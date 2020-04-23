New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Green Tea Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Flavour ; Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887389/?utm_source=GNW



Green tea is prepared by pan-frying and steaming the leaf buds and dried leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, followed by drying them.The manufacturing of green tea does not involve the process of withering and oxidation.



The tea leaves are not fermented and therefore do not undergo the process of oxidation as in the case of black tea.The tea is known to be effective in managing various health issues, such as depression and various cancer types, such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, and gastric cancer.



A few of the scientific studies have also proven that the consumption of green tea is beneficial in enhancing the thinking skills, and lowering cholesterol and triglycerides levels in the body.Moreover, its consumption known to prevent cancer, liver cirrhosis, obesity, blood pressure, and many other chronic diseases.



Several research studies have also proved that drinking green tea help to speed up metabolism and also helps to control weight. A drink made by combining green tea and lemon juice offers numerous health benefits through anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. The availability of this tea in unique flavors, with rich aroma and taste is driving the demand for green tea. Currently, the RTD green tea beverage consumption is continuously growing with the rise in disposable income and increasing buying power of consumers.



The North American green tea market has been segmented on the basis of type into green tea bags, green tea instant mixes, iced green tea, loose leaves, and others.The green tea bag segment dominated the North American green tea market in 2018.



Discovered in 1904, tea bags are thin porous bags filled with tea leaves.The green tea bags are generally made from filter paper, food-grade plastic, or silk cotton.



The instant tea mixes were invented in the 1930’s but not sold until the late 1950’s.These instant mixes became popular with the introduction of flavored green tea products in the market.



To make these mixes, once the tea is brewed and liquefied, it is then concentrated and dried into powder form. The amount of nutrients in the instant mix is said to be the same as that of brewed green tea. An instant green tea mix dissolves quickly in the liquid medium and does not leave any residue. Iced green tea offers cool refreshment during hot days, in addition to certain health benefits. Unflavored iced green tea contains zero calories; however, sweetened version usually has fewer calories compared to soft drinks or juices. Loose tea leaves are soaked in liquid medium, where they get ample room to absorb water and expand as they infuse it. This allows the liquid to flow through the leaves and extract a wide range of vitamins, minerals, flavors, and aromas.



The North American green tea market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US led the North America green tea market in 2018.



Consumers in developed countries such as the US and Canada are shifting their preferences toward healthy lifestyle, and thus, they are more inclined toward products that provide health benefits.Moreover, green tea product manufacturing companies in North America are continuously increasing their product portfolio, in terms of variety and innovation, to meet the rising customer demand.



The key factors attributing to the growth of green tea market in Mexico are rising health consciousness among the customers and increasing awareness related to the health benefits pertaining to the consumption of green tea.



Several green team market players present in North America include Finlays, Kirin Holdings Company, AriZona Beverage Co., Associated British Foods plc., Nestle, ITO EN, Tata Global Beverages, and Unilever.



The overall North American green tea market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North American green tea market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887389/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001