New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Transportation and Logistics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818956/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.5 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818956/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Drone Transportation and Logistics Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Product Overview
Drones: A Definition
Delivery Drones
Passenger Drones
Cargo Drones
Warehouse Drones
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Commercial Drones Paves the Way for Future Growth in
Drone Transportation & Logistics
Drone Transportation & Logistics Sector to Feel the Trickle
Down Effect of Robust Opportunities Prevailing in the
Commercial Drones Industry: Global Commercial Drone Revenue
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Massive Potential to Enhance Productivity Spurs the Use of
Drones in Logistics
Healthy Logistics Opportunities Across Government, Public
Utilities & Retail Sectors Expands the Business Opportunity
for Transportation Drones: Global Logistics Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Robust eCommerce Industry & Escalating Competition to Provide
Same Day Delivery Services to Spur the Importance of Drone
Deliveries
Robust Growth of E-Commerce Supported by the On-Demand Economy
to Amplify the Importance of Drone Deliveries: Global e-
Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 &
2022
Warehouse Inventory Automation Receives a Makeover With the
Disruptive Emergence of Warehouse Drones
With Last Mile Delivery Being the Most Expensive Part of Cargo
Delivery, Cargo Drones Promise to a Vital Role in Cost
Reduction Goals of Competition Scarred Shipping Companies: %
Breakdown of Cargo Delivery Costs by Stage of Transport/
Journey
Rising Investments in Warehouse Automation Offers a Fertile
Environment for the Growth & Proliferation of Warehouse
Drones: Global Warehousing & Logistics Robot Revenues &
Shipments (In US$ Million & 000 Units) for the Years 2017,
2019 & 2022
Lucrative Growth for Ambulance Drones Against the Backdrop of
Growing Demand for Emergency Response Healthcare Services
Drones Bring the Promise of Making Difference in Improving
Survival Rate Among CVD Emergency Patients: Global Deaths Due
to Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) (In Million) for the Year
2018
Ageing Population, Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases & The
Ensuing Demand for Ambulance Services, Brings the Disruptive
Potential of Ambulance Drones in the Spotlight: Global Market
for Ambulance Services (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2022, and 2024
Cargo Drones: A Disruptive Form of Air Freight Benefiting From
the Strong Outlook for Airfreight Services
Strong Growth in Airfreight to Spur Opportunities for Cargo
Drones in Cross Border Trade: Global Cargo Airlines Revenues
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Drone Transportation and Logistics Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Military (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Military (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States Drone Transportation and Logistics
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Drone Transportation and Logistics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 10: Canadian Drone Transportation and Logistics Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drone
Transportation and Logistics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 12: Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Demand for Drone Transportation and Logistics
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Chinese Drone Transportation and Logistics Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Drone Transportation and Logistics Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Drone Transportation and Logistics Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Drone Transportation and Logistics Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: European Drone Transportation and Logistics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 18: European Drone Transportation and Logistics Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 19: Drone Transportation and Logistics Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 20: French Drone Transportation and Logistics Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
GERMANY
Table 21: Drone Transportation and Logistics Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Demand for Drone Transportation and Logistics
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Italian Drone Transportation and Logistics Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Drone Transportation and Logistics in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Drone Transportation and Logistics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 28: Rest of Europe Drone Transportation and Logistics
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Drone Transportation and Logistics Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Drone Transportation and Logistics
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Drone Transportation and Logistics
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Rest of World Drone Transportation and Logistics
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
DEUTSCHE POST AG (DHL GROUP)
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA
MATTERNET
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818956/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: