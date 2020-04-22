New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Skin Aesthetic Devices Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; Treatment ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887399/?utm_source=GNW

However, complications associated with cosmetic procedures are hindering the growth of market.

The growth of the market is highly dependent on technological advancements.Various companies in the region are putting their efforts to offers technically advanced medical devices to their customers.



In the US, the number of medical companies is increasing rapidly, and many of these are receiving approvals for their medical devices.For instance, in July 2019, BTL received US FDA approval for its noninvasive treatment device named EMSCULPT.



It is used to strengthen and tone muscles of arms and calves with the technically advanced small contour applicators.In addition, the device was approved to strengthen the muscles of abdomen, buttocks, and thighs.



Similarly, in June 2019, Allergan plc., announced the FDA approval of its CoolTone device, which is used to tone and strengthen abdominal muscles; the product also helps in developing a firmer abdomen. The device is also used to strengthen the muscles of thighs and buttocks. Moreover, in Jun 2019, Blossom Innovations LLC announced its cold-based medical device technology to treat skin conditions such as pigmentation related to aging, sun damage, and genetics. Such innovations in the field of aesthetic medical devices are likely to influence market growth during the forecast period.

The North American skin aesthetic devices market, based on product, has been segmented into laser skin resurfacing devices, nonsurgical skin tightening devices, micro-needling products, and light therapy devices.In 2019, the laser skin resurfacing devices segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the nonsurgical skin tightening devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the 2020–2027.

The North American skin aesthetic devices market, based on treatment, has been segmented into skin tightening, instant rejuvenation, body contouring, laser lipo, and other treatments.In 2019, the skin tightening segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the market for body contouring is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The skin aesthetic devices market in North America, based on end user, has been further segmented into hospitals and aesthetic clinics, medical spas and beauty salons, and home settings.In 2019, hospitals and aesthetic clinics segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the medical spas and beauty salons segment is expected to report the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2027.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report are the World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and American Medical Spa Association.

