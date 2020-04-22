New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Nutritional Lipid Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Application ; Source ; Form, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887395/?utm_source=GNW

Omega-3 are polyunsaturated fats and referred to as "essential fats," as the human body does not produce them.



The most common types of omega-3 fats include Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Omega 3 fats are known to offer various health benefits such as improved heart health and mental health, decreased liver fat, and improved infant brain development.



The nutritional lipid market in North America is segmented on the basis of product type into omega-3, omega-6, medium-chain triglycerides, and others. In 2018, the omega-3 segment held the largest share of the nutritional lipid market in North America, followed by omega-6.



Based on application, the market is further segmented into dietary supplements and nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal nutrition, food fortification, and others.In 2018, the dietary supplements and nutraceutical segment held the largest share of the North American nutritional lipid market, whereas the infant formula segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate.



Growing awareness regarding high nutritional content in infant formula drives the growth of the nutrition lipid market in North America.Growth in the infant formula market is considerably driven by the rise in the number of working women.



Many working mothers restart their jobs shortly after giving birth. In such a condition, prepared infant formulas and foods provide an attractive alternative to mother’s milk, thereby satisfying nutritional requirements for their babies.



Based on source, the market is further segmented into plant source and animal source.In 2018, the animal source segment held the largest share in the North American nutritional lipid market, whereas the plant source segment has been estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



The nutrition lipid market is anticipated to raise with trends of vegan food habit and supplementary diet by the urban population across the world.In developed countries, a large part of the population stays in the urban region, thereby leading to the growing demand for vital lipids to maintain health and wellness.



Thus, the plant source segment is anticipated to grow considerably owing to the growing preference of plant-derived nutrition.



Based on form, the nutritional lipid market in North America is further segmented into liquid and powder.In 2018, the liquid segment held the largest share of the nutritional lipid market in North America.



Liquid lipids also plays many important roles in the human body, such as providing energy to producing hormones, helping in digestion along with absorbing food properly.A proper amount of lipid nutrition helps to keep body healthy and controls weight gain as well.



These properties of the liquid form have favoured the nutritional lipid market in North America.



Based on country, the nutritional lipid market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.In 2018, The US held the largest share of the market, followed by Canada.



Recently, more than 90% of the families residing in the US were found to have less than 8% of Omega-3 index.Whereas as per the facts 8% is the minimum necessary blood level of omega-3 fatty acids for protection from CVDs.



These findings indicate the instant need for awareness among the physician, so that other people can be better acquainted with the sufficient quantity of omega-3 fatty acids levels in the blood. With the rising awareness of the need of nutritional lipid, the market is estimated to flourish in the US in the coming years.



Archer Daniels Midland Company; BASF SE Croda International plc; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC.); Nordic Naturals, Inc.; Omega Protein Corporation (COOKE INC.); Pelagia AS; and Polaris are among the few players present in the North American nutritional lipid market.



The overall North American nutritional lipid market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North American nutritional lipid market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North American nutritional lipid market.

