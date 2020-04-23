New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818761/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.6 Million by the year 2025, Individual Consumer will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49 Thousand to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Individual Consumer will reach a market size of US$448.5 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 1.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$161.3 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BACtrack Breathalyzers

Breathometer Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Breath Analyzer: An Introduction

Evolutionary Timeline of Breath Analyzer

Contents of a Breathalyzer Device and Types

Breath Analyzer Functioning for Alcohol Testing

Breathalyzer Sensors

Infrared Optical Sensor Breath Analyzers

Semiconductor Breath Analyzers

Electrochemical Fuel Cell Breath Analyzers

Dual Sensor Breath Analyzers

Connected Breath Analyzer Devices: Plugging the Need for

Smarter Devices

US Dominates while Asia Grows the Fastest

Global Competitor Market Shares

Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Hitachi?s Innovative Breath Analyzer with Facial Recognition

Innovative AI Breath Analyzer for Medical Use

Select Breath Analyzers Available in the Market

Breath Analyzers, to Detect Pot, in the Making

Stringent Laws for Alcohol Testing Drive the Breath Analyzer

Devices Market

Use of Fuel Cell Breath Analyzer for Alcohol Intoxication





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Law Enforcement (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Law Enforcement (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Law Enforcement (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Connected Breath Analyzer Devices

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017

Table 15: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 18: Canadian Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Connected

Breath Analyzer Devices in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Japanese Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in

US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 21: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Connected Breath Analyzer Devices

in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Review in

China in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market

Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Connected Breath Analyzer Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 29: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 32: French Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Historic

Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Connected Breath Analyzer Devices

in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Review in

Italy in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Connected Breath Analyzer Devices in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: United Kingdom Connected Breath Analyzer Devices

Market in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Connected Breath Analyzer Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 44: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Rest of Europe Connected Breath Analyzer Devices

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Connected Breath Analyzer Devices

Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Asia-Pacific Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Connected Breath Analyzer Devices

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 50: Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of World Connected Breath Analyzer Devices

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

