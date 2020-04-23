New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crypto ATM Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818809/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$51.7 Million by the year 2025, One Way will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 57.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, One Way will reach a market size of US$3.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 49.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$47.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



MARKET OVERVIEW



Crypto ATM Market to Witness Exponential Growth

Total Number of Installed Bitcoin ATMs Worldwide: July 2016-

July 2019

Two Way Type of Crypto ATMS to Dominate the Market

Market Share of One-Way and Two-Way Type of Bitcoin ATMs

North America Region Holds the Largest Share

Top Five Countries Based on Total Number of Crypto ATMs

Global Competitor Market Shares

Crypto ATM Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



An Overview of Top Leading Market Players

Worldwide Crypto ATM Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market

Shares by Leading Players: 2018

Worldwide Crypto ATM Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market

Shares by Top Five Market Players: 2018





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growth in Fund Transfers, Especially in Developing Countries,

to Spur Market Demand

Increase in Crypto ATM Installations to Bolster Demand

Uncertain Regulations for Crypto Currencies across the Globe to

Slow Down Market Growth

New Product Introductions to Bolster Market Growth

Partnerships to Support Market Growth





MARKET ANALYSIS



COMPETITION



CURATED RESEARCH

