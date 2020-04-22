New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-commerce Payment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818974/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.8 Billion by the year 2025, Credit Cards will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Credit Cards will reach a market size of US$831.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

MasterCard, Inc.

PayPal, Inc.

Visa, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818974/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

E-commerce Payment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

E-commerce Payment: A Prelude

Review of Major E-commerce Payment Platforms





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Robust Outlook for e-Commerce Provides the Foundation for

Growth in the Market

Robust Growth of E-Commerce Supported by the On-Demand Economy

to Amplify the Importance of Electronic Payment Options:

Global e-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019 & 2022

As the World Moves to a Cashless Society, e-Commerce Payments

Stands at the Verge of Irrevocable Change

As Global Non-Cash Transactions Spirals, Ecommerce Payments

Market is Poised for Heady Opportunities Ahead: Global Number

of Cashless Transactions (In Billion) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Rapid Penetration of Internet & Growing Ownership of

Smartphones Drive the Preference for Online Payments

Growing Base of Internet Users Worldwide as Evidenced by

Growing Penetration Rates Provides the Platform for the Rise

of Online Shopping & Electronic Payments: Global Internet

User Penetration for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Expanding Base of Smartphone Users to Over 38% of the Global

Population Bodes Well for Online Shopping & Adoption of Mobile

Payments Apps: Global Number of Smartphone Users for the

Years 2016 through 2020

Financial Inclusion & Reduction in the Number of Unbanked

People Bodes Well for the Adoption of Online Payment Options

Growing Global Efforts for Financial Inclusion to Catapult the

Popularity and Importance of Digital Payment Platforms: Global

Account Ownership by Gender (In %) Breakdown by High Income &

Low and Middle Income Economies for the Years 2013, 2015 and

2019

Development of Safe & Secure Payment Gateways Catalyzes the

Confidence in Online Payments

Blockchain Payments Emerges as a Technology that Knows No

Boundaries, Redefining eCommerce & Driving Cross-Border

eCommerce

Spectacular Growth of Blockchain Technology & Its Promising Use

in the Field of Digital Currency & Payments to Revolutionize

eCommerce: Global Market for Blockchain (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rise of Cryptocurrencies as a Payment Platform for Online

Transactions, A Key Trend in the Market

Growing Awareness of Cryptocurrencies Among Global Internet

Users & Rising Ownership Rates Bodes Well for their Rise as

Effective Platforms for eCommerce Payments: Ownership of

Cryptocurrency (As % of Total Population) by Country for the

Year 2019

Mobile Biometrics Emerges to Add an Additional Layer of Payment

Safety with Multiplier Impact on Adoption Rates

Astounding Penetration of Biometrics for Mobile Devices to Push

Up the Volume of Online Financial Transactions: Global % Share

of Mobile Devices That Utilize Biometrics for Online

Transactions for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global % Share of Type of Devices Sold With Biometrics

Technology for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021

Innovations in FinTech & Rise of Mobile Commerce Drive the

Popularity of Digital Wallets & Mobile Payment Apps

As the Future of eCommerce Becomes Mobile, Mobile Wallet

Emerges an Important eCommerce Payment Platform: Adoption of

Mobile Wallet (In %) by Region/Country for the Year 2019

Robust Mobile Commerce Market to Benefit the Growth of Mobile

Wallets: Global Mobile Commerce Market (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2016 to 2020

Well Developed & Continuously Evolving Ecosystem of Mobile

Payment Apps, a Key Growth Driver

Growing Number of App Users Mirror the Well Developed Mobile

Payment App Ecosystem their Growing Reach & Visibility Among

Consumers: Global Number of Users (In Million) Breakdown by

Leading Mobile Payment Platform for the Year 2018

Supported by Myriad Benefits, Electronic Funds Transfer Grows

in Prominence





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: E-commerce Payment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: E-commerce Payment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: E-commerce Payment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Credit Cards (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Credit Cards (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Credit Cards (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Debit Card (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Debit Card (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Debit Card (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Digital Payment/E-Wallet (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Digital Payment/E-Wallet (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Digital Payment/E-Wallet (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Net Banking (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Net Banking (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Net Banking (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US E-commerce Payment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States E-commerce Payment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: E-commerce Payment Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: E-commerce Payment Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian E-commerce Payment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: E-commerce Payment Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian E-commerce Payment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

E-commerce Payment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese E-commerce Payment Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 27: E-commerce Payment Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for E-commerce Payment in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: E-commerce Payment Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese E-commerce Payment Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European E-commerce Payment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European E-commerce Payment Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: E-commerce Payment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European E-commerce Payment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European E-commerce Payment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 35: E-commerce Payment Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European E-commerce Payment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: E-commerce Payment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: French E-commerce Payment Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: French E-commerce Payment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: E-commerce Payment Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German E-commerce Payment Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: E-commerce Payment Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for E-commerce Payment in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: E-commerce Payment Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian E-commerce Payment Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

E-commerce Payment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom E-commerce Payment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: E-commerce Payment Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish E-commerce Payment Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: E-commerce Payment Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish E-commerce Payment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian E-commerce Payment Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: E-commerce Payment Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: E-commerce Payment Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe E-commerce Payment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: E-commerce Payment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe E-commerce Payment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific E-commerce Payment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: E-commerce Payment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific E-commerce Payment Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: E-commerce Payment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific E-commerce Payment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific E-commerce Payment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: E-commerce Payment Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian E-commerce Payment Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: E-commerce Payment Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian E-commerce Payment Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: E-commerce Payment Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 69: Indian E-commerce Payment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: E-commerce Payment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean E-commerce Payment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: E-commerce Payment Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for E-commerce Payment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific E-commerce Payment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: E-commerce Payment Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American E-commerce Payment Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 77: E-commerce Payment Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American E-commerce Payment Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for E-commerce Payment in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: E-commerce Payment Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American E-commerce Payment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean E-commerce Payment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: E-commerce Payment Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean E-commerce Payment Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: E-commerce Payment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian E-commerce Payment Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian E-commerce Payment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: E-commerce Payment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican E-commerce Payment Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: E-commerce Payment Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America E-commerce Payment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: E-commerce Payment Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: E-commerce Payment Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East E-commerce Payment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: E-commerce Payment Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East E-commerce Payment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East E-commerce Payment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 98: E-commerce Payment Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East E-commerce Payment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

E-commerce Payment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian E-commerce Payment Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: E-commerce Payment Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli E-commerce Payment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: E-commerce Payment Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli E-commerce Payment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for E-commerce Payment in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: E-commerce Payment Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian E-commerce Payment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: E-commerce Payment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates E-commerce Payment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: E-commerce Payment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: E-commerce Payment Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East E-commerce Payment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: E-commerce Payment Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African E-commerce Payment Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: E-commerce Payment Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: E-commerce Payment Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

MASTERCARD

PAYPAL, INC.

VISA

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818974/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001