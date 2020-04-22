New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Nose Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819053/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.9 Million by the year 2025, Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$880.8 Thousand to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$934.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors will reach a market size of US$1.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electronic Nose Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
INTRODUCTION
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Product Definition
Applications of e-Nose
PRODUCT INNOVATIONS
Research Underway on Development of Chemical Nose to Detect
Industrial Pollutants
Integration of E-Nose in Phones
Development of E-Nose that Can Measure Small Pressure and
Temperature Changes
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Research Focused on Application of E-Nose Technology in
Detection of Human Diseases
Electronic Nose Emerge as a Practical Way for Rescue Operations
in Hard-to-Reach Disaster Zones
Rise in Application of E-Nose in Food Industry for Quality Control
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electronic Nose Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Electronic Nose Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors (Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors (Segment) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 5: Quartz Crystal Microbalance (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Quartz Crystal Microbalance (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Conducting Polymer (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Conducting Polymer (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Environmental (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Environmental (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electronic Nose Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Electronic Nose Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States Electronic Nose Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Electronic Nose Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Electronic Nose Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Electronic Nose Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Electronic Nose Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025
Table 23: Canadian Electronic Nose Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Canadian Electronic Nose Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Electronic Nose: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese Electronic Nose Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electronic Nose in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Electronic Nose Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Rise in Use of E-Nose Technology in Detection of Liquor Quality
Market Analytics
Table 29: Chinese Electronic Nose Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Chinese Electronic Nose Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Electronic Nose in US$ by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Chinese Electronic Nose Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electronic Nose Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
European Scientists Work Towrads Development of Next-Generation
Electronic Nose
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Electronic Nose Market Demand Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Electronic Nose Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Electronic Nose Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Electronic Nose Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Electronic Nose Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Electronic Nose Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 39: Electronic Nose Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: French Electronic Nose Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Electronic Nose Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 42: French Electronic Nose Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Electronic Nose Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: German Electronic Nose Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Electronic Nose Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Electronic Nose Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Electronic Nose Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Italian Electronic Nose Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Italian Demand for Electronic Nose in US$ by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Italian Electronic Nose Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Nose: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom Electronic Nose Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electronic Nose in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Electronic Nose Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Electronic Nose Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Electronic Nose Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Rest of Europe Electronic Nose Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe Electronic Nose Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Electronic Nose Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Electronic Nose Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Electronic Nose Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Electronic Nose Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Electronic Nose Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Electronic Nose Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: Rest of World Electronic Nose Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Rest of World Electronic Nose Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALPHA MOS FRANCE
ODOTECH CANADA
THE ENOSE COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
