2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.8 Billion by the year 2025, Credit Cards will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Credit Cards will reach a market size of US$831.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
E-commerce Payment: A Prelude
Review of Major E-commerce Payment Platforms
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for e-Commerce Provides the Foundation for
Growth in the Market
Robust Growth of E-Commerce Supported by the On-Demand Economy
to Amplify the Importance of Electronic Payment Options:
Global e-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019 & 2022
As the World Moves to a Cashless Society, e-Commerce Payments
Stands at the Verge of Irrevocable Change
As Global Non-Cash Transactions Spirals, Ecommerce Payments
Market is Poised for Heady Opportunities Ahead: Global Number
of Cashless Transactions (In Billion) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021
Rapid Penetration of Internet & Growing Ownership of
Smartphones Drive the Preference for Online Payments
Growing Base of Internet Users Worldwide as Evidenced by
Growing Penetration Rates Provides the Platform for the Rise
of Online Shopping & Electronic Payments: Global Internet
User Penetration for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Expanding Base of Smartphone Users to Over 38% of the Global
Population Bodes Well for Online Shopping & Adoption of Mobile
Payments Apps: Global Number of Smartphone Users for the
Years 2016 through 2020
Financial Inclusion & Reduction in the Number of Unbanked
People Bodes Well for the Adoption of Online Payment Options
Growing Global Efforts for Financial Inclusion to Catapult the
Popularity and Importance of Digital Payment Platforms: Global
Account Ownership by Gender (In %) Breakdown by High Income &
Low and Middle Income Economies for the Years 2013, 2015 and
2019
Development of Safe & Secure Payment Gateways Catalyzes the
Confidence in Online Payments
Blockchain Payments Emerges as a Technology that Knows No
Boundaries, Redefining eCommerce & Driving Cross-Border
eCommerce
Spectacular Growth of Blockchain Technology & Its Promising Use
in the Field of Digital Currency & Payments to Revolutionize
eCommerce: Global Market for Blockchain (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rise of Cryptocurrencies as a Payment Platform for Online
Transactions, A Key Trend in the Market
Growing Awareness of Cryptocurrencies Among Global Internet
Users & Rising Ownership Rates Bodes Well for their Rise as
Effective Platforms for eCommerce Payments: Ownership of
Cryptocurrency (As % of Total Population) by Country for the
Year 2019
Mobile Biometrics Emerges to Add an Additional Layer of Payment
Safety with Multiplier Impact on Adoption Rates
Astounding Penetration of Biometrics for Mobile Devices to Push
Up the Volume of Online Financial Transactions: Global % Share
of Mobile Devices That Utilize Biometrics for Online
Transactions for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global % Share of Type of Devices Sold With Biometrics
Technology for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021
Innovations in FinTech & Rise of Mobile Commerce Drive the
Popularity of Digital Wallets & Mobile Payment Apps
As the Future of eCommerce Becomes Mobile, Mobile Wallet
Emerges an Important eCommerce Payment Platform: Adoption of
Mobile Wallet (In %) by Region/Country for the Year 2019
Robust Mobile Commerce Market to Benefit the Growth of Mobile
Wallets: Global Mobile Commerce Market (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2016 to 2020
Well Developed & Continuously Evolving Ecosystem of Mobile
Payment Apps, a Key Growth Driver
Growing Number of App Users Mirror the Well Developed Mobile
Payment App Ecosystem their Growing Reach & Visibility Among
Consumers: Global Number of Users (In Million) Breakdown by
Leading Mobile Payment Platform for the Year 2018
Supported by Myriad Benefits, Electronic Funds Transfer Grows
in Prominence
