015,125  1.7% $  1,032,062    $  1,015,125  1.7%
                     
  2020  % of
Sales		 2019  % of
Sales		 2020  % of
Sales		 2019  % of
Sales
SG&A, Excluding Bonus Expense $  98,239  9.5 $  92,935  9.2 $  98,239  9.5 $  92,935  9.2
Bonus Expense 13,992  1.4 12,382  1.2 13,992  1.4 12,382  1.2
Total SG&A $  112,231  10.9 $  105,317  10.4 $  112,231  10.9 $  105,317  10.4
                     
SG&A, Excluding Bonus Expense, as a Percentage of Gross Profit 57.7%    60.2%    57.7%    60.2%   


 

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
MARCH 2020/2019
           
           
           
           
           
(In thousands)          
ASSETS 2020 2019 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2020 2019
           
           
           
CURRENT ASSETS     CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Cash and cash equivalents $  32,129 $  17,111 Cash overdraft $  - $  18,732
Restricted cash 724 1,024 Accounts payable 162,039 170,667
Investments 17,778 16,197 Accrued liabilities 164,444 130,985
Accounts receivable 460,821 444,111 Current portion of debt 2,772 185
Inventories 510,681 580,163      
Other current assets 38,776 44,866      
           
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,060,909 1,103,472 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 329,255 320,569
           
OTHER ASSETS 124,519 90,463 LONG-TERM DEBT AND    
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 299,979 271,297 CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS 160,550 266,428
PROPERTY, PLANT     OTHER LIABILITIES 120,895 96,035
AND EQUIPMENT,  NET 397,575 356,166 EQUITY 1,272,282 1,138,366
           
           
TOTAL ASSETS $  1,882,982 $  1,821,398 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $  1,882,982 $  1,821,398
           



CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 2020/2019
(In thousands) 2020  2019 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net earnings $  40,570  $  36,002 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:      
       
Depreciation   15,717    14,475 
Amortization of intangibles   1,571    1,852 
Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements   1,444    1,287 
Deferred income taxes (credit)   286    (742)
Unrealized loss (gain) on investments and other   3,173    (1,348)
Net gain on disposition and impairment of assets   (285)   (122)
Changes in:      
Accounts receivable   (94,253)   (100,716)
Inventories   (25,783)   (23,649)
Accounts payable and cash overdraft   20,047    25,056 
Accrued liabilities and other   (8,648)   (7,924)
NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES   (46,161)   (55,829)
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment   (27,286)   (15,883)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   409    241 
Acquisitions and purchase of noncontrolling interest, net of cash received   (18,487)   - 
Purchases of investments   (14,052)   (449)
Proceeds from sale of investments   11,260    340 
Other   (54)   200 
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES   (48,210)   (15,551)
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities   6,759    237,560 
Repayments under revolving credit facilities   (6,498)   (173,232)
Repayments of debt   (3,074)   (3,029)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   319    261 
Distributions to noncontrolling interest   (299)   (500)
Dividends paid to shareholders   (7,730)   - 
Repurchase of common stock   (29,212)   - 
Other   12    9 
NET CASH FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES   (39,723)   61,069 
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (1,719)   248 
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   (135,813)   (10,063)
       
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD   168,666    28,198 
       
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $  32,853  $  18,135 
       
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:      
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $  168,336  $  27,316 
Restricted cash, beginning of period   330    882 
All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $  168,666  $  28,198 
       
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $  32,129  $  17,111 
Restricted cash, end of period   724    1,024 
All cash and cash equivalents, end of period $  32,853  $  18,135 
       


 

EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 2020/2019
 
 Quarter Period Year to Date
(In thousands)2020 2019 2020 2019
Net earnings40,570  36,002  40,570  36,002 
Interest  expense1,908  2,460  1,908  2,460 
Interest and investment income(341) (245) (341) (245)
Income taxes13,322  11,577  13,322  11,577 
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements1,444  1,287  1,444  1,287 
Net gain on disposition and impairment of assets(285) (122) (285) (122)
Unrealized loss (gain) on investments3,173  (1,348) 3,173  (1,348)
Depreciation expense15,717  14,475  15,717  14,475 
Amortization of intangibles1,571  1,852  1,571  1,852 
EBITDA  77,079    65,938    77,079    65,938 



 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES 
CURRENT YEAR'S SALES STATED AT LAST YEAR'S SELLING PRICES (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED - MARCH 2020/2019
  Quarter Period
  Actual

Sales Adjusted to Last Year's Selling PricesActual
  2020
 2020  2019 
          
NET SALES 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
COST OF GOODS SOLD  83.5  84.0  84.8 
GROSS PROFIT 16.5  16.0  15.2 
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 10.9  10.6  10.4 
FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE (GAIN) LOSS -  (0.1)  0.1 
NET GAIN ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS -  -  - 
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 5.7  5.5  4.8 
OTHER EXPENSE, NET 0.5  0.4  0.1 
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5.2  5.1  4.7 
INCOME TAXES 1.3  1.3  1.1 
NET EARNINGS 3.9  3.8  3.5 
LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO         
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST  -  -  - 
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO         
CONTROLLING INTEREST 3.9% 3.8% 3.5%
          
Note: Actual percentages are calculated and may not sum to total due to rounding.         
          
          
2019 NET SALES $1,015,125       
2020 SELL PRICE DECLINE 3.00%      
DECREASE IN 2020 NET SALES DUE TO SELL PRICE DECLINE $30,454       
ACTUAL 2020 NET SALES 1,032,062       
ADJUSTED 2020 NET SALES $1,062,516       
          
ACTUAL 2020 COST OF GOODS SOLD $861,934       
PLUS DIFFERENCE IN NET SALES (ABOVE) 30,454       
ADJUSTED 2020 COST OF GOODS SOLD $892,388       
          

 