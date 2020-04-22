CALGARY, Alberta, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado” or the “Company”) (TGH: TSX-V) with reference to its prior news releases dated February 3, 2020 and April 9, 2020 and the related material change reports dated February 7, 2020 April 9, 2020, respectively (the “Prior Business Updates”), Tornado announces today that it will be delaying the filing of its annual financial statements, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Filings”). The Company intends to file its Annual Filings during the week of May 18, 2020.



The Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA") previously announced that they are providing reporting issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filing deadlines on or before June 1, 2020. The Company is relying on this exemption with respect to its Annual Filings pursuant to ASC Blanket Order 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, BC Instrument 51-515 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements and Ontario Instrument 51-502 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles of section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company pursuant to the Prior Business Updates, there have been no material business developments since November 15, 2019 when the Company’s filed its Interim Financial Statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2019.

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks in Canada and sells hydrovac trucks for excavation service providers to the municipal and oil and gas markets in Canada and the USA. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water to pulverize soil and turn it into mud, and then vacuum up the resulting mud into its tank. Tornado currently operates in North America. In China, the Company’s subsidiary is used principally to source certain parts to the Company’s North America operations.

For more information about Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd., visit www.tornadotrucks.com or contact:

Bill Rollins Al Robertson Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Phone: (403) 204-6333 Phone: (403) 204-6363 Email: brollins@tghl.ca Email: arobertson@tghl.ca

