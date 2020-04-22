New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Ceiling Grid System Market to 2027 - Country Analysis and Forecasts by Material Used" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887403/?utm_source=GNW

The commercial building industry in the US is significantly growing with the rise in investments toward modernized and technologically advanced building infrastructure.The continuous growth in the economy enables the country to experience a rise in commercial building infrastructure construction.



The US is constantly witnessing an elevation in the number of businesses with higher investments, which allow them to build high-end office infrastructures.The ceiling grid system market in the US has been growing at a fair pace over the years due to a substantial rise in the number of new office building constructions.



The rise in industrialization has led to the growth in the construction of new office buildings.The usage of ceiling tiles in office buildings to enhance aesthetics has gained popularity across industries.



The burgeoning demand for ceiling tiles installation triggers the demand for an increased production of ceiling grid systems in the US. In addition to the new constructions, surge in activities of remodelling or renovation of older offices and conference rooms is driving the ceiling grid system market in the country. Moreover, the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the US, offering their products manufactured using various materials, is allowing end users to choose from a variety of ceiling grid systems. This factor is also furnishing the growth of the ceiling grid systems market in the US. Moreover, being lightweight, these systems are attracting a decent percentage of builders as well as office owners in the country, which is also bolstering the demand for ceiling grid systems in the US.



The US market is witnessing a huge demand for acoustic ceiling conference rooms.One of the major reasons for the high demand for acoustic ceiling as it enhances the quality of sound in the room to a great extent.



Another key factor is that it absorbs the sound coming from outside the room.Acoustic ceiling is the most preferred type among all the ceiling types.



Vendors are highly focused to fulfill the high demand for acoustic ceiling. Ceiling grid manufacturers have high opportunity to tap the market where demand for acoustic ceiling is high.



The US ceiling grid system market is segmented on the basis of material used into aluminum, steel, and others.



The well-established market players operating in the US ceiling grid system market include Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI); Gordon Incorporated; Acoustic Ceiling Products, LLC; USG Corporation; Rockfon; Tate Access Floors, Inc; ACOUFELT; Strictly Ceilings LLC; SAINT GOBAIN S.A; and CeilingLink.



The overall ceiling grid system market size in the US has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the ceiling grid system market in the US.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the ceiling grid system market in the US based on all the segmentations provided for the country.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in ceiling grid systems.

