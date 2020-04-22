New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fog Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819155/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$222.7 Million by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 59% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$15.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 50.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$100.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ARM Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

Fujitsu Ltd.

GE Digital

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nebbiolo Technologies, Inc.

PrismTech Corporation

Schneider Electric Software LLC

Toshiba Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Fog Computing: A Market Insight

Rising Applications of IoT Play a Central Role in Expansion of

Fog Computing

Healthcare Reimbursement Systems in the US Leaves a Major

Impact on Fog Computing

Cloud Computing: An Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fog Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Leading Players





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Low Latency Requirement and Bandwidth Limitations of Apps Drive

Demand for Fog Computing

Greater Awareness of Data Security and Real-Time Operations

Propel Market Growth

Smart Manufacturing Application Dominates the Market

Growth in M2M Communication Offer Opportunities for

Organizations to Adopt Fog Computing

Security, Privacy, and Authentication Issues: A Major Setback

for Fog Computing

Inadequate Skilled Workforce and Lack of Standardization Limits

the Market Growth

Fog Computing: Key Challenges

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Fog Computing: A Definition

Fog Computing: Pros and Cons

Applications of Fog Computing

Key Difference: Fog Computing and Cloud Computing





