This region is a home for most of the world’s largest retailers that are likely to boost the North American POS software market.



Moreover, North America witnesses high growth in the urban population resulting in the opening of new restaurants.The increasing number of restaurants across North America is expected to bolster the demand for POS software market.



Additionally, North America witnesses high growth in the construction of hotel projects. The region has the second most active hospitality market worldwide and is likely to provide new opportunities for the POS software market during forecast period.



Based on deployment type, the North American POS software market was led by the on-premise segment led in 2018 with a decent share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.On-premises deployment is mainly adopted by large and well-established companies that are capable of investing huge capital on maintaining the software.



The on-premises structure needs software licenses, in-house server hardware, integration capabilities, and IT technicians to support, operate, and manage the complex issues that may arise while accessing the software.



The overall North American POS software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North American POS software market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the POS software based on all the segmentations provided with respect to North America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in POS software.



AccuPOS, Inc, Clover Network, Inc, Dell Inc, and Honeywell International Inc are among the players present in the North American POS software market.

