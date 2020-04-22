New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Wet Pet Food Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; Packaging Type ; Distribution Channel, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887402/?utm_source=GNW

Pet food is composed of a high percentage of water, ranging from 75% to 85%, along with other dry ingredients that provide necessary nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals.The wet pet food is increasingly being preferred by pet owners as it helps boost energy, build muscle strength with lean body mass, and stimulate overall growth of animals.



Moreover, these foods are considered as an ideal option for pets who cannot chew properly due to missing teeth, improper jaw adjustment, or other related pet concerns. Although the demand for wet pet food is dependent upon the health of the pet and the choice of pet owners, it is increasing across the globe with the rise in focus of producers on the premiumization of their products.



Wet pet food is easily available at different retail stores such as supermarkets and hypermarkets; specialized pet shops; and online stores.Online buying of wet pet foods is gaining popularity in countries such as the US and Canada.



Increased use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops has led to the growth of digital channels. Pet owners in the US and Canada are adopting the idea of online shopping as it saves time, money, and efforts compared to other distribution channels.



The North American wet pet food market has been segmented on the basis of product into dog food, cat food, and others.The dog food segment holds the largest share of the market, while the cat food segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing inclination of consumers toward adopting dogs a companion for families is projected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.The increasing trend towards humanization with dogs is stimulating the sales of premium dog food products.



Several leaders such as Mars Incorporated, Monge SPA, and Nestle Purina are adopting various strategies for improving their market position. For instance, in 2017, PEDIGREE, one of the leading dog food brands of Mars Incorporated, relaunched its advanced dog food range as “PEDIGREE PRO.” This launch is in line with the brand’s vision to cater to the needs of every dog breed, throughout various stages of their lives. .



The North American wet pet food market is further segmented in to the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Canada.



The production and consumption of wet pet food is increasing in the US owing to growing focus over healthy pet food products and the rise in disposable income of consumers. Further, a widespread trend of keeping pets such as dogs, cat, bird, and fish is also driving the growth of the market in this country.



Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., FirstMate Pet Foods, Little BigPaw, Mars, Incorporated, Monge SPA, Petguard Holdings, LLC, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Nestlé Purina Petcare, and Butcher’s Pet Care are among the players operating in the North American wet pet food market..



The overall North American wet pet food market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, comprehensive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the North American wet pet food market.

