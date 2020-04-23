KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $1.07 million, or $(0.06) per share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $1.10 million, or $(0.06) per share, for the first quarter of 2019. The Company reported total operating revenues of $2.04 million and $2.33 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the first quarters of 2020 or 2019.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUES Real estate $ 69 $ 157 Leasing 1,736 1,916 Resort amenities and other 230 261 Total operating revenues 2,035 2,334 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Real estate 175 264 Leasing 776 720 Resort amenities and other 570 311 General and administrative 760 864 Share-based compensation 425 598 Depreciation 323 361 Total operating costs and expenses 3,029 3,118 OPERATING LOSS (994 ) (784 ) Pension and other post-retirement expenses (117 ) (253 ) Interest expense (46 ) (47 ) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (1,157 ) $ (1,084 ) Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net 83 (11 ) NET LOSS $ (1,074 ) $ (1,095 ) Pension, net 206 211 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (868 ) $ (884 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED Loss from Continuing Operations $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations $ - $ - Net Loss $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 )

