2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$94.3 Billion by the year 2025, Managed Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 97.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$9.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Managed Services will reach a market size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 83.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$31.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Low Power Wide Area Network Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) Networking Technologies Emerge as a
Vital Cog in IoT Connectivity
Growing Number of LPWAN Connected Devices Reflect its
Prominence in IoT Connectivity: Total Number of LPWAN
Connected Devices (In Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 &
2023
Global Spending (In US$ Billion) on IoT Connectivity for the
Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
North America - A Major Revenue Spinner
Asia Pacific Presents Untapped Growth Opportunities
An Overview of Competitive Landscape
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Massive IoT Deployments across Various Industry Verticals
Deepens Market Demand
As the Connectivity Backbone in IoT Deployment, Growing IoT
Adoption Bodes Well for LPWAN: Global IoT Installed Base (In
Million Units) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
LPWAN Technologies Meet Long Range Connectivity Needs of
Rapidly Increasing M2M Applications
Rising Adoption of Industrial IIoT Poised to Benefit Market Growth
Industry Initiatives Focus on Emergence of Multiple LPWAN
Standards to Address Different IoT Use Cases
Total Number of LPWAN Network Deployments Worldwide by Leading
LPWAN Technologies (2018)
Brief Comparison of Leading LPWAN Technologies
Cost Effective NB-IoT and LTE-M Enable Deployment of New
Enterprise Level IoT Use Cases
5G Deployment Unfurls New Opportunities for LPWA Enabled IoT
Massive Investments Led by Telecom Operators Drives Market
Expansion
Expanding Smart City Technology Landscape Offers Significant
LWPA Market Opportunities
Connected Cities Promise Major IoT Revenue Opportunities:
Global IoT Subsystems Revenue (In US$ Billion) by Category for
the Year 2018
Smart Meters Drive Growth of LPWAN Connections
Total Number of Smart Meters (In Million Units) Enabled by Non
-Cellular LPWA Technologies for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
NB-IoT to Transform Smart Parking Systems
LoRa Technology Gains Prominence in Smart Building Applications
Smart Agriculture Leverages LPWAN Technologies to Benefit from
Recent IoT Innovations
Global Wireless IoT Devices Installed Base (In Million) in
Agriculture for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
Network Interference and Technology Coexistence Issues in
Highly Fragmented LPWA landscape
ACTILITY
INGENU
LINK LABS
LORIOT
NWAVE TECHNOLOGIES
SEMTECH CORPORATION
SENET
SIGFOX S.A.
WAVIOT
WEIGHTLESS SIG
