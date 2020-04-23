New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Menstrual Cups Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type ; Size ; Material ; Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887393/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such as disadvantages of menstrual cups are likely to restrain the growth of the market in the coming years.



However, rising disposable income and shift toward using reusable products are among the factors that are expected to offer growth opportunities for the menstrual cups market in North America in the coming years.



Menstrual cup is a hygiene product used during menstruation.It is a best alternative for tampons and sanitary pads, and it prevents staining on clothes.



Menstrual cups are made of various materials, such as silicone, rubber, and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The cups are worn internally to collect menstrual fluid rather than absorbing it.



Menstruation is a part of women’s life; however, talking about it is difficult for some women.Recently, with government initiatives and support, talking about menstruation has become much easier, and thus new products are being launched in the market.



Tampon, menstrual pad, and liners are the most commonly used products, and the market players are cutting down their prices to increase their sales.As per the charity Bloody Good Period, approximately £4,800 are spent on period products in an average lifetime by a woman.



Such organizations are eradicating the stigma surrounding menstruation by encouraging conversations on it.



Menstrual cups are becoming more popular due to the growing preference for reusable products.The menstrual cups are inexpensive, reusable, and safe and are unlikely to leak like other products such as menstrual pads and tampons.



The growing promotional activities on social media platforms to increase the adoption rate of menstrual cups are likely to propel the demand for menstrual cups during the forecast period.



In 2019, the reusable menstrual cups segment accounted for the largest share in the North American menstrual cups market.Reusable menstrual cups are a comfortable alternative to disposable menstrual products.



These reusable products are more economical than the disposable ones.About 12,000–16,000 disposable menstrual products are used by an American woman in her average lifetime.



Even the government has abolished tax on the female hygiene products, though tampons and menstrual cups were listed as luxury products. New government rules and regulations have recently made a few changes to make it available to low-income and middle-income women in North America.



In 2019, the medium size segment held significant share of the menstrual cups market, by size.This segment is anticipated to continue to hold a considerable portion of the market by 2027 owing to the benefits offered by the medium size cups.



The segment is likely to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.



A few significant secondary sources for menstrual cups included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

