The low speed vehicle market in North America is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.Increasing government initiatives to promote sustainable transportation and rising construction and infrastructure industry are the major driving factors for the growth of low speed vehicle market.



The demand for low-emission, environment-friendly vehicles is growing rapidly worldwide to tackle the issue of environmental pollution.The rising rate of urbanization is degrading the environment, and to mitigate these negative effects of associated deforestation, the governments across countries are taking initiatives to promote electric mobility and low-emission fuels.



The governments of the countries in North America are proactively taking efforts to boost the adoption of electric vehicles.

Many players in low speed vehicle market including Yamaha Golf-Car Company and Ingersoll Rand, are integrating technologies to incorporate features such as GPS tracking and communication software in golf carts for enhanced monitoring, geofencing, two-way communications, safety, etc.With continuous advancements in connected technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence, the demand for advanced features in low speed vehicles is anticipated to rise in the coming years.



Hence, companies operating in this market are anticipated to invest in upgrading their low speed vehicle offerings with integration of technologies and advanced features during the forecast period.

