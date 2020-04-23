New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Moringa Products Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Products ; Application, and Countries." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887394/?utm_source=GNW

Owing to such attributes, moringa is widely used to cure anaemia, cancer, diarrhoea, headache arthritis, asthma, diabetes, and other health problems.



The leaves and pods of Moringa are commonly eaten in parts of North America.In Western countries, the dried leaves are usually sold as dietary supplements, either in capsule or powdered form.



The pods have lower mineral and vitamin content than the leaves; however, they are rich in vitamin C.Moringa products serve to be a vital source of many essential nutrients and antioxidants.



Ancient Egyptians used the oil extracted from moringa as a potent cure for skin disorders. Moringa oil is rich in essential fatty acids, which make it an ideal moisturizing agent as well as healing and soothing emollient for dry, rough skin; it thus can also be used in therapeutic massages. However, it is unsafe to expose pregnant women to the bark or roots of moringa. Chemicals in the bark, root, and flowers make the uterus contract, and this can possibly lead to miscarriages. There is no sufficient information available about the safety of consuming other parts of moringa during pregnancy. The North American market for moringa products is still underdeveloped. Only an acute portion of North American consumers know about moringa and its attributed advantages. Therefore, awareness regarding the advantages and benefits of moringa is necessary among a significantly large portion of the population in the region. With increasing health-consciousness among the consumers, the demand for moringa products in the region is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period. Moringa oleifera is known as a miracle plant with enormous potentials as it is yet to be fully explored in the food application. The use of moringa leaf powder, moringa seed powder, moringa flower powder in various food applications such as in fortifying ogi (maize gruel), amala (stiff dough), bread, yogurt, cheese, biscuits, and soup preparations has been known these days.



The North American market for moringa products is segmented on the basis of product into leaf powder, tea, oil, seeds, and others.In 2018, the leaf powder is the dominating segment in the North American moringa products market.



The moringa leaf powder is made from naturally dried moringa leaves.The moringa leaf powder is widely known to boost curries, soups, stews, salads, and moreover it has green spinach flavor.



Tea made from the leaves of moringa is a popular beverage.Moringa tea is becoming a popular choice among the health-conscious population as it has several health benefits such as fat loss, blood pressure control, beauty benefits, and many more.



The moringa oil is rich in vitamin C and can be used as an edible oil in regular cooking for stronger immunity. Moringa oil also contains antioxidants. These help in gaining energy and keeps one feeling fresh all day long. The moringa seeds possess a wide variety of nutrients that give these seeds anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The other segment includes capsules, juices, and others. Moringa capsules are natural supplements that are widely known to provide all the nutrients and health-promoting properties to feel vibrant and energized.



Based on country, the North American moringa products market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.In 2018, the US held the largest share in the North American moringa products market, and the moringa products market in Canada is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.



With increasing health consciousness among the consumers, the demand for moringa products in the country is expected to continue to grow during the forecast period.The dried leaves of moringa are marketed for a wide range of health benefits in North America.



These benefits are based on their high level of antioxidant activity and chemical composition.Moringa is mainly imported from India in various North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.



Other products from the tree also have multiple health, food, and cosmetic uses. Therefore, the wide range of applications of moringa products in a variety of applications such as dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals is projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



Moringa Malawi, Kuli Kuli Inc., Organic India Pvt. Ltd., Ancient Greenfields, Green Virgin Products LLC, and Earth Expo Company are among a few players present in the North American moringa products market.



The overall North American moringa products market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America Moringa Products market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North American moringa products market.

