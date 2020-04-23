New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryotherapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818808/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$176.5 Million by the year 2025, Cryosurgery Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cryosurgery Devices will reach a market size of US$14 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$24.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Brymill Cryogenic Systems

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Cryoconcepts LP

ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

Galil Medical Ltd.

Impact Cryotherapy

Kriosystem Life

Medtronic BV

Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z o.o., Sp. K.

Professional Products

Us Cryotherapy

Zimmer Medizinsysteme







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cryotherapy Market to Register Moderate Growth

Cryosurgery Devices to Dominate Market Growth

An Overview of Various Cryotherapy Technologies, Safety Values,

and Temperature Ranges

Increasing Attention towards Cryotherapy to Support Market Growth

Myriad End-Use Applications to Bolster Demand

North American Region to Register Highest Share

Percentage Breakdown of Cryotherapy Market (in USD Million) by

Region: (2017-2026E)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cryotherapy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



An Overview of Leading Market Players

Percentage Breakdown of Market Shares by Leading Players: 2017

New Product Launches to Propel Market Demand

Partnerships/Agreements to Support Market Growth





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Sports Injuries to Propel Market Demand

Common Injury Types by Sport among People around 25 to 40 Years

of Age

Percentage Breakdown of Common Injury by Type

Total Number of Sport Injuries by Sport Type: 2017

Increasing Popularity of Cryotherapy among Athletes to Drive

Market Growth

Increasing Number of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Propel

Market Growth

Percentage Growth Rate of Minimally Invasive Procedures from

2013-2019

Gradual Increase in Cancer Cases to Support Market Demand

Percentage Share of Worldwide Cancer Affected Patients by Age:

1990-2017

Higher Incidence of Cardiac Diseases to Propel Market Growth

Top Ten Worldwide Death Causes: 2016

Lack of Medical Evidence to Restrict Market Growth

Product Overview





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



V. CURATED RESEARCH

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



