The growth of the US hemodynamic monitoring system market is mainly ascribed to the factors such as increasing product developments and approvals, rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, and growing geriatric population.However, the risks associated with invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems are likely to hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.



Despite this restraint, trend such as increasing preference for noninvasive devices is likely have a major impact on the market growth during the forecast period.



Hemodynamic monitoring involves the measurement of cardiac functions by determining blood circulation pattern inside veins, heart, and arteries.The monitoring of these parameters allows physicians to estimate the amount of oxygen that is being distributed in tissues and organs of the human body.



Hemodynamic monitoring systems are used for measuring blood pressure inside veins, arteries, and heart. These systems are also used to measure blood flow and oxygen levels.



The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the US, which is a leading cause of death across the country, is much higher; >50% the population is suffering from some or other cardiovascular disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year, more than 0.6 million people die due to cardiovascular disease; this nearly accounts for one in every four deaths. Hypertension, obesity, and diabetes are the major conditions leading to the onset of cardiovascular disease among people. According to data published by American Heart Association on January 31, 2019, over 130 million or 45.1% of people are likely to have some form of cardiovascular disease by 2035 in the US.



The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has propelled developments in the US healthcare sector, and various healthcare facilities across the country have increased the number of services.Hemodynamic monitoring systems assist them in offering better and advanced services to the majority of the cardiovascular disease patients admitted to intensive care units.



These systems have become important tool for diagnosis as they assist physicians treating patients with tissue hypoperfusion conditions.



The invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems accounted for a larger share of the US hemodynamic monitoring system market, by type, in 2019. However, the noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring systems segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Further, the disposables segment held largest share of the US hemodynamic monitoring system market, based on product, whereas the monitors segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, in 2019, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the US hemodynamic monitoring system market, by end user; it is further projected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the constant need for hospitals as primary healthcare centers.



A few of the significant primary and secondary sources studied for preparing this report on the US hemodynamic monitoring system market are National Cardiovascular Data Registry, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

