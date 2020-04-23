New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Industrial Margarine Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Application ; Type ; Source ; Form " - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887391/?utm_source=GNW

Industrial margarine has taken its place worldwide as an excellent nutritive food owing to its concentrated source of food energy; it can be a uniform supplement of vitamins D and A, and it can also be a source of polyunsaturated essential fatty acids.



Industrial margarine is neither a substitute for, nor an imitation of, butter, even though the spread is made from naturally occurring products and is known to possess all the physical, sensory, and nutritional attributes of butter.The consumers in most of the developed and developing countries in North America are quite concerned regarding the maintenance of healthy lifestyle and healthy diet.



There is a growing demand for low fat food and beverages owing to changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness, which, in turn, is driving the industrial margarine market growth.Industrial margarine is widely used in making bakery items and other food processing industries.



It is used in puff pastries, croissants, cakes, breads, chocolate, sweet rolls, cookies, and biscuits. In a few North American countries such as the US and Canada, there are stringent rules and regulations toward the consumption of industrially produced trans-fats. Industrial margarine contains trans-fat ranging0.2–26 g owing to which its consumption is banned in some parts of North America. In many countries, there are legal limits to trans-fat content.



As flavor options increase, consumers easily get attracted toward the products, which help in increasing sales and revenue generation.Companies in the industrial margarine market have greatly expanded their product lines over the past few years, and have heavily emphasized their marketing toward young consumers.



Currently, the industrial margarine demand is continuously growing with the rise in the application of this product from baking, HORECA, and food processing industries.Food processing industries prefers using margarine in processed food products as it is priced lower than butter.



In addition, industrial margarine is used in bakery items, spreads and sauces, toppings, in confectioneries, and in convenience food items, owing to which it has gained popularity among consumers.



Based on type, the industrial margarine market in North America is further segmented into spreadable margarine, all-purpose industrial margarine, and butter blend.In 2018, the all-purpose industrial margarine segment led the industrial margarine market in North America because the all-purpose industrial margarine is suitable for many industrial uses related to baking owing to its added colors and flavors to improve the taste of the final product and is particularly suitable for use in general baking applications.



Butter blends are prepared by blending several vegetable fats and margarine to produce a product similar to that of butter for uses in the bakery industry.Spreadable margarine has fat content in the range of 10–90%Butter blends have a flavor similar to butter.



Butter blends have rich texture and buttery taste while being more economical than pure butter. Butter blends made from anhydrous milk fat and vegetable oils can have cholesterol levels less than 95%.



The North American industrial margarine market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.In 2018, the US dominated the North America industrial margarine market.



Margarine is used as a low-cost substitute for butter in various food applications.In the US, it is referred to as oleo, also known as oleomargarine.



It is the direct non-dairy equivalent of butter and contains water-in-oil emulsions with total fat content ranging between 80% and 90%.In Canada, the production and sale of margarine were forbidden by an Act of Parliament in 1886.



The ban was enforced until 1917 when wartime shortages of butter brought legalization; it was banned again in 1923. High conflict persisted between farmers and consumers, so that margarine did not become permanently legal until 1948. Despite federal law, some provinces forbade the coloring of margarine. Currently, the Canadian government permits it but controls the color of margarine. Mexico has large companies in the food sector, as well as micro, small, and medium-sized businesses that produce high-quality products that meet the demands of foreign countries. Highly developed food industry and increasing production of bakery and confectionery products in Mexico are projected to boost the market for industrial margarine in Mexico.



A few players present in the North American industrial margarine market are Associated British Foods; Bunge Limited; Conagra Brands, Inc.; EFKO Group; Fuji Oil Europe; NMGK Group; Puratos; Richardson International Limited; Vandemoortele; and Wilmar International Limited.



The overall North American industrial margarine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North American industrial margarine market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in industrial margarine.

