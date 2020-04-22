New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Transportation and Logistics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818956/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.5 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group)

Drone Delivery Canada

Matternet

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Drone Transportation and Logistics Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Overview

Drones: A Definition

Delivery Drones

Passenger Drones

Cargo Drones

Warehouse Drones





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise of Commercial Drones Paves the Way for Future Growth in

Drone Transportation & Logistics

Drone Transportation & Logistics Sector to Feel the Trickle

Down Effect of Robust Opportunities Prevailing in the

Commercial Drones Industry: Global Commercial Drone Revenue

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Massive Potential to Enhance Productivity Spurs the Use of

Drones in Logistics

Healthy Logistics Opportunities Across Government, Public

Utilities & Retail Sectors Expands the Business Opportunity

for Transportation Drones: Global Logistics Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Robust eCommerce Industry & Escalating Competition to Provide

Same Day Delivery Services to Spur the Importance of Drone

Deliveries

Robust Growth of E-Commerce Supported by the On-Demand Economy

to Amplify the Importance of Drone Deliveries: Global e-

Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 &

2022

Warehouse Inventory Automation Receives a Makeover With the

Disruptive Emergence of Warehouse Drones

With Last Mile Delivery Being the Most Expensive Part of Cargo

Delivery, Cargo Drones Promise to a Vital Role in Cost

Reduction Goals of Competition Scarred Shipping Companies: %

Breakdown of Cargo Delivery Costs by Stage of Transport/

Journey

Rising Investments in Warehouse Automation Offers a Fertile

Environment for the Growth & Proliferation of Warehouse

Drones: Global Warehousing & Logistics Robot Revenues &

Shipments (In US$ Million & 000 Units) for the Years 2017,

2019 & 2022

Lucrative Growth for Ambulance Drones Against the Backdrop of

Growing Demand for Emergency Response Healthcare Services

Drones Bring the Promise of Making Difference in Improving

Survival Rate Among CVD Emergency Patients: Global Deaths Due

to Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) (In Million) for the Year

2018

Ageing Population, Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases & The

Ensuing Demand for Ambulance Services, Brings the Disruptive

Potential of Ambulance Drones in the Spotlight: Global Market

for Ambulance Services (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2022, and 2024

Cargo Drones: A Disruptive Form of Air Freight Benefiting From

the Strong Outlook for Airfreight Services

Strong Growth in Airfreight to Spur Opportunities for Cargo

Drones in Cross Border Trade: Global Cargo Airlines Revenues

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Drone Transportation and Logistics Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Military (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Military (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Drone Transportation and Logistics

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Drone Transportation and Logistics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 10: Canadian Drone Transportation and Logistics Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drone

Transportation and Logistics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 12: Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Demand for Drone Transportation and Logistics

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Chinese Drone Transportation and Logistics Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Drone Transportation and Logistics Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Drone Transportation and Logistics Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: European Drone Transportation and Logistics Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: European Drone Transportation and Logistics

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 18: European Drone Transportation and Logistics Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 19: Drone Transportation and Logistics Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 20: French Drone Transportation and Logistics Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and

2025

GERMANY

Table 21: Drone Transportation and Logistics Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 23: Italian Demand for Drone Transportation and Logistics

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Italian Drone Transportation and Logistics Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Drone Transportation and Logistics in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 26: Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Drone Transportation and Logistics

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 28: Rest of Europe Drone Transportation and Logistics

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Drone Transportation and Logistics Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Drone Transportation and Logistics

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Drone Transportation and Logistics

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 32: Rest of World Drone Transportation and Logistics

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

