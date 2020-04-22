New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ionic Liquids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819518/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.6 Million by the year 2025, Solvents & Catalysts will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$817.1 Thousand to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$705 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solvents & Catalysts will reach a market size of US$450.2 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Merck KgaA

Proionic GmbH

Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt., Ltd. (RNV)

Solvay SA

Solvionic SA

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd.

The Chemours Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819518/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Ionic Liquids Market to Continue Experiencing Strong Growth Led

by Expanding Applications

Unique Characteristics of Ionic Liquids Contribute to Market

Growth

Competition

Global Ionic Liquids Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ionic Liquids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Ionic Liquids Emerge as Potential Materials to Capture and Use

Carbon Dioxide

Corrosion Inhibitors in Industrial Metals and Alloys: Ionic

Liquids Emerge as Green Options

Ionic Liquids Grab Attention of Chemists for Use in Synthesis

and Catalysis Applications

Ionic Liquids Evolve as Designer Solvents for Synthesizing New

Functional Materials

Growing Interest in Ionic Liquids as Solvents

Ionic Liquids Emerge as Promising Solvents for N-Heterocycles

Synthesis

Global Concerns over Plastic Waste: Could Ionic Liquids Present

a Solution to Recycle Plastics

Biomass Processing: The Ability of Ionic Liquids to Dissolve

Cellulose to Favor Market

Growing Interest in Renewable Energy Sources Turns Focus onto

Biorefineries: A Favorable Factor for Ionic Liquids Market

Biorefinery Technologies Market Worldwide: Revenues in $

Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Widening Use of Ionic Liquids in Surface Electrochemistry

Use of Ionic Liquids as Novel Electrolytes for Secondary,

Rechargeable Batteries Gains Prominence

Ionic Liquids Find Use in Lithium Batteries

Using Ionic Liquids as Electrolytes in Sodium Ion Batteries

Polymeric Ionic Liquids - Alternative Electrolyte/Binder

Candidates for Li-based Rechargeable Batteries

Need to Reduce Friction and Wear of Machine Tool Drives Use of

Ionic Liquids as Additives to Cutting Fluids

Potential Role of Ionic Liquids as Additives to Canola Oil for

MQL Machining of Carbon Steel

Ionic Liquid-Based Nanofluids: A Research Stage Material with

Tremendous Growth Potential

Exploring the Role of Ionic Liquids as Green Solvents in the

Textile Industry

Product Overview

Ionic Liquid: An Introduction

Ionic Liquids: A Journey through History

Uses and Applications





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Ionic Liquids Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Ionic Liquids Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Ionic Liquids Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Solvents & Catalysts (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Solvents & Catalysts (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Solvents & Catalysts (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Process & Operating Fluids (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Process & Operating Fluids (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Process & Operating Fluids (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Plastics (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Plastics (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Plastics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Batteries & Electrochemistry (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Batteries & Electrochemistry (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Batteries & Electrochemistry (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Bio-Refineries (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Bio-Refineries (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Bio-Refineries (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ionic Liquids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Ionic Liquids Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Ionic Liquids Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 21: Ionic Liquids Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Ionic Liquids Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Ionic Liquids Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Ionic Liquids Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ionic

Liquids in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Ionic Liquids Market in US$ by Application:

2009-2017

Table 27: Ionic Liquids Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Ionic Liquids in US$ by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Ionic Liquids Market Review in China in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Ionic Liquids Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ionic Liquids Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Ionic Liquids Market Demand Scenario in US$

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Ionic Liquids Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Ionic Liquids Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Ionic Liquids Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Ionic Liquids Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Ionic Liquids Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Ionic Liquids Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Ionic Liquids Historic Market Review in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Ionic Liquids Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Ionic Liquids Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: German Ionic Liquids Market in Retrospect in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Ionic Liquids Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Ionic Liquids in US$ by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Ionic Liquids Market Review in Italy in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Ionic Liquids Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ionic Liquids in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Ionic Liquids Market in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Ionic Liquids Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Ionic Liquids Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Ionic Liquids Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Ionic Liquids Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Ionic Liquids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Ionic Liquids Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 54: Ionic Liquids Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Ionic Liquids Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Ionic Liquids Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Ionic Liquids Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Ionic Liquids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Ionic Liquids Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Ionic Liquids Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Ionic Liquids Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Ionic Liquids Historic Market Review in

US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Ionic Liquids Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Ionic Liquids Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Ionic Liquids Market in Retrospect in US$

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Ionic Liquids Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Ionic Liquids Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Ionic Liquids Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Ionic Liquids Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Ionic Liquids Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Ionic Liquids Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Ionic Liquids Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ionic Liquids in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ionic Liquids Market in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Ionic Liquids Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Ionic Liquids Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2018-2025

Table 77: Ionic Liquids Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Ionic Liquids Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Ionic Liquids in US$ by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Ionic Liquids Market Review in Latin America in US$

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Ionic Liquids Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Ionic Liquids Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Ionic Liquids Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Ionic Liquids Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Ionic Liquids Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Ionic Liquids Historic Market Review in US$

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Ionic Liquids Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Ionic Liquids Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Ionic Liquids Market in Retrospect in US$ by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Ionic Liquids Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Ionic Liquids Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Ionic Liquids Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 93: Ionic Liquids Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Ionic Liquids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Ionic Liquids Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Ionic Liquids Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Ionic Liquids Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Ionic Liquids Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Ionic Liquids Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ionic

Liquids in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Ionic Liquids Market in US$ by Application:

2009-2017

Table 102: Ionic Liquids Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Ionic Liquids Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Ionic Liquids Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Ionic Liquids Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ionic Liquids in US$ by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Ionic Liquids Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Ionic Liquids Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Ionic Liquids Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Ionic Liquids Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Ionic Liquids Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Ionic Liquids Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Ionic Liquids Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Ionic Liquids Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Ionic Liquids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Ionic Liquids Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 117: Ionic Liquids Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BASF SE

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

MERCK KGAA

PROIONIC GMBH

REINSTE NANO VENTURES PVT.

SOLVAY SA

SOLVIONIC SA

STREM CHEMICALS

TATVA CHINTAN PHARMA CHEM PVT.

THE CHEMOURS COMPANY

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819518/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001