PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) today reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.



Management Comments

“As the current global health crisis and its economic impact continue to evolve daily, new challenges arise and Brandywine is rising to the occasion, with a swift response that prioritizes the health and safety of our employees, tenants, and other stakeholders, and includes clear plans for continued successful business plan execution.” stated Gerard H. Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer for Brandywine Realty Trust. “We are thoughtfully addressing the impact of the near-term realities, while preparing for a range of possible outcomes. Our operating and financial platform remains strong and secure, with excellent liquidity. Turning to our 2020 business plan, we began the year in great shape. First quarter leasing activity was robust and we experienced strong mark-to-market rent growth on both a cash and accrual basis. Despite our strong first quarter results, the uncertainty surrounding the current state of the healthcare crisis has our tenants and prospective tenants focused on their employees’ safety and business rather than new space requirements. We have carefully assessed our 2020 business plan and revised guidance to reflect the current state of uncertainty and have also reduced 2020 capital spending by approximately $50.0 million, including $20.0 million of leasing-related capital. In addition, we also took advantage of the capital markets dislocation to purchase $60.0 million of our common stock funded partially through an asset sale. After an exceptionally productive first quarter, but based on an uncertain business climate ahead, we are reducing our current 2020 FFO guidance range from $1.41 - $1.51 to $1.37-$1.45 and appropriately adjusting a number of other business plan metrics.”

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Financial Results

Net income allocated to common shareholders; $7.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Funds from Operations (FFO); $61.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Portfolio Results

Core portfolio was 93.3% occupied and 95.3% leased.

New and renewal leases signed: 796,000 square feet.

Tenant retention ratio: 76%.

Rental rate mark-to-market increased 15.7% on an accrual basis and increased 7.9% on a cash basis.

Same store net operating income: 2.7% on an accrual basis and 4.0% on a cash basis.

2020 Business Plan Revisions

Year-end Core Occupancy and Leased Ranges: 92-93% occupied and 94-95% leased.

Speculative Revenue: $5.0 million reduction to $26.0 million due to construction work stoppage and lower forward expected leasing volume; 96% achieved.

Same Store Growth (accrual): 1-3%, as compared to previous 2-4%.

Same Store Growth (cash): (1)-1%, as compared to previous 0-2%.

Monitoring COVID-19

We continue to monitor events and are taking steps to mitigate the potential impact and risks of COVID-19 to Brandywine. While we currently are unable to completely estimate the impact COVID-19 will have on our financial condition, as of the date of this press release, we believe that the impact has been reasonably estimated in our updated 2020 business plan. We will continue to assess the ongoing effects to our business plan and our tenants and make and communicate timely adjustments, as appropriate.

The following is a summary of our April 2020 consolidated cash base rent collections as of April 20, 2020:

Approximately 95% of April total cash-based rent has been received from our tenants which includes 96% collection rate from our office tenants.

We have received rent relief requests primarily from our co-working and retail tenants, who represent approximately 2.1% and 1.6%, of April billings, respectively. The relief requests have substantially all been in the form of rent deferral for varying lengths of time and we are currently assessing the merits of each request.

For those tenants we believe require rent relief, we expect to grant deferrals and, in some instances, seek extended lease terms through favorable lease extensions. We can give no assurances on the outcomes of these ongoing negotiations, the amount of the rent relief packages and ultimate recovery of the amounts deferred.

Recent Transaction Activity

Disposition Activity

During March 2020, we completed the sale of an office building located at 52 E. Swedesford Road in Malvern, Pennsylvania for $18.0 million. We received net cash proceeds of $17.5 million and recorded a $2.3 million gain on the sale.

Acquisition Activity

During March 2020, we acquired a 7.8-acre land parcel located in Radnor, Pennsylvania for a gross purchase price of $11.3 million.

Development/Redevelopment Activity

We commenced the redevelopment of 3000 Market Street, a vacant 64,000 square foot office building located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, into a life science building.

2020 Finance / Capital Markets Activity

We have $50.0 million outstanding on our $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2020.

We have $52.7 million of cash and cash equivalents on-hand as of March 31, 2020.

During March 2020, we repurchased and retired 6,248,483 common shares at an average price of $9.60 per share, totaling $60.0 million, including $6.1 million of the common shares that were repurchased and funded subsequent to March 31, 2020. We partially funded the share repurchase with proceeds from a property disposition that was not in our 2020 business plan. The shares were repurchased through our existing $150.0 million share repurchase program, which has $83.0 million of remaining capacity.

Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Net income allocated to common shares totaled $7.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a net income allocated to common shares of $4.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.

FFO available to common shares and units in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $61.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, versus $60.1 million or $0.34 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019. Our first quarter 2020 payout ratio ($0.19 common share distribution / $0.35 FFO per diluted share) was 54.3%.

Operating and Leasing Activity

In the first quarter of 2020, our Net Operating Income (NOI) excluding termination revenues and other income items increased 2.7% on an accrual basis and increased 4.0% on a cash basis for our 88 same store properties, which were 93.3% and 92.2% occupied on March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

We leased approximately 796,000 square feet and commenced occupancy on 312,000 square feet during the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter occupancy activity includes 88,000 square feet of renewals, 123,000 square feet of new leases and 101,000 square feet of tenant expansions. We executed on an additional 311,000 square feet of new leases scheduled to commence subsequent to March 31, 2020.

We achieved a 76% tenant retention ratio in our core portfolio with net absorption of 62,500 square feet during the first quarter of 2020. First quarter rental rate growth increased 15.7% as our renewal rental rates increased 8.6% and our new lease/expansion rental rates increased 21.1%, all on an accrual basis.

At March 31, 2020, our core portfolio of 89 properties comprising 16.0 million square feet was 93.3% occupied and, as of April 17, 2020, we are now 95.3% leased (reflecting new leases commencing after March 31, 2020).

Distributions

On February 27, 2020, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share and OP Unit that was paid on April 21, 2020 to holders of record on April 7, 2020.

2020 Earnings and FFO Guidance

Based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, we are adjusting our 2020 net income guidance of $0.26 - $0.36 to $0.16 - $0.24 per diluted share and 2020 FFO guidance of $1.41 - $1.51 to $1.37 - $1.45 per diluted share. This guidance is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change. The following is a reconciliation of the calculation of 2020 FFO and earnings per diluted share:

Guidance for 2020 Range Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.16 to $0.24 Plus: real estate depreciation, amortization 1.21 1.21 FFO per diluted share $1.37 to $1.45

Our 2020 FFO key assumptions to include:



Year-end Core Occupancy Range: 92-93%;

Year-end Core Leased Range: 94-95%;

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market (accrual): 17-19%;

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market (cash): 8-10%;

Same Store (accrual) NOI Range: 1-3%;

Same Store (cash) NOI Range: (1)-1%;

Speculative Revenue Target: $26.0 million, 96% achieved;

Tenant Retention Rate: 50%;

$0.19 per share quarterly dividend;

Property Acquisition Activity: 250 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, Pennsylvania scheduled to occur 2H20;

Property Sales Activity: $18.0 million, 100% achieved;

One Development/Redevelopment Start: 3000 Market Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania;

Share Buyback Activity: 6,248,483 shares repurchased during first quarter 2020;

Annual earnings and FFO per diluted share based on 174.0 million fully diluted weighted average common shares.

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Real estate investments: Operating properties $ 4,004,118 $ 4,006,459 Accumulated depreciation (992,997 ) (973,318 ) Right of use asset - operating leases, net 21,485 21,656 Operating real estate investments, net 3,032,606 3,054,797 Construction-in-progress 193,160 180,718 Land held for development 108,213 96,124 Prepaid leasehold interests in land held for development, net 39,490 39,592 Total real estate investments, net 3,373,469 3,371,231 Assets held for sale, net 10,698 7,349 Cash and cash equivalents 52,702 90,499 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $284 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 16,928 16,363 Accrued rent receivable, net of allowance of $7,484 and $7,691 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 175,277 174,144 Investment in Real Estate Ventures 119,998 120,294 Deferred costs, net 94,336 95,560 Intangible assets, net 75,670 84,851 Other assets 126,264 115,678 Total assets $ 4,045,342 $ 4,075,969 LIABILITIES AND BENEFICIARIES' EQUITY Mortgage notes payable, net $ 312,001 $ 313,812 Unsecured credit facility 50,000 — Unsecured term loan, net 248,692 248,561 Unsecured senior notes, net 1,581,907 1,582,045 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 109,755 113,347 Distributions payable 32,692 33,815 Deferred income, gains and rent 34,673 35,284 Intangible liabilities, net



20,605 22,263 Lease liability - operating leases 22,606 22,554 Other liabilities 28,597 15,985 Total liabilities $ 2,441,528 $ 2,387,666 Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity: Common Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust's beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 400,000,000; 170,965,987 and 176,480,095 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,710 1,766 Additional paid-in-capital 3,140,194 3,192,158 Deferred compensation payable in common shares 17,012 16,216 Common shares in grantor trust, 1,117,783 and 1,105,542 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (17,012 ) (16,216 ) Cumulative earnings 812,578 804,556 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,195 ) (2,370 ) Cumulative distributions (2,350,733 ) (2,318,233 ) Total Brandywine Realty Trust's equity 1,593,554 1,677,877 Noncontrolling interests 10,260 10,426 Total beneficiaries' equity 1,603,814 1,688,303 Total liabilities and beneficiaries' equity $ 4,045,342 $ 4,075,969





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue Rents $ 139,204 $ 138,098 Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing 4,954 3,955 Other 930 1,843 Total revenue 145,088 143,896 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 37,461 39,500 Real estate taxes 16,787 15,783 Third party management expenses 2,662 2,117 Depreciation and amortization 52,038 51,444 General and administrative expenses 8,561 9,844 Total operating expenses 117,509 118,688 Gain on sale of real estate Net gain on disposition of real estate 2,586 — Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate — 1,001 Total gain on sale of real estate 2,586 1,001 Operating income 30,165 26,209 Other income (expense): Interest income 575 525 Interest expense (20,009 ) (20,357 ) Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (749 ) (666 ) Equity in loss of Real Estate Ventures (1,891 ) (1,358 ) Net gain on real estate venture transactions — 259 Net income before income taxes 8,091 4,612 Income tax provision (4 ) (29 ) Net income 8,087 4,583 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (65 ) (60 ) Net income attributable to Brandywine Realty Trust 8,022 4,523 Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders (131 ) (119 ) Net income attributable to Common Shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust $ 7,891 $ 4,404 PER SHARE DATA Basic income per Common Share $ 0.04 $ 0.03 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 176,069,968 175,857,358 Diluted income per Common Share $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 176,653,459 176,464,218





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 7,891 $ 4,404 Add (deduct): Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - LP units 53 26 Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders 131 119 Net gain on real estate venture transactions — (259 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate (2,586 ) — Depreciation and amortization: Real property 38,353 35,606 Leasing costs including acquired intangibles 13,199 15,406 Company’s share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 4,599 5,041 Partners’ share of consolidated real estate ventures (60 ) (53 ) Funds from operations $ 61,580 $ 60,290 Funds from operations allocable to unvested restricted shareholders (190 ) (214 ) Funds from operations available to common share and unit holders (FFO) $ 61,390 $ 60,076 FFO per share - fully diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.34 Weighted-average shares/units outstanding - fully diluted 177,635,093 177,447,089 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 FFO payout ratio (distributions paid per common share/FFO per diluted share) 54.3 % 55.9 %





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – 1st QUARTER

(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 94 properties owned by the Company as of March 31, 2020, a total of 88 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 15.8 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. As of March 31, 2020, one property was recently completed/acquired, and five properties were in development/redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 93.0% and 92.3% during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue Rents $ 132,791 $ 129,558 Other 333 402 Total revenue 133,124 129,960 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 35,434 36,247 Real estate taxes 15,472 14,821 Net operating income $ 82,218 $ 78,892 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 4.2 % Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other $ 80,287 $ 78,200 Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other - percentage change over prior year 2.7 % Net operating income $ 82,218 $ 78,892 Straight line rents & other (1,968 ) (3,222 ) Above/below market rent amortization (1,369 ) (1,472 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 296 219 Non-cash ground rent 211 215 Cash - Net operating income $ 79,388 $ 74,632 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 6.4 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other $ 76,825 $ 73,838 Cash - Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other - percentage change over prior year 4.0 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income: $ 8,087 $ 4,583 Add/(deduct): Interest income (575 ) (525 ) Interest expense 20,009 20,357 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 749 666 Equity in loss of Real Estate Ventures 1,891 1,358 Net gain on real estate venture transactions — (259 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate (2,586 ) — Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate — (1,001 ) Depreciation and amortization 52,038 51,444 General & administrative expenses 8,561 9,844 Income tax provision 4 29 Consolidated net operating income 88,178 86,496 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (5,960 ) (7,604 ) Same store net operating income $ 82,218 $ 78,892





