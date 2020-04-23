New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818761/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.6 Million by the year 2025, Individual Consumer will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49 Thousand to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Individual Consumer will reach a market size of US$448.5 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 1.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$161.3 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Breath Analyzer: An Introduction
Evolutionary Timeline of Breath Analyzer
Contents of a Breathalyzer Device and Types
Breath Analyzer Functioning for Alcohol Testing
Breathalyzer Sensors
Infrared Optical Sensor Breath Analyzers
Semiconductor Breath Analyzers
Electrochemical Fuel Cell Breath Analyzers
Dual Sensor Breath Analyzers
Connected Breath Analyzer Devices: Plugging the Need for
Smarter Devices
US Dominates while Asia Grows the Fastest
Global Competitor Market Shares
Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Hitachi?s Innovative Breath Analyzer with Facial Recognition
Innovative AI Breath Analyzer for Medical Use
Select Breath Analyzers Available in the Market
Breath Analyzers, to Detect Pot, in the Making
Stringent Laws for Alcohol Testing Drive the Breath Analyzer
Devices Market
Use of Fuel Cell Breath Analyzer for Alcohol Intoxication
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Law Enforcement (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Law Enforcement (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Law Enforcement (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Connected Breath Analyzer Devices
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 15: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 18: Canadian Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Connected
Breath Analyzer Devices in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Japanese Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in
US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 21: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Connected Breath Analyzer Devices
in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Review in
China in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market
Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Connected Breath Analyzer Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 29: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 32: French Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Historic
Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Connected Breath Analyzer Devices
in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Review in
Italy in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Connected Breath Analyzer Devices in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: United Kingdom Connected Breath Analyzer Devices
Market in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Connected Breath Analyzer Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 44: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Rest of Europe Connected Breath Analyzer Devices
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Connected Breath Analyzer Devices
Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Connected Breath Analyzer Devices
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of World Connected Breath Analyzer Devices
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BACTRACK BREATHALYZERS
BREATHOMETER
QUEST PRODUCTS
ALCOHOL COUNTERMEASURE SYSTEMS CORP.
EDGE TECH LABS, LLC (DRINKMATE)
PAS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
