HILLSDALE, Mich., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsdale College has launched K-12 at Home, a website designed to help parents and teachers with at-home education amidst COVID-19-related school closures.

The website contains content-rich curriculum from faculty at Hillsdale College and its Barney Charter School Initiative—a network of classical public charter schools. Sorted by grade level and subject matter, the content includes videos, articles, outlines, and podcasts to help parents and teachers navigate remote instruction.

“Classical education recognizes that it isn’t only about what you learn—it’s about how you learn it,” said Dr. Kathleen O’Toole, assistant provost for K-12 education at Hillsdale College. “We recognize that online learning isn’t an ideal way to deliver classical education, and that something will necessarily be lost—but we hope that these resources show parents that they have the skills they need to foster continued academic progress amidst these challenging times.”

American classical education uniquely emphasizes human virtue and moral character, responsible citizenship, content-rich curricula, and teacher-led classrooms. Classical educators focus on cultivating moral and intellectual virtue, so that each student becomes capable of self-government and is therefore able to live a happy life.

Content areas on the website include English language arts, mathematics, history, science, physical education, and art. The website includes a series of more than videos, which can also be viewed on YouTube here. The website will be updated regularly with new material.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 5 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu .

