WESTFORD, Mass., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) today provided additional information regarding how to participate in the virtual component of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Company had previously announced that, due to the public health concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic, its Board of Directors had determined to include a virtual component for the meeting. The physical portion of the meeting will be held as previously announced at the Company’s corporate office located at One Technology Park Drive, Westford, Massachusetts 01886. The addition of the virtual component will allow stockholders who cannot attend in person due to the coronavirus pandemic the opportunity to participate in the Annual Meeting.



Stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2020, the record date, or beneficially held shares as of the record date and hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the stockholder’s bank, broker or nominee. To access, participate in, and vote virtually at the Annual Meeting, stockholders must visit https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/kai (Annual Meeting Website) and enter a control number. Stockholders of record can find their control number on the proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability that they previously received.

If a stockholder’s shares are held in “street name” through a broker, bank or other nominee, in order to participate in the virtual component of the Annual Meeting, he or she must first obtain a legal proxy from his or her broker, bank or other nominee reflecting the stockholder’s number of shares of Kadant Inc. common stock held as of the record date, name and email address. Such stockholders must then obtain a new control number from American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (AST), the Company’s transfer agent, by presenting the legal proxy to AST. Such stockholders should submit a request for a new control number to AST as follows: (1) by email to proxy@astfinancial.com; (2) by facsimile to 718-765-8730 or (3) by mail to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Attn: Proxy Tabulation Department, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219. Requests for new control numbers must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC no later than 5:00 p.m. eastern time on May 5, 2020.

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the addition of the virtual component and may continue to be used to vote a stockholder’s shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

All stockholders, whether attending the Annual Meeting or not, are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,800 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

IR@kadant.com

or

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 269-278-1715

media@kadant.com