New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819027/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$117.5 Million by the year 2025, Military Aviation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Military Aviation will reach a market size of US$9.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ack Technologies, Inc.

ACR Electronics, Inc.

Cobham PLC

Emergency Beacon Corporation

Hr Smith Group

Mcmurdo Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819027/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Emergency Beacon Transmitter to Register Steady Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Emergency Beacon Transmitter Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Market Share of Leading Players by Sales Volume: 2018





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



With the Implementation of New Rule for Private and Commercial

Airplanes, the Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Set to

Register Gains

Increased Outdoor Activities to Spur Market Demand

Market Revenue (in USD Million) for Sports and Outdoor Segment:

2017-2023

Rise in Aircraft Hijacks and Physical Threats to Humans Drive

Market Demand

Total Number of Deaths due to Air Crash for the Years 2000,

2010, and 2018

Regions and Countries with Highest Fatalities due to Civil

Airliner Accidents, from 1945 to August 2019

Military Aviation Segment to Dominate the Market Share

New ELT Installation Rules to Spur Growth of Emergency beacon

Transmitters

Increasing Number of Product Launches to Support Growth

Product Overview

Growth in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Drive Market Demand

Total investments in Drone Hardware: 2016E-2021E

Total UAV Production (in Million USD and Units) by Region:

2017 & 2026





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Military Aviation (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Military Aviation (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Military Aviation (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Merchant Navy (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Merchant Navy (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Merchant Navy (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Other Verticals (Vertical) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Personal Locator Beacons (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Personal Locator Beacons (Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Personal Locator Beacons (Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Emergency Locator Transmitters (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Emergency Locator Transmitters (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Emergency Locator Transmitters (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons (Type)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:

2018 to 2025

Table 20: Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons (Type)

Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$: 2009

to 2017

Table 21: Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons (Type)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Emergency Beacon Transmitter Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Vertical in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 24: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Vertical

for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Market

Review by Type in US$: 2009-2017

Table 33: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Emergency

Beacon Transmitter in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in US$

by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 36: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share Shift in

Japan by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Emergency Beacon Transmitter:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Emergency Beacon Transmitter in

US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Review in China

in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Chinese Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Demand

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 50: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Vertical for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Europe in US$

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Market

Review in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 58: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 63: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Demand for Emergency Beacon Transmitter in

US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Review in Italy

in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Italian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Emergency Beacon Transmitter in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in

US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 75: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Emergency Beacon

Transmitter: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Emergency Beacon Transmitter

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 80: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Vertical for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018-2025

Table 83: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic

Market Review in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 88: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic

Market Scenario in US$ by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Vertical

for 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of World Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Rest of World Emergency Beacon Transmitter Historic

Market Review by Type in US$: 2009-2017

Table 96: Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025





IV. COMPETITION



ACR ELECTRONICS, INC.

ACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

COBHAM PLC

EMERGENCY BEACON CORPORATION

HR SMITH GROUP

MCMURDO GROUP

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819027/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001