WEST BEND, Wis., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.8 million, or $0.58 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.46 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank.  The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”.  Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through its eight full service offices and one loan production office providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment.  The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

 At or For the Three Months Ended:
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
 20202019201920192019
Selected Financial Condition Data:(Dollars in thousands)
Total assets$817,754 $833,328 $855,624 $845,986 $823,212 
Loans receivable, net642,790 663,265 646,062 656,598 666,931 
Allowance for loan losses7,079 6,986 6,890 6,787 6,784 
Securities available for sale87,088 100,296 102,448 97,598 99,939 
Total liabilities737,936 748,798 773,179 765,947 746,052 
Deposits706,889 720,060 728,696 722,480 702,284 
Stockholders' equity79,818 84,530 82,445 80,039 77,160 
      
Asset Quality Ratios:     
Non-performing assets to total assets1.39%1.09%0.08%0.10%0.02%
Non-performing loans to total loans1.29%1.36%0.11%0.10%0.03%
Total classified assets to total assets1.39%1.10%0.09%0.11%0.04%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans84.69%76.84%986.48%976.59%3,627.81%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans1.09%1.04%1.06%1.02%1.01%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized%(0.02%)%%%
      
Capital Ratios:     
Average equity to average assets10.18%9.96%9.68%9.46%9.33%
Equity to total assets at end of period9.76%10.14%9.64%9.46%9.37%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)12.71%12.47%12.80%12.64%12.81%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)11.67%11.49%11.80%11.66%11.81%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)9.65%9.68%9.59%9.68%9.61%
CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)11.67%11.49%11.80%11.66%11.81%
           


 Three Months Ended: Six Months Ended:
 March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
        
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$7,692  $8,087  $15,541  $16,187 
Interest expense1,303  1,693  2,833  3,257 
Net interest income6,389  6,394  12,708  12,930 
Provision for loan losses90  300  150  750 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses6,299  6,094  12,558  12,180 
Service fees on deposit accounts847  904  1,814  1,979 
Other non-interest income884  339  1,611  754 
Total non-interest income1,731  1,243  3,425  2,733 
        
Compensation and other employee benefits3,144  3,084  6,367  6,154 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment670  523  1,203  984 
Data processing795  770  1,584  1,507 
Other non-interest expense909  950  1,754  1,876 
Total non-interest expense5,518  5,327  10,908  10,521 
Income before income tax expense2,512  2,010  5,075  4,392 
Income tax expense714  540  1,440  1,195 
Net income$1,798  $1,470  $3,635  $3,197 
        
Basic earnings per share$0.58  $0.46  $1.16  $0.98 
Diluted earnings per share$0.56  $0.45  $1.12  $0.96 
                


 For the Three Months Ended:
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
 20202019201920192019
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$7,692 $7,848 $8,107 $8,082 $8,087 
Interest expense1,303 1,529 1,722 1,715 1,693 
Net interest income6,389 6,319 6,385 6,367 6,394 
Provision for loan losses90 60 100  300 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses6,299 6,259 6,285 6,367 6,094 
Service fees on deposit accounts847 967 1,051 991 904 
Other non-interest income884 727 737 755 339 
Total non-interest income1,731 1,694 1,788 1,746 1,243 
      
Compensation and other employee benefits3,144 3,224 3,152 3,179 3,084 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment670 533 578 632 523 
Data processing795 789 797 780 770 
Other non-interest expense909 844 927 1,018 950 
Total non-interest expense5,518 5,390 5,454 5,609 5,327 
Income before income tax expense2,512 2,563 2,619 2,504 2,010 
Income tax expense714 726 742 693 540 
Net income$1,798 $1,837 $1,877 $1,811 $1,470 
      
Basic earnings per share$0.58 $0.58 $0.59 $0.58 $0.46 
Diluted earnings per share$0.56 $0.56 $0.57 $0.56 $0.45 
      


 At or For the Three Months Ended: At or For the Six Months Ended:
 March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:       
Return on average assets0.88% 0.74% 0.87% 0.77%
Return on average equity8.60% 8.02% 8.64% 8.28%
Interest rate spread3.25% 3.17% 3.18% 3.22%
Net interest margin3.29% 3.21% 3.23% 3.27%
Non-interest expense to average total assets2.69% 2.58% 2.61% 2.53%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities106.02% 105.93% 106.22% 105.90%
        
Per Share and Stock Market Data:       
Net income per common share$0.58  $0.46  $1.16  $0.98 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding3,090,270  3,205,376  3,127,684  3,259,849 
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares$27.09  $24.53  $27.09  $24.53 
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares$25.78  $23.01  $25.78  $23.01 
Closing market price$21.50  $22.60  $21.50  $22.60 
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares79.37% 92.13% 79.37% 92.13%
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares83.40% 98.22% 83.40% 98.22%