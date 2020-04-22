New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fog Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819155/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$222.7 Million by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 59% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$15.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 50.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$100.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Fog Computing: A Market Insight
Rising Applications of IoT Play a Central Role in Expansion of
Fog Computing
Healthcare Reimbursement Systems in the US Leaves a Major
Impact on Fog Computing
Cloud Computing: An Overview
Global Competitor Market Shares
Fog Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Mobile Edge Computing Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Low Latency Requirement and Bandwidth Limitations of Apps Drive
Demand for Fog Computing
Greater Awareness of Data Security and Real-Time Operations
Propel Market Growth
Smart Manufacturing Application Dominates the Market
Growth in M2M Communication Offer Opportunities for
Organizations to Adopt Fog Computing
Security, Privacy, and Authentication Issues: A Major Setback
for Fog Computing
Inadequate Skilled Workforce and Lack of Standardization Limits
the Market Growth
Fog Computing: Key Challenges
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fog Computing: A Definition
Fog Computing: Pros and Cons
Applications of Fog Computing
Key Difference: Fog Computing and Cloud Computing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
