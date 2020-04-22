New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819027/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$117.5 Million by the year 2025, Military Aviation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Military Aviation will reach a market size of US$9.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819027/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Emergency Beacon Transmitter to Register Steady Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Emergency Beacon Transmitter Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Market Share of Leading Players by Sales Volume: 2018
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With the Implementation of New Rule for Private and Commercial
Airplanes, the Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Set to
Register Gains
Increased Outdoor Activities to Spur Market Demand
Market Revenue (in USD Million) for Sports and Outdoor Segment:
2017-2023
Rise in Aircraft Hijacks and Physical Threats to Humans Drive
Market Demand
Total Number of Deaths due to Air Crash for the Years 2000,
2010, and 2018
Regions and Countries with Highest Fatalities due to Civil
Airliner Accidents, from 1945 to August 2019
Military Aviation Segment to Dominate the Market Share
New ELT Installation Rules to Spur Growth of Emergency beacon
Transmitters
Increasing Number of Product Launches to Support Growth
Product Overview
Growth in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Drive Market Demand
Total investments in Drone Hardware: 2016E-2021E
Total UAV Production (in Million USD and Units) by Region:
2017 & 2026
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Military Aviation (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Military Aviation (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Military Aviation (Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Merchant Navy (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Merchant Navy (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Merchant Navy (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Other Verticals (Vertical) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Personal Locator Beacons (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Personal Locator Beacons (Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Personal Locator Beacons (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Emergency Locator Transmitters (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Emergency Locator Transmitters (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Emergency Locator Transmitters (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons (Type)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:
2018 to 2025
Table 20: Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons (Type)
Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$: 2009
to 2017
Table 21: Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons (Type)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Emergency Beacon Transmitter Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Vertical in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 24: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Vertical
for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Market
Review by Type in US$: 2009-2017
Table 33: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Emergency
Beacon Transmitter in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in US$
by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 36: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share Shift in
Japan by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Emergency Beacon Transmitter:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Emergency Beacon Transmitter in
US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Review in China
in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Chinese Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Demand
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 50: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Vertical for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Europe in US$
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Market
Review in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 58: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in
Retrospect in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 63: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Demand for Emergency Beacon Transmitter in
US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Review in Italy
in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Italian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Emergency Beacon Transmitter in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in
US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 75: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Emergency Beacon
Transmitter: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Emergency Beacon Transmitter
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 80: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Vertical for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic
Market Review in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 88: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic
Market Scenario in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Vertical
for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of World Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic
Market Review by Type in US$: 2009-2017
Table 96: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACR ELECTRONICS, INC.
ACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
COBHAM PLC
EMERGENCY BEACON CORPORATION
HR SMITH GROUP
MCMURDO GROUP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819027/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: